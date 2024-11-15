There’s no such thing as a perfect bike, but the Whyte ELyte 150 RSX comes very close, and is my SL E-Bike of the Year winner

It’s no secret that Whyte’s full power e-bikes are built solid, and as a result, they typically weigh over 25kg. So when the ELyte 150 launched a year ago, the goal for Whyte was to produce an enduro rated SL e-bike that weighed under 20kg.

The ELyte platform is designed around the Bosch SX system with 55Nm torque and 600 watts peak power, and it’s Whyte’s first carbon e-bike. For reference, the top-end ELyte Works bike that I tested last year weighed 19.7kg. But can the more affordable RSX build that I’m testing here also make the cut in our bumper 8-bike SL E-Bike of the Year shoot-out? In short, yes.

And at 19.92kg it’s not actually that much heavier than the flagship model, especially given that it costs two grand less. Granted, you don’t get the 250Wh Powermore range extender included with the bike, but the real question here is, does the ELyte RSX deliver a similar ride quality to the Works build? But before I answer that, let’s take a look at the details.

Frame and geometry

The reason for the insignificant weight difference between the two ELyte models is simple. Both bikes use the exact same full carbon frame and Bosch SX motor with the 400Wh battery hidden inside the down tube. So the higher specification on the Works build just makes marginal gains on the scale, albeit with a substantial drain on your wallet.

I should also point out that the ELyte 150 RSX is one kilo heavier than claimed. Granted, Whyte states the claimed weight for a size M bike on its website, and I’m testing the size L here, but even so, there must be some other trickery going on, like no bottle cage, sealant etc. to get the claimed weight that low. Or it could just be a typo.

Either way, the sleek carbon ELyte frame rolls on 29in wheels and comes in four sizes, small to XL. And while Whyte has been known for its progressive sizing and geometry in the past, everyone else has caught up and now the numbers on the Whyte are simply the norm. So the 63.9º head angle and 470mm reach, in the low geometry setting, don’t standout on a size L e-bike in 2024.

To give high and low geometry settings, Whyte uses a Shape.it Link shock extender with an asymmetric insert in the shock eyelet. The bike comes stock in the high position, but I much prefer the lower setting as it allowed me to get my weight back more easily with those lengthy 453mm chainstays. And by lengthy I’m talking 19mm longer than the Norco Fluid VLT and 21mm longer than the Specialized Turbo Levo SL that are also in this SL group test. The longer rear end is a direct result of the bike being designed around 29in wheels. Don’t want to run full 29in? Well you can also convert the ELyte to an MX wheel format with the aftermarket MX Shape.it Link that corrects the geometry for the smaller 27.5in rear wheel.

In the low geometry setting the ELyte has a 329mm BB height, which is the lowest in test. So it’s a really good thing that the bike comes with super short 155mm cranks arms fitted as standard. Not only do the shorter cranks improve ground clearance and reduce pedal strikes, but they also make it much easier to keep the revs high, so you can tap into the 600 watts of peak power that the Bosch SX motor claims to deliver at 120rpm. Due to the lack of leverage though, the shorter cranks do make it harder to pedal though the resistance in the motor when you run out of juice.

One feature I really love about the ELyte frame is that the optional 250Wh Powermore range extender sits super low in the front triangle, so it doesn’t upset the balance or handling of the bike when in use. Specialized inspired? You bet, but Whyte has put its own twist on the design. By using a Fidlock magnetic bottle mount on the upper section of the down tube, you no longer have to choose between a range extender or a water bottle, as there’s space for both. Which is super cool, right?

Whyte ELyte 150 RSX: Need to know

Lightweight 29er e-bike

Full carbon frame is enduro-rated

Designed around the Bosch SX motor

Integrated 400Wh Bosch battery

RockShox Select + suspension

Frame travel is 142mm, the fork gets 150mm

Carbon wheels and Maxxis tyres

Range extender and water bottle compatible

SRAM GX AXS T-type transmission

Adjustable drop seat post

MX compatible with aftermarket Shape.it Link

Range in Turbo: 861m vertical

Weight