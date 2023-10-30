Best tubeless valves for mountain bikes: Faff-free options for tubeless bliss

Keep your tyres inflated and sealed with the best presta valves for tubeless tyres.

The presta valve is the smallest component in a tubeless system but it’s essential for tyre bead seating, topping up the air pressure, and adding fresh sealant. Here’s a rundown of our recommended products. If you’re new to setting up tubeless tyres, you’ll also want to check out our buyer’s guides to the best tubeless inflators and floor pumps, and the best tubeless sealant.

Best combination of value and performance

Weight: 14g | Length: 42mm/60mm/80mm | Rating: 9/10

Reasons to buy: Solid design. Excellent value. Useful tools integrated into dust caps.

Reasons to avoid: Need to unscrew valve core to inject sealant.

The latest Mk2 version of the Peaty’s valve features a valve core remover and a small open ended spoke wrench in the two dust caps. You can literally whip the valve core out on the trail and inject fresh sealant into the tyre without having to unseat or go through that hazardous re-seating process. Once you’re down there if you notice the wheel is slightly out of true you can give it a tweak too. The spoke key works with 3.4mm nipples, which are the most common size. Peaty Mk2 valves are available in 13 different colours and three different lengths. They also come with a lifetime warranty and full insert compatible.

Read our full review of the Peaty’s Mk2 tubeless valve

Best for eliminating clogging

Weight: 16g | Length: 50mm/70mm/90mm | Rating: 8/10

Reasons to buy: Better airflow. Less chance of clogging. Less faff when topping up sealant. Generous lengths.

Reasons to avoid: More expensive than the Peaty’s valves. No integrated tools.

The innovative Fillmore valve from Reserve Wheels use a Direct-Inject or core-less design, which is a simple push rod or plunger with a seal on the end. There’s no little nut that you lock down, as in a normal Presta valve, but you do need to fit the dust cap to retain pressure. According to Reserve there’s three times as much airflow, which can help the tyre seat and it also allows you to inject sealant directly through the valve without having to remove any internals. The valve has a small rubber baffle on the bottom that the plunger pushes through, and this stops any sealant backwash and clogging. Fillmore valves are expensive for the longer lengths and not fully insert-compatible, but you can inflate them with a regular pump.

Read our full review of the Reserve Wheels Fillmore valves

Muc Off Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder valve kit

Best for extra security

Weight: 18g with Airtag | Length: N/A | Rating: N/A

Reasons to buy: Useful for adding a tracker.

Reasons to avoid: Arguably better to track the frame than the wheels.

If you want to hide an Apple Air Tag in your bike how about inside the tyre? Muc Off’s new Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder valve has a holder for the Air Tag that sits on the end of the stem inside the tyre. It’s compatible with most rim and tyre sizes the tracker is housed in a protective, three-part silicone so the tracker isn’t going to get damaged or stop working. It’s supplied with a range of tubeless valve bases, to ensure an airtight seal and consistent performance. You can also buy the tag holder as an add-on if you’re already rocking the regular Muc Off valves.

How we test

It’s quite easy to compare valve types by using the same rim, tyre, sealant and pump. We simply fit the valve to our test rim, add some sealant and then attempt to seat the tyre using the best tubeless tyre inflator at the moment; the Bontrager Dual Charger. If all goes well and we don’t have to resort to using a tubeless-specific charger pump (our current fave is the Lifeline Airblast), we then depressurize the tyre, remove the core if possible and then add Stan’s No Tubes race sealant through the valve using the company’s sealant Syringe. We then get out and about while monitoring air loss before every ride using a digital pressure gauge. After a month we then pull everything apart to check if there is any clogging on the inside of the valve.

How does a tubeless valve work?

Most tubeless valves use the traditional Presta design, which depending on where you get your information from, was originally called the French or Sclaverand valve. It consists of two parts – the core and the stem. The stem is the outer part that pushes through the rim and is secured via a small locking washer. The core threads into the top of the stem, and being able to remove is handy for topping up the sealant or increasing the airflow when seating the tire – if you put the pump directly on the stem without the core in place you’ll be able to get a bigger volume of air at a faster rate.

On the bottom of the vale is a rubber cap to help seal the rim and the top is a threaded dust cap, which on some valves also doubles as a core remover/spoke key.

Are tubeless valves all the same?

If you bought an inner tube and cut out the valve part, you’d be pretty much left with a tubeless valve. Most of the aftermarket versions are very similar to this ghetto design but get a fancy dust cap, an anodised colour not unsurprisingly a higher price tag. However, there are some new valves on the market that are different in design, including the Reserve Wheels Fillmore valve and also the Hi Flow ‘No Clog’ valve from 76Projects. Both have bigger airways to aid inflation and are designed to reduce clogging. The problem with regular valves is the airways are smaller than the puncture size the sealant is supposed to seal, so no wonder you have issues with clogging. Sealant can congeal around the bottom of the valve causing issues with inflation and valve operation.

Can you get Schrader tubeless valves?

The simple answer is no but adapters are available that thread onto a Presta valve stem and allow you to use a Scharder pump for inflation.

Do they come in different lengths for deeper rims?

Third-party tubeless valve manufacturers want you to use their valves, so offer a host of different lengths usually 50, 70 and 90mm. Some companies charge more for the longer lengths, so our advice is don’t buy longer than you need.

Are tubeless valves tyre insert compatible?

Most tubeless valves have either a slot or port in the bottom that allows air/sealant in and out when the valve is jammed up against the insert.

Can I get them in different colours?

You bet – there all sorts of fancy anodised colours and multi-colour designs to contrast and compliment any frame finish or paint job.