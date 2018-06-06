Available in a multitude of shapes and sizes, the RockShox Reverb isn’t the original dropper, but it’s definitely the most successful.

The latest generation benefits from continual refinement in pursuit of greater reliability, while a new remote delivers class-leading ergonomics. At almost £400 though, it isn’t cheap.

The Reverb is actuated hydraulically, which brings benefits of additional smoothness, however tortuous the internal routing. Also, there’s no cable to keep adjusted or lubricated. On the other hand, you do need to consider it may require bleeding every so often. This is a much easier and quicker job than it used to be, but it’s still a faff.

The new remote is perfectly shaped and balances superbly with the feel of a right hand shifter, especially on a SRAM 1x system. The forged alloy lever still offers the ability to tune the return speed of the post from super quick to pretty slow, although it’s now done externally with a Torx bolt, rather than a tool-free adjuster.

RockShox has worked to improve internal seals and tolerances as well as changing factory protocols for better durability. The Reverb B1 uses an SKF branded IFP and increased bushing overlap to resist play and we’ve had zero issues with any of the 2018 units that have come on test bikes. The elephant in the room though, is that plenty of you will have heard of, or experienced, them in the past, ranging from bouncy posts, to poor factory bleeds or even outright failures. With literally a million posts in service, whether this is the Reverb suffering from it’s own success or not tough to say definitively.

Verdict On the trail, there’s no denying the Reverb’s silky action feels a cut above the rest. It’s smooth and precise, but the taller seat collar does leave the post sticking out of the frame further than some. The Reverb’s been around for ages, and always been a strong contender, but the latest incarnation is even better and makes a really smart choice for most riders.