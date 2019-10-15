Fox Transfer Dropper Remote review

Fox Transfer dropper posts have a new remote lever option for model year 2020.

It’s essentially the same shape as the Race Face Turbine remote, but retails for £10 less without the multiple colour options and Race Face branding.

With two clamp positions and a left handed, 1x-friendly, under-the-bar, position, this remote is way superior ergonomically to the old-style stubbier, button-ended Transfer one. The lever blade also spins on sealed bearings for a smoother action and the 6061-alloy paddle has a grippy textured thumb pad with more leverage for a lighter dropper actuation.

Seventy quid is still a lot for a small alloy lever, but you can’t fault the action and performance here, making it an upgrade that definitely improves the overall Transfer experience.