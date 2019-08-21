Marzocchi Transfer dropper post review

Marzocchi Transfer is now available in 175mm drop. We tested the 150mm and it’s one of the shorter 150mm posts if you’re pushed for space on a small frame.

>>> The best mountain bike dropper posts

Apart from the logo, the Marzocchi Transfer is identical to the ‘performance series’ Fox Transfer dropper post. It gets a black anodised coating on the upper shaft, the twin-bolt, micro-adjustable saddle clamp, cable operated mechanism and low-profile collar. The price still doesn’t include a remote, which like the Fox is going to cost you and extra £69. There’s only the 2019 Marzocchi remote listed on the Silverfish site right now but the new Fox 1x remote is compatible, although if you’re not fussed about it matching you could buy a cheaper third-party option.

Fitting the Marzocchi Factory is quick and easy – it’s routed bottom-up, which means the cable nipple is held in an insert in the mechanism but anchored at the lever. Also the small barrel anchors sit neatly in the upper saddle clamp and don’t fall out constantly like other designs..

We like the action of the Marzocchi dropper too – it’s rapid and returns to full height with a positive clunk. There’s a little bit metal on metal on sound but it feels precise and has a light lever action. We also prefer the black anodised finish over the Kashima coating on the Factory models – it feels just as smooth and we actually think it co-ordinates better with more bikes.

The only reason to buy a Marzocchi dropper over a Fox one is if you have a Marzocchi fork fitted and just want things to be co-ordinated. This is a top-quality dropper that we think is better value than the Factory model. However, compared to the competition having to spend an extra £70 on a 1x remote does smart quite bit, we think this should be included as standard or at the very least it could doing with being cheaper – you can actually buy a Wolf Tooth, Cane Creek and Crank Bros remote for less money.