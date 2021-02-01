Best dropper posts in 2021: reliable game-changers

More than any other product, the best dropper posts change the way we ride and are essential to the modern mountain biking experience



More than any other product, the best dropper posts change the way we ride and are essential to the modern mountain biking experience. In the old days if you wanted to ride down a steep tricky descent you stopped, got off you bike and put your saddle down or you just went for it and hoped for the best. Then Gravity Dropper invented the dropper post, so you could put the saddle down (and back up again) without stopping – you didn’t have to wing it.

The benefits of putting your saddle down are obvious– it puts your body in a lower position relative to the handlebars so you’re less likely to go over them. Lowering your centre of gravity increases stability and crucially also allows you to use the full bend in your legs to absorb impacts. Squatting into turns lets you increase traction on the rear tyre so you can rail stuff, which is good right?

The dropper post change mountain biking and because it’s so good, loads of companies make one and we have 10 of the best. All of them function in the same way – you press a lever, sit on the saddle, it goes down. To get it return, you press the lever and a spring fires it back to the original position. You can also do a bit of fine-tuning using body weight to access any position in between.

The best dropper posts in 2021

RockShox Reverb Stealth – BEST BUY

Brand X Ascend – BEST VALUE

OneUp Components Dropper Post V2



Bike Yoke Devine

RockShox Reverb AXS

E-Thirteen Vario Infinite

How we tested the best dropper posts

For this test all our droppers are 150mm but depending on how tall you are and they type of bike you ride that length may be too tall or too short for you. With each post we’ve listed all drops available and their prices because it may surprise you but some manufacturers do charge more for an extra 25mm of drop.

The weight printed is for this a 150mm in a 30.9mm diameter with just the remote and no cable. We’ve done this because the different length cables weigh different amounts and this can skew the figures. We used the same saddle during set up and the same bike and test loop multiple for our back-to-back tests.

RockShox Reverb Stealth

May look unchanged but has in fact been thoroughly refreshed

Price: £395.00 | Weight: 595g | Height options: 100, 125, 150, 175 and 200mm | Diameter: 30.9, 31.6 and 34.9mm



Although it looks unchanged, the new Reverb has in fact been thoroughly refreshed, with both external and internal updates to elevate it above the rest. The seat clamp has been made lower profile, and along with a shorter collar means the overall height has been reduced, so you can now run a longer dropper in the same size frame. There are two longer drops – 175mm and 200mm – and the gizzards boast substantially reduced friction, so you need less effort to get it moving, and it’s also easier to get rid of any bounce, should it develop. The Reverb was a great seatpost already, but all these updates mean it’s better than ever before.

Read the full review of the RockShox Reverb Stealth

Brand-X Ascend

Gets the job done nicely

Price: £140.00 | Weight: 595g | Height options: 85, 100, 120, 150, 170 and 170mm | Diameter: 27.2mm (85 and 105mm), 30.9 and 31.6mm

Sometimes otherwise-great bikes don’t come with a dropper post – now considered an essential feature for any serious mountain biker. But fear not, all of these bikes can be upgraded for not too much over a ton (£100), thanks to the brilliant Brand X Ascend dropper. It’s available in all of the most common seatpost diameters, and plenty of different drops (85mm up to 170mm) and there’s a decent underbar, cable-operated remote in the box.

Read the full review of the Brand X Ascend dropper post

OneUp Components Dropper Post V2

One of the longest dropping droppers and it’s one of the best



Price: £179 | Weight: 545g | Height options: 120, 150, 180 and 200mm | Diameter: 30.9, 31.6 and 34.9mm



With one of the longest drops on the market, combined with height adjustability, a smooth action and very reasonable asking price, the OneUp dropper post is a great option for any upgrade program or frame build. There’s now a 210mm version (along with 180mm, 150mm and 120mm) suitable for the longest of limbs, but you can always tweak the drop with the internal shim system. A slim collar helps the overall length, and the seat clamp makes saddle installation and removal a doddle. The light-action remote is sold separately, but it’s comfortable and ergonomic and even adding the £42 cost to the price, the OneUp dropper is still a bargain.

