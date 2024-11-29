I don’t hit the trails without my Garmin Instinct 2 Solar smartwatch, and it’s currently at its best ever price in this Black Friday MTB deal

Save 30% on the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar smartwatch. It's rugged, looks good and can capture all the ride info you'll ever need.
I’ve been using Garmin smartwatches to capture my ride data, day-to-day health metrics, and record my other activities for several years now – long gone are the days of using my phone or a GPS computer.
Smartwatches make total sense for MTB as they’re sturdy, waterproof and won’t get broken or flung into the bushes never to be seen again after the inevitable crashes. I’ve tested a few different Garmin watches over the years, they’ve all worked really well but the Instinct 2 Solar wins hands down when it comes to bangs per buck. It’s even better value in this Black Friday MTB deal, where it’s currently available at its best ever price.
Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, was
£289.99, now £204 at Amazon. Save £85 on this smartwatch that has proved to be a totally reliable ride partner and gives me all the ride data I need. With a raised bezel and Smart Glass face, it’s survived hitting trees and regularly being covered with dirt. Battery life is long enough not to be a hassle (it typically lasts at least a week if you’re riding regularly), and it looks good too.
Garmin’s Instinct 2 Solar has been around for a few years now, but don’t let that put you off. It’s still a really capable smartwatch with host of customisable features. As well as ride tracking it can suggest daily workouts based your current fitness stats, give you estimated recovery time after a ride and a hell of a lot more. Garmin’s Connect smartphone app gives you a deeper dive into your data and it almost goes without saying that the watch pairs seamlessly with Strava.
The only area it’s lacking in is mapping. While you can follow routes on the watch using its breadcrumb trails, unlike fancier models, there are no actual maps to speak of. Aside from that, this is a great Garmin watch at a seriously good price.
We’ve not tested the smartwatch here on MBR, but you can get more info in the full Garmin Instinct 2 Solar review on our sister site BikePerfect.
