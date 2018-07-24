Vote for your MBR Trail of the Year

Best Commercially Built Trail and Best Volunteer Built Trail

Celebrate the hard-working folk responsible for the trails we love to ride with our Trail of the Year competition in association with SRAM.

Go straight to the voting page!

To help get you thinking about potential nominations, here are a few trails that have been opened in the last 12 months:

We’ve never had it so good

As mountain biking matures, a trail-building revolution is sweeping through Britain’s woods and forests, delivering mile-after-mile of quality singletrack. From the tip of Cornwall to the outer reaches of the Scottish Highlands, ribbons are being cut and fresh sections of trail opened.

At one end of the scale there are the halo projects involving six-figure funding and commercial trail builders, and at the other there are the hand-cut volunteer efforts, fuelled by passion, dedication and the odd pint of beer. And somewhere in-between a glut of exhilarating bike parks are springing up across the land to feed an insatiable craving for airtime and adrenaline.

In partnership with SRAM, we want to celebrate and reward the hard work, commitment and creativity behind each and every one of these new trails, which is why we’re launching our 2018 Trail of the Year Awards. And we need your help; we want you to vote for the best newly opened trail you’ve ridden this year.

We’ve split the awards into two categories: Best Commercially Built Trail; and Best Volunteer Built Trail. You can nominate and vote for a single trail, or section of trail, in both categories or just one; it’s entirely up to you. And if you’re unsure if a trail was volunteer-built or not, just vote anyway and we’ll work it out for you. The only other rules are that it has to be fully sanctioned and must have been opened in the last 12 months (since August 2017).

To nominate and vote, head over to po.st/mbrtrail2018.

Voting closes on September 25th. We’ll run a feature and produce a video revealing the winners in the December issue of the magazine, out Wednesday 14th November.

What you can win

The winners of both categories will be awarded with special trophies, while the triumphant volunteer trail crew will also receive a prize fund to support trial development from SRAM.

SRAM says: “SRAM’s number-one goal is to inspire people to ride bikes, and in many ways that matches the main goal of trail building – build great trails, enjoy great rides. It’s thanks to the passionate and hardworking trail crews and volunteers that we have some of the best riding locations in the world.

“We’re excited to partner with mbr magazine to show our appreciation and support for the trails we have in the UK. Thanks for all the hard work trail builders – catch you out riding soon!”

Look out for updates on the contenders throughout the voting process on our social media channels: Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Good luck!