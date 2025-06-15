Silt’s Enduro wheels offer just about the best price to performance ratio of any hoops I’ve tested, at £380 there’s no need to pay more

Silt’s entire thrust is putting together complete wheels offering top performance for a sensible price. Plenty of others are trying to do a similar thing too and product the best mountain bike wheels for as little cash as possible, so what tricks does Silt have up its sleeve to help it stand out from the competition?

They’re certainly good value, Silt’s Enduro Alloy wheels are just £380. This is a chunk less than many equivalents, and they’ve also only gone up by £10 from when I reviewed the first generation of these wheels over five years ago. Compare that to the rampant inflation we’ve seen in kit and bikes.

So who is the competition for your dollar? In terms of popular alloy wheels rivals, Hope Fortus 30 SC Pro 5 wheels are comparable in weight and outlook, but considerably more expensive at £525 a pair. Other competitors like Hunt have V3 Enduro Wide wheels with similar intentions that cost over a hundred quid more, at £499. These latest Hunt wheels also weigh 100g more too, but are admittedly slightly different in concept, with a wider front rim and different spec.

Many MTB products have also piled on the pounds in recent years, in a quest for ultimate strength for enduro use or e-biking. Not the latest Silt Enduros, they retain a competitive weight of well under 2kg for the pair. Keeping one eye on the scales does mean that there is a combined weight limit of 130kg for the rider and the bike for the warranty to be honoured, mind.

Design and specifications

There aren’t many obvious negatives to the components of Silt’s build, except the loud graphics… that might just be me though. It’s superficial, but I’d prefer a lower key look than a big Silt logo in white plastered on the side, especially when the stickers are reasonably easy to damage. I guess the brand wants to use the rim wall for, err, branding and who can blame it, especially when it’s supporting racers at visible events.

Under the stickers, Silt’s rim gets down to business and is made from hardened 6069 aluminium, rather than the more common 6061 series. It measures up at 35mm externally, with a 30mm internal width and a shaped rim bed for easier tubeless tyre inflation.

The rim uses an asymmetric drilling whereby the spokes are slightly offset for extra strength in the wheel build and more even tensioning. To save weight, Silt also uses fewer (28) spokes up front, and 32 at the rear, with the front laced 2-cross and the rear 3-cross.

Silt uses J-bend spokes that are easier to replace than straight pull ones, and they’re made by top brand Sapim. The D-Light butted spokes also use Sapim Secure lock brass nipples that are more durable and resistant to corrosion than alloy nipples (albeit with a minor weight penalty).

Designed to offer high fatigue life, Sapim’s spokes are laced into Silt’s own unique hub design. The shells use TPI stainless steel sealed bearings that are double-stacked at the rear for extra durability.

Sealing is done with one single-lipped seal that contacts the bearing to keep moisture and crud out. Then there’s a second single-lip seal between the bearing races that doesn’t actually connect with the bearing in order to reduce friction and improve rolling speed. Silt also specs its own special ‘aqua’ grease that claims greater water resistance before potentially breaking down and degrading.

The rear hub uses a 45t ratchet system and has a 6-bolt disc brake mount with a freehub design that’s similar to DT Swiss. It uses a spring-loaded washer, rather than a coiled one, and has only one moving part. Tubeless valves, spares spokes and spare nipples are also included in the Silt box, which is a great little extra for the price.

Performance

I’ve tested multiple hoops from the Northern Ireland brand in the past, most recently the Silt XC Alloy wheels, and it’s hard to tell much difference to older sets I’ve tested. That’s a good thing though because these new Enduro wheels feel snappy and responsive.

Thankfully, also like Silt’s older wheels, I had no issues at all with freehub durability here or spoke tension and build quality. I have dinged the Silt AM rear rim previously, but didn’t dent or ding rims this time out.

Acceleration and directional changes happen quickly, especially compared to many wheel packages that come as standard on complete bikes, and the Silts would be a good upgrade or replacement.

Having a more snappy and solid feel doesn’t come with the penalty of feeling wooden and harsh either, as Silt’s wheels are also very comfortable tracking rough roots and rocks.

I particularly noticed this smoothness and even a softer feel on the front wheel. It might be down to the fewer spokes and 2-cross lacing up front, but this softness feels like I’m running a few less in the front tyre.

I can’t really feel a marked loss of steering precision or too much twisting flex, but there’s less of a jarring impact here than some harsher alloy wheels that smash me in the wrists and feed back every bump into my hands.

To compare to other wheels I’ve ridden a lot recently like DT Swiss EX 511s, I would say these Silt’s are slightly softer overall, which is likely aided by their slightly lighter weight. It’s hard to say for sure which rims and wheels are tougher though as I haven’t damaged either much.

From memory, the Hope Pro 5 Fortus SC wheels feel very similar too and again slightly less solid than the DT Swiss wheels, making the 511s ideal if you prefer a tighter and stiffer feel or are a corner-smashing kind of guy or gal.

It’s worth pointing out that Silt’s complete package weight is actually a chunk under what it’s claiming, and roughly the same as loads of much more expensive wheels including plenty of carbon all mountain packages.

Tyres went on easy and didn’t burp or leak, the hubs have lasted well, no spokes have come loose and I haven’t damaged the rim riding in the UK at a variety of spots. And, just like when I’ve tested them previously, Silt’s freehub hasn’t missed a beat or made any nasty noises either.

Verdict Judging by the performance here, there’s no logical reason to spend much more money if you’re looking for a no-nonsense, enduro-tough, alloy wheelset that’s a bit lighter and snappier than much of the competition. Silt’s Enduro wheels are comfy and do everything you can reasonably expect for a great price and therefore come highly recommended. Over the years, I’ve now had various Silt sets and have also recommended them to friends, including one who is a serial wheel abuser on a budget. None of us have had issues beyond a damaged rear axle when swapping bearings (that Silt dealt with quickly) and the bearings seem to last for a decent time interval in UK conditions without getting too baggy.