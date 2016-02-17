Giant Contact SL Switch seatpost review

The Giant Contact SL Switch can be run as a stealth or standard post and offers great value for money

It’s a shame Giant still only produces the Contact SL Switch in a 30.9mm diameter, although you can run a shim to upsize it to 31.6mm or larger; at least there are now versions with both 125mm (tested here) and 150mm drop.

Like the original, the new Contact SL Switch can be configured for internal or external use. It comes factory set with external routing, but all you have to do is flip round the sealed cartridge to convert it to stealth use. It’s about a 20-minute job, and instructions are included.

Buy now: Giant Contact SL Switch seatpost from Tredz for £169.99

The Contact SL Switch uses a conventional aluminium remote lever with a split clamp for ease of fitting. The cable is anchored inside the lever by a small grub screw and is finished off with an end cap.

Like most of the posts on test, the Contact SL Switch uses a twin-bolt seat clamp. There’s loads of space to get a tool into the rear bolt, but it’s a tight squeeze up front, so making adjustments with a multi-tool out on the trail is time-consuming.

The Contact SL Switch raises and drops easily enough but it has a rough action. It bedded during the test but with this came increased play between the shaft and the body.

A major issue with the original model was that the external mechanism was susceptible to mud ingress, which caused a stiff lever feel. It’s better now but mud can still get into the mechanism, especially if you have a frame with a split seat tube and you clean your bike upside down.

At over 600g, the Contact SL Switch isn’t the lightest cable actuated dropper on test, but the extra sizes, dual routing and low price make it ideal for new users.