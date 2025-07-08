“The lightest, most breathable trousers I’ve tested” – Patagonia’s Dirt Craft Pants are my pick for summer riding

It’s a strange quirk of mountain biking in 2025 that my friends and I drive to the trails in shorts, before changing into trousers to actually ride. I’m sure it used to be the other way round, and I can remember a time when I wouldn’t be caught dead in trail pants. Oh how the tables have turned.

What’s happened is that fashion has changed, that’s clear enough. But what has enabled that style flip is the emergence of really well performing pants that are light, breezy and stretchy enough to ride in.

And the Patagonia Dirt Craft Pants are just about the epitome of all three of those demands, the lightest and most breathable trail troos I’ve ever used, and the best mountain bike trousers for warm weather in my wardrobe.

Patagonia Dirt Craft Pants need to know

Super lightweight riding pants, with laser cut holes for breathability

Xlance stretchy fabric is tougher and more flexible than lycra

Comes in seven waist sizes, but just one inside leg length

Patagonia is one of those brands mountain bikers love to love, you’ll find it in the trendiest bike shops and worn by the kind of riders who live in vans (not the shoes). The pricing is suitably steep to reflect that cool image, and the brand sits alongside Rapha in this regard. Don;t let that put you off though, the Dirt Craft Pants are worth every penny, and I’m going to explain why it’s better to buy these at over £100 than two cheaper pairs.

Fabric

Like most mountain bike clothing, the Dirt Craft pants are made mostly from polyester, in this case OceanCycle certified, meaning it’s pulled out of the sea and recycled into your riding bottoms. Those aren’t the only greenflashing accolades either, the fabric is bluesign approved, made in a Fair Trade Certified factory, and made without forever chemicals PFAS.

It doesn’t stop there either, Patagonia will repair any rips or tears you get in the Dirt Crafts. I think the brand is making real, concrete efforts to do the right thing, in an industry renowned for its environmental impact.

There’s also something called Xlance woven into the fabric, its much stretchier than lycra and is less prone to damage from the trail, trees or sunlight too. And it doesn’t need as much heat or water to make in the first place, which makes these green pants even greener.

Sizing and cut

Patagonia does it sizing by the waist, I picked out a 32in and its true to size, fitting me just right. I’m glad I got it right too though, as there’s no option to cinch or loosen the waist. Instead a stretchy band runs round the small of my back, and there’s a simple button and button hold to close it all together.

The cut itself is neither very snug nor very baggy, making it just perfect like Goldilocks’ porridge. The latest Specialized Trail pants are so tight they look almost sprayed on, while Rapha’s Trail Pants are pretty flappy; the Dirt Craft pants are about in the middle, with a tapered leg and carrot shaped design.

Features

I’ve already mentioned that Patagonia rather unusually doesn’t offer any kind of size adjustment around the waist, thankfully there are a huge seven sizes to choose from to get it right.

The length doesn’t change though, so whether you’re full in the tum or skinny as a rake, you get the same inside leg. At the bottom are big, stretchy cuffs to hold the trouser legs in place when you’re pedalling.

The Dirt Craft is very heavy on laser cut holes too, there are over 200 of them behind each knee, and over 200 more on each inner thigh.

I’m not happy in any pants without at least one zippy pocket, fortunately Patagonia’s put two in place on either side of the leg. Oddly though, inside the pocket there’s a big gaping hole right at the top that could potentially let your phone or car keys fly out the top and fall down inside your trousers.

Patagonia says this is “pass-through access” that lets you get to the thigh pockets on its bibs, or presumably any bibs. I don’t wear bibs though and don’t appreciate the potential for calamity.

Performance

It has to get pretty hot to force me into a pair of shorts these days, especially when there are pants designed for hot weather like the Dirt Roamers. It’s hard to explain just how good these are without actually wearing them, but I feel cooler in them than in some heavyweight shorts.

The fabric weave does most of the legwork, it’s almost thin enough to see through and that lets moisture and heat radiate away, even when it’s pretty hot on the trails. The laser cut holes are so prolific they create an almost shorts feel too, and it can get pretty drafty down there when you’re descending. Get caught in a sudden rain shower though, and things get chilly pretty quickly though.

The soft, crepe paper-like feel also helps wick away moisture, and it’s so good at this the Dirt Roamers are actually dry to the touch when I pull them out of the washing machine. The fabric is also stretchier than on any other trousers I’ve tried, which makes for a comfier feel, and there’s less resistance when I bend low over the bike on steep stuff.

At 252g in size 32in these are the lightest riding pants we’ve ever reviewed at mbr, so they’d be forgiven for acting like a softshell in the wind. But they never feel flappy or bulky, or in danger of snagging on my saddle.

I can’t remember when I got the Dirt Roamers, but I know for a fact it’s been at least two years, as I have the photos to prove it. In that time they’ve lasted a few crashes, and potentially 100 rides. That means they’ve gone through the washing machine at least 50 times, but despite that they’re still still stretchy and not baggy, nothings damaged and the material is bobble free.

Verdict The Patagonia Dirt Roamers are extremely well made, both for me as a rider and the environment. They’ve also lasted longer than most other pants without going baggy or pulling apart at the seams, which makes them doubly green. There’s nothing better for performance in hot weather either, the Roamers are the lightest, most breathable and best fitting pants I’ve tried… wear them in winter at your peril. Oh, and I never did lose those car keys.