Read the full review of the OneUp Dropper Post V2

Bike Yoke Divine

A must buy if you can’t decide what drop you need

Price: £279.00 | Weight: 451g | Height options: 125, 160 and 185mm | Diameter: 30.9 and 31.6mm

We’ve always been big fans of Bike Yoke’s clever dropper posts, and the cheaper Divine is arguably the pick of the range. It gets the same Auto-Reset feature found on its Revive post, which helps prevent a saggy shaft, as well as the ability to customise the drop to suit your steed. Simply installing or removing internal spacers lets you tweak it in 5mm steps from the standard options of 125mm, 160mm and 185mm. Combine that with the low-profile collar and decent Triggy X remote, and you’ve got a superb dropper post with added flexibility for less than most of the competition.

Read review of the Bike Yoke Divine dropper post

RockShox Reverb AXS

Fantastic product but hefty price tag

Price: £700 | Weight: 673g | Height options: 100, 125, 150 and 170mm | Diameter: 30.9, 31.6 and 34.9mm

Wireless technology is everywhere, and now thanks to SRAM it’s on your mountain bike too. The suite of AXS components brings cable-free shifting and dropper post activation, along with all the benefits of simplified set-up and installation, reduced maintenance and a cleaner frame and cockpit. Yes, you pay a premium for the technology, but it works beautifully, with an effortless response, and swapping the Reverb AXS between bikes is child’s play too, which helps to justify the extra expense. At around 40 hours, the battery life is impressive, and they weigh so little that it’s hardly a chore to carry around a spare.

Read review of the RockShox Reverb AXS

E-Thirteen Vario Infinite

Offers 30mm adjustment of travel range for fine-tuning bike-fit

Price: £200.00 | Weight: 620g | Height options: 120-150mm or 150-180mm | Diameter: 30.9 or 31.6mm

The fixed (5mm) steps in overall travel can be changed in five minutes by unscrewing the seal head and rotating an indexed bushing, and the cable-activated Vario works like most droppers while riding. The benefit of the travel adjustment is you can set exactly how much you need by slamming the post in the frame for maximum standover clearance, and then dialling in the extended height to your leg length for maximum pedalling efficiency.

Read review of the E-Thirteen Vario Infinite

Need to know about the best dropper posts:

Height drop

The difference in extension between the seat collar and saddle clamp is the ride height of any dropper. Modern posts continue to offer a bigger range for taller riders, with some of the latest options delivering up to 200mm extension. Your perfect dropper post length is dependant on frame size, seat post insertion depth and your inside leg measurement.

Remote lever

If you’re using 1x gearing you want a under bar dropper remote. If you have front gears you want a lever than fits on the top of the bar. Since the majority of trail riders use the former that’s what we expect to see; the top-mounted lever should be an optional upgrade.

The 1x lever may have a direct mount option so you can bolt it directly to a Shimano or SRAM brake levers – it can cost extra.

Length

The distance from the seat clamp to the saddle can have a big effect on standover clearance or how well a dropper gets out of the way. Some models have several centimetres of upper shaft sticking out of the lower shaft when fully compressed.

Insertion

It stands to reason that on a 170mm post the lower bit of the post is longer than the equivalent 150mm. However, not all 170mm posts have the same insertion depth. Some posts may not fully sink into the seat tube. This can dictated by the length of your seat tube but the shorter the lower portion of the post the better.

Post diameter

On a modern trail bike 30.9mm and 31.6mm are the two most common outer post diameters, although shims are available (from brands such as USE) to fit bigger diameters if needed. You also see 27.2mm posts but they tend to be shorter 100mm options.

Internal routing

Most posts are now internally routed so the cable is hidden inside the frame. They’re not always easy to fit but being routed this away keeps dirt off the release mechanism and also means the cable can’t rub or wear the frame.

Droppers route either cable top down, with it anchored at the mechanism, or bottom up and the cable is clamp at the lever. The latter is the easier to set up and is often cleaner but can add length to the post.