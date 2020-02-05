BikeYoke Divine dropper post review

One of the most versatile dropper posts on the market, and a must buy if you can’t decide what drop you need

The BikeYoke Divine dropper is the third addition to their dropper range, sitting alongside the BikeYoke Revive and the XC lightweight option Divine SL.

The Divine and Divine SL share similar architecture but what makes the Divine different is the price, it’s £50 cheaper, the longer drop (the Divine SL is a 80mm post) and the fact that the drop or travel can be adjusted. This is done by clipping small plastic spacers to a shaft inside the body of the dropper and allows users to reduce drop by 20mm in 5mm jumps.

Importer TFTuned claims adding the spacers is a five-minute job, but it does require some specialist tools and we found it more like a 20-minute task. Obviously, the lower portion of the post still remains the same length, so if you’re struggling running a longer dropper in the frame due to a kink in the seat tube or suspension pivot placement, it’s not a substitute but it does offer greater flexibility.

The Divine shares the same Auto Revive feature as the Divine SL and Revive, which resets the post with each full compression/extension cycle. This eliminates some of the sagging at the top of the travel you get with some hydraulic posts. The Divine internals are also lighter and, like all BikeYoke posts, it can serviced by any home mechanic with some simple tools.

The other big plus with the Bike Yoke design is the collar that sits just above the seat clamp is super shallow, so you generally get an extra 20mm to play with – in other words you can squeeze a 150mm dropper in the space of a 125mm.

To improve durability, BikeYoke’s Triggy X remote lever turns on a sealed cartridge bearing, but I find that when fitting the cable, it’s easy to kink. The remote is adjustable laterally, but there’s no angle adjustment and, with the lever having quite a lot of throw, it can be a bit of stretch if you have small hands. The fixing clamp isn’t hinged either, so you have to remove the grip to fit it, although cleaner matchmaker style options are available.

Like the Revive we tested six months back, the Divine takes its time to return to full extension, and if you half-press the lever it creeps up at a snail’s pace. Once it reaches full extension it does produce a metallic clunk, so you do know your seat is at full height before you sit down; I’d just like it to be a tad quicker. Back-to-back with the Revive, the Divine is not as smooth but you’d be hard pushed to notice this difference, especially if you’re coming off a mid-range cable-operated dropper.

With their top-quality construction and internals, BikeYoke droppers are undoubtedly expensive, but the Divine bucks this trend – it undercuts a Fox Transfer, DVO Garnet, KS Lev and the new RockShox Reverb. It’s lighter than most of these by around 150g too, plus it’s more reliable and has the added benefit of being fully travel adjustable.

All this makes it one of the most versatile dropper posts on the market, and a must buy if you can’t decide what drop you need and just want to play around with different options before making a decision.