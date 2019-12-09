Dirty Deals: Burgtec flats, merino tops, workstands and much more!

A dirty dozen Dirty Deals for your December delectation. Somehow there are still some deals to be had, even after the recent Black Friday Cyber Monday beanfeast.

Burgtec Penthouse MK4 Flat Pedals was £99.99, now £88.99

Save 11% Now then a discpunt of 11% wouldn’t normally get something liste in our Dirty Deals but… these are Burgtec Penthouse flats. They’re hardly ever in any sort of sale. The MK4 Penthouse takes everything we love about Burgtec )the size, the blocky aesthetic, the colourways, the re-build-ability) and brings it into the modern era with minimal tweaks. Still a classic.

Garmin Edge 520 Plus MTB Performance Bundle was £249.99, now £164.99

Save 34%! As well as freeing up your phone for doing other things (Insabangers, mainly), having a proper GPS give syou much more accurate ride data logging. And that’s before you start to use it as a navigational tool for taking the hasssle and stop-start out of riding new routes.

Christmas Bike Gift Wrapping Paper Bag Various Sizes was £9.99, now £4.99

Save 50%! We’ve all been there. Getting your kid’s new bike sneaked into the house on Christmas Eve night without them seeing, only to then be faced with the problem of how to ‘wrap’ it. You almost certainly won’t have enough paper to fit around a bike. And even if you do, it’s going to take an awful lot of rolls of it (£££). The solution? Get a wrapping bag! In kids bike or adults bike sizes.

Vel Silicone Grip was £18.95, now £9.99

Save £8.96! There is a small but significant movement among mountain bikers who are moving away from tradtional lock-on grips. Why? The internal hard plastic sleeve required by lock-on grips reduces how squidgy a grip can be for a given diameter. If you want squidgy grips without huge bear-paw bulk, try some silicone grips like these from Vel.

SKS Rennkompressor Track Pump was £69.99, now £41.99

Save £28.00! There a re certain venerable brands in bicycling that inspire trust. SKS is one such brand. That signature pale burnt orange colourway inspires confidence. With anything genuinely quality, there’s a price to pay and even in this sale it’s still over forty quid for a track pump. But you won’t regret it.

Feedback Sports Pro Elite Workstand was £295.00, now £199.99

Save £95.01! From orange to red. From SKS to Feedback Sports. They aren’t quite as old and storied as SKS but Feedback Sports have a really impressive reputation in bike workshops worldwide. Again, a workstand for two hundred quid is still not exactly small change but for those looking for a workstnad to grow old with and have many hours of happy wrenching, here it is.

DMR V-Twin Pedal was £129.99, now £89.99

Save £40.00! When Shimano’s patent for a sprung loaded clipless mechanism expired, the DMR V-Twin jumped on the design to create DMR’s first ever clipless pedal. This floating central mechanism sits the nose up, allowing for easier cleat location and quicker engagement than a standard clipless system.

Specialized 2FO Flat 2.0 Mountain Bike Shoe was £134.99, now £74.99

Save 44%! “This 2FO shoe is one of the best options if you prefer a more fitted, clip-style flat pedal shoe and want the best isolation and impact protection with good weather-proofing.” – Read the mbr review

Lizard Skins Danny MacAskill Single Sided Lock-on Grips was £29.00, now £17.49

Save £11.51! Before you get overly carried away, we need to point out that not all of these colourways are available in this sale. But if you like Electric Blue or Fire Red, then you’re in luck. Grip stats: single collar lock-on, 136mm length, 29-30mm diameter, 88 grams.

Endura Baabaa Merino Long Sleeve Base Layer was £49.99, now £24.99

Save 50%! To tell the truth, I don’t often wear merino when I’m mountain biking. I do however wear it all the time both before and after mountain biking! Or when not doing mountain biking at all. But if you mountain bike routine necessitates you keeping your next-to-skin clothes on for before, during and after a bike ride (ie. you usually drive to your rides) then a merino base layer is a great idea.

Madison DTE Waterproof Short was £84.99, now £39.99

Save 52%! “This three-layer waterproof and breathable DWR short is surprisingly weather-resistant. Rain gets through if it’s torrential, but it easily shrugs off wet trails and wheel splatter. It’s also more breathable than a full waterproof, and features two-way zipped vents down both legs, so you can expel a load of condensation when it heats up.” – Read the mbr review

Madison Isoler Merino Deep Winter Knee-high Sock was £12.99, now £7.49

Save 42%! Warm, long socks in camo. Socks!

