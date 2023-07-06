Madison Crypto Glasses review

It’s fair to say there’s a correlation between how fast you ride and the size of your eyewear. Downhillers go flat out, so wear full goggles, and since some trail riders are not far behind the sizes of their glasses have grown. Madison is aware of this trend and has recently launched a few bigger lens models, including the Crypto.

Like most, it’s an interchangeable design, meaning there are three polycarbonate lenses included in the box. Depending on the colour of the frames (black, grey or white) you get either a bronze, smoke or fire lens with a clear and amber alternative. The latter is for low light levels, like riding in the trees.

The lenses are all polycarbonate and clip into a TR-90 plastic frame. According to Madison, TR-90 has a memory, which means it can flex and return to its original shape without breaking or bending. The arms also have rubberised ends, which also helps them fit better.

Like with most eyewear we test, the lenses pass an ISO 12312 standard for impact and scratch-resistant but there are one or two little scratches on the clear lens already.

I found the clarity to be pretty good, although my favourite tint is amber because I do a lot of riding in and out of the trees. Not that it takes any time at all to clip in another tint.

For the money, I’m finding it hard to fault the Crypto. It offers a ton of coverage and protection and even has a mouldable nose piece for different-sized conks.

Verdict Madison has always made great value eyewear, but its offerings have traditionally been a bit conservative. The Crypto is still cracking value but it now offers widescreen protection and, in my opinion, stylish good looks.