This is not a typo! My favourite Specialized Trail Alpha Women’s jacket is just £37.50 in the factory Black Friday sale!

I've been hunting out the best women's mountain bike kit, and I've found some real gems that may well be gracing my wardrobe this Black Friday.

From Amazon’s Black Friday week bonanza, to 25% off Rapha’s entire range, there’s a lot of stuff to tempt me into pulling out the credit card. Such as the toasty-warm Specialized Trail Alpha Women’s jacket on sale for just £37.50! When Jamie tested the men’s version, he raved about the air-conditioned comfort that kept him warm in Baltic temperatures, but never sweaty. At £150 it was a pretty decent value, and worthy of an 8/10 rating, but at £37.50 it’s absurdly good.

You can thank me later, but I’ve also spent the last day trawling through the interweb to find the best deals on women’s riding kit. I know, legend, right?

And if you’re after some hardware, or even a new bike, check out our round-up of the best mountain bike deals, as there are some absolutely storming bargains on there. And if all of this is just too much, go outside and ride your bike – albeit in greater style and comfort!

Specialized’s Black Friday deals

Specialized Women’s Trail Alpha Jacket was £150 , now £37.50.

We’re sticking with the jacket theme because it’s 4ºC where I’m currently typing this out (woo, Yorkshire). This Trail Alpha jacket from Specialized uses Polartec Alpha insulation to keep you warm, and it’s a pretty flattering cut too. A great option for when the weather is cold but dry, and now you can pick it up for a mere £37.50 depending on the colour – the Crimson colour is the lowest price. View Deal at Specialized

Up to 50% off Endura

Endura Women’s MT500 Burner Pant was £114.99 , now £68.99.

As if you needed any other reason to wear something, when Rachel Atherton has had a hand in designing it, and wears it herself on the trail, but these trail pants are great for winter layers. They feature a four-way stretch, are compatible with knee pads, and can work seamlessly with the Endura Clickfast liners. Plus, there are three colour choices still available on the site. View Deal at Endura

Grab the Endura Women’s SingleTrack Jacket II for less than half price. Was £169.99 , now £80-85.

This jacket is a personal favourite of mine for whenever the weather turns wet. It’s seriously water resistant, and still breathable after a few hours working hard on the bike. There are new styles added to this staple every year, and with some of the colour choices now on offer, I’m quite tempted to nab a new one myself. View Deal at Endura

So there’s my winter wardrobe sorted. But, as ever, move quickly to be sure you get the colour, style, and size you want, as we’ve seen plenty of items selling out quickly.