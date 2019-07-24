Mountain bike reviews, new bike launches, tips, and how-to videos from the UK’s leading MTB trail riding magazine. With over 20 years of experience we’re here to make sure you get the most from your bike and your riding. Enjoy the content and when you’ve finished, don’t forget to Just Get Out and Ride!

As a brand, MBR was originally founded in magazine form in 1997, with the website launching in 2006.

The magazine continues to be a must-read among UK mountain bikers, while the site has grown to reach millions of riders around the world and continues to expand.

We pride ourselves on delivering in depth buying advice and impartial reviews from our expert test team.

Our online editorial team

Richard Windsor, digital editor

Richard began working with sister site Cycling Weekly in 2013 alongside the then web editor, Nigel Wynn. Taking over as digital editor or Cycling Weekly and mbr in 2014, Richard coordinates site content and strategy with the team.

Follow Richard on Twitter | Email Richard

Benji Haworth, deputy digital editor



Benji joined the mbr in 2013, coming from Singletrack magazine. Benji is the leading news writer for the website, curates our comprehensive buyer’s guides and posts many of the reviews written by other members of the team.

Email Benji

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan, SEO

Michelle is MBR’s SEO wizard.

Follow Michelle on Twitter | Email Michelle

Danny Milner, editor

Danny heads the MBR editorial team both online and in print as well writing content and and appearing in video content on the website and on the MBR Youtube channel. Danny has been at MBR since 2002 and passionate about bikes all his life.

Alan Muldoon, bike test editor



Alan joined MBR in 2001 and has spent the last 18 years testing bikes and products. Extremely well respected in the industry, he has an in-depth knowledge of the market and an exceptional ability to assess a bike’s handling and performance.

Jamie Darlow, front section editor



Jamie is in charge of the front section of the magazine, but also regularly travels on new bike launches, tests bikes and products and stars in video content on our Youtube channel.

Paul Burwell



Another stalwart of the team, PB has been involved with MBR since the late nineties. He has been mountain biking from the very start, and now splits his time between freelance work for MBR and his coaching and trail building company, Trail Academy.

Mick Kirkman

‘Crusher’ Kirkman raced DH and 4X during the early ’00s at an elite level, but despite retiring, he still can’t resist going flat out down the gnarliest tracks around. He’s a regular contributor to MBR bike tests and product tests and has built an extensive knowledge and experience of bikes and products over the years.

James Bracey, tech writer

Although now working full-time for Cycling Weekly, James is a mountain biker at heart, and still dabbles in the odd review when he has the time.

Videographers: Andrew Daley, Edward Westrop

MBR magazine

MBR magazine is published on every four weeks and is available to buy in all good newsagents as well as in digital form through the usual channels – click here to find out more.

For magazine subscriptions, please click here.

To contact our magazine editorial team, please email mbr@ti-media.com and direct it for the attention of one of the people below.

Editor – Danny Milner

Bike test editor – Alan Muldoon

Front section editor – Jamie Darlow

Social media

Of course we’re on social media, and you should definitely give us a follow on your chosen platforms if you want the latest news, features, reviews and videos from our team.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Advertising

If you would like to advertise with us, we’d love to hear from you. To find out more about ad rates and deadlines please visit our advertising page and contact one of the relevant people.

Our ownership

MBR is proudly owned by TI Media, one of the UK’s oldest and best established publishing companies. TI Media is the home to some of the UK’s best known media brands. Find out more about TI Media by clicking here.

Our policies

Cycling Weekly operates under TI Media policies for privacy and advertising and is regulated by the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO). You can find out about all of our policies by following the links below.

Privacy & cookie policy

Terms and conditions

Third party advertising policy

Labelling of commercial content

Modern Slavery Act Statement

IPSO Editors’ Code of Practice

Affiliate links

One of the ways MBR makes money in order to keep our content free is through an affiliate linking programme. In our reviews, products and deals round-ups our editorial team will often include a ‘Buy Now’ link, or links will be automatically displayed, to a retail partner. If a reader clicks the link and buys a product, MBR will earn a small fee. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

We always try to find the best deals on products that we know and trust from reputable retailers to give to our readers. Our affiliate and advertising relationships don’t affect our reviews or recommendations.

Editorial Complaints

If you have a complaint about our editorial content, you can email us at complaints@ or write to Complaints Manager, TI Media Legal Department, 3rd floor, 161 Marsh Wall, London, UK, E14 9AP. Please provide details of the material you are complaining about and explain your complaint by reference to the Editors’ Code.

Get in touch



Telephone: 01252 555 213 Email: mbr@ti-media.com Telephone: 01252 555 213

Address: MBR, TI Media., Pinehurst 2, Pinehurst Road, Farnborough Business Park, Farnborough, Hants, GU14 7BF