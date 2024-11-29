I don’t hit the trails without my Garmin Instinct 2 Solar smartwatch, and it’s currently at its best ever price in this Black Friday MTB deal

Save 30% on the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar smartwatch. It's rugged, looks good and can capture all the ride info you'll ever need.

I’ve been using Garmin smartwatches to capture my ride data, day-to-day health metrics, and record my other activities for several years now – long gone are the days of using my phone or a GPS computer.

Smartwatches make total sense for MTB as they’re sturdy, waterproof and won’t get broken or flung into the bushes never to be seen again after the inevitable crashes. I’ve tested a few different Garmin watches over the years, they’ve all worked really well but the Instinct 2 Solar wins hands down when it comes to bangs per buck. It’s even better value in this Black Friday MTB deal, where it’s currently available at its best ever price.