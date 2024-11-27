This is not a typo! My favourite Specialized Trail Alpha Women’s jacket is just £37.50 in the factory Black Friday sale!

I've been hunting out the best women's mountain bike kit, and I've found some real gems that may well be gracing my wardrobe this Black Friday.
From Amazon’s Black Friday week bonanza, to 25% off Rapha’s entire range, there’s a lot of stuff to tempt me into pulling out the credit card. Such as the toasty-warm Specialized Trail Alpha Women’s jacket on sale for just £37.50! When Jamie tested the men’s version, he raved about the air-conditioned comfort that kept him warm in Baltic temperatures, but never sweaty. At £150 it was a pretty decent value, and worthy of an 8/10 rating, but at £37.50 it’s absurdly good.
You can thank me later, but I’ve also spent the last day trawling through the interweb to find the best deals on women’s riding kit. I know, legend, right?
And if you’re after some hardware, or even a new bike, check out our round-up of the best mountain bike deals, as there are some absolutely storming bargains on there. And if all of this is just too much, go outside and ride your bike – albeit in greater style and comfort!
Specialized’s Black Friday deals
Specialized Women’s Trail Alpha Jacket was
£150, now £37.50.
We’re sticking with the jacket theme because it’s 4ºC where I’m currently typing this out (woo, Yorkshire). This Trail Alpha jacket from Specialized uses Polartec Alpha insulation to keep you warm, and it’s a pretty flattering cut too. A great option for when the weather is cold but dry, and now you can pick it up for a mere £37.50 depending on the colour – the Crimson colour is the lowest price.
Grab the Specialized Women’s Trail Air Shorts for £34, down from £85.
OK it might not be shorts season, but there’s no better time to grab a bargain on next season’s riding kit. The Trail Air Shorts from Specialized feature a relaxed women’s specific fit, with plenty of breathability built in. Think more summer singletrack than wintery mud, but they’re a great deal at just £35 now.
25% off site-wide at Rapha
Save 25% on the Rapha Women’s Trail Long Sleeve Technical T-Shirt. It’s even down to £35 in some colours – but you can save on all of them using the site-wide BF2024 discount code for 25% off.
Wear this over a base layer and under a jacket for the ultimate winter setup, or save it for spring when you might get away with it as a top layer. It’s durable, made with recycled materials, and hard to overlook for the price (when it’s on offer).
Rapha Women’s Trail Lightweight Jacket was
£145, now £108.75.
Ignore old Danny boy in the picture, the women’s version of the Rapha Trail Lightweight Jacket is just as good, and now you can save 25%. It makes a great lightweight outer layer for when the weather isn’t playing ball, and comes with a DWR coating to make it water repellant. It’s also packable into the chest pocket, so if you start getting a sweat on, you can quickly fold it up and out of sight.
Up to 50% off Endura
Endura Women’s MT500 Burner Pant was
£114.99, now £68.99.
As if you needed any other reason to wear something, when Rachel Atherton has had a hand in designing it, and wears it herself on the trail, but these trail pants are great for winter layers. They feature a four-way stretch, are compatible with knee pads, and can work seamlessly with the Endura Clickfast liners. Plus, there are three colour choices still available on the site.
Grab the Endura Women’s SingleTrack Jacket II for less than half price. Was
£169.99, now £80-85.
This jacket is a personal favourite of mine for whenever the weather turns wet. It’s seriously water resistant, and still breathable after a few hours working hard on the bike. There are new styles added to this staple every year, and with some of the colour choices now on offer, I’m quite tempted to nab a new one myself.
So there’s my winter wardrobe sorted. But, as ever, move quickly to be sure you get the colour, style, and size you want, as we’ve seen plenty of items selling out quickly.