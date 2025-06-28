Endura’s latest MT500 waterproof jacket is lighter and easier to move in than the original, but the latest regulations mean it’s just not as good at shedding water

This hardshell jacket is the latest version of Endura’s flagship MT500 mountain biking waterproof. Around for years, the MT500 has always been the brand’s go-to for maximum protection from the elements and to ‘stay dry on the wettest rides’. This latest version uses a lighter fabric redesigned to be kinder to the planet and also comes with a higher performing DWR coating.

Design and Specifications

Endura’s waterproof fabrics have always been at the upper end of claimed breathability, and that’s helped them compete in the real world against the best mountain bike jackets. This new model takes a step backwards in that department though, with a claimed MVP rating of 30,000g m2/24hr, compared to the 40,000 of its predecessor.

Presumably, a big part of the reason is using a new ExoShell 30DR fabric here (rather than the previous ExoShell40). As well as allowing less condensation to evaporate, it loses the older rip-stop face fabric to resist damage, but the resulting jacket is around 150g lighter in equivalent sizes. The new fabric makes the MT500 less bulky and the styling looks way cleaner and smoother for my money.

It’s a sad reality (not for the environment!) that no modern jackets with PFC-free DWRs will ever perform as well as jackets from years ago. Saving the planet means keeping less water out in waterproof kit, although the main aspect of degradation in performance comes over time, not when new, as the eco-friendlier coatings are less durable, wear off and need re-proofing more regularly.

This is the same story for any brand’s jacket, not just this MT500. Endura told me it, ‘worked with both the DWR manufacturer, and the fabric mill to optimise the performance of the DWR specifically for its new ExoShell30 fabric and make it the best we possibly can’. The new advanced DWR should stop the material wetting out as easily as the older model. And because that affects breathability too, the design team also said that ExoShell30 consistently performs above 30,000 MVP, but they make that conservative claim so they can guarantee it.

Typically for Endura, there are tons of sizes available, all the way from extra small to triple XL (that covers mammoth 48in chests and 43in waists!) with plenty of vents and adjustable zips too. The jacket now comes in three Scottish-themed colours that are more muted as well, like the Tweed Green here.

The new material also comes with a different cut and features. The 2-way front zip now has a little popper detail under the weather flap to stabilise it, so you can open it to allow air to flow without the Mt500 flapping around like mad while you ride. Out back, the rear panel looks slightly tighter fitting and has less of a dropped tail, and there’s a cleaner additional chest pocket in place of the older cuff pocket as well as an internal stretchy mesh pouch inside to stuff wet gloves or snacks into.

Together with the large hand pockets, there are long, 2-way pit zips to dump heat and a large hood that fits over the helmet. Changes to the hood design were minor, but it can now be compressed and fastened down when not in use with snaps on the hood peak and back of the neck to stop it flapping around in the wind, which is something some riders will be glad to see.

Performance

I’ve worn the new MT500 quite a bit in spring when it was much cooler and also in summer to help defend against thunderstorms and heavy downpours. The fit is excellent, with long enough arms and a reasonably close fit that doesn’t flap around, together with the right shape to move freely and not feel restricted.

The new fabric is way lighter and less crinkly and bulky than before and this means it doesn’t ever feel like a typical really heavy or stiff 3-layer jacket that is inhibiting free movement like some rivals. The adjustments at the cuff and the hood all make sense and there’s plenty of room to cover a bigger enduro style open face lid as well as your neck and chin with the tall collar.

Overall, protection from the elements is decent and the new design does a pretty good job keeping you dry, but it doesn’t feel quite as breathable inside and effective at balancing inner and outer environments as the last version. I used to think Endura’s MT500 was one of the most effective jackets on the market at preventing sweat build up on the inner fabric face when working hard: This new version is very good too, but it arguably gets a little steamier next to skin at times. On warmer, very humid days in the woods, I often got a bit clammy and sticky inside the sleeves and at the shoulders, but, to be fair, no more so than any other waterproof with similar intentions.

I donned Endura’s jacket to shoot the Ard Moors enduro on the North York Moors on a weekend hit with all kinds of dramatic weather. During heavy rain, hail and really strong winds, the MT500 kept me pretty comfortable, but after a few hours several patches of the fabric darkened and wetted out a bit when blasted by continual sideways rain on the tops. It never reached that really heavy or sodden feel when the fabric really starts clinging to you, but also didn’t keep me completely dry inside with patches of damp.

In comparison, my daughter – who was also riding around with me in a Rab Cinder Downpour jacket (that’s admittedly much lighter) – got absolutely soaked to the skin. Whereas the Rab totally gave up the ghost after about half an hour, the MT500 at least worked for a couple of hours and then also dried again much quicker once the rain stopped. I’d rate the performance as solid, but I’ve got thicker 3-layer waterproofs that keep out heavy rain better like Madison’s DTE or Leatt’s HydraDri 5.0. Neither of these jackets feel as unrestrictive or lightweight as the new MT500 though.

Verdict Endura’s new look, tailoring and styling is a big improvement, and all the ride-specific details you’d want are well designed and delivered. The new more flexible, ExoShell30, fabric also makes this jacket feel much less like a bulky heavy hardshell and closer to a thin packable jacket than some kind of fisherman’s oilskin. Like almost every modern waterproof MTB jacket, Endura’s MT500 will eventually give up in a sustained downpour and start to wet out. But before this happens and you potentially get cold, it does a better job than most resisting moisture and expelling condensation, and is also very well vented and airy inside compared to most rivals. Breathability, venting and construction is solid then, but my rating of 8 reflects how the MT500 doesn’t appear quite as effective expelling internal moisture and sweat build up during long rides and hard efforts as its predecssor (or something like Rab’s Cinder Kinetic). Endura’s jacket performs well when it’s cold and damp or splashy, but delivers less effective protection than some other jackets I regularly out in the open in the worst downpours too. It’s also a tad more cash than some rivals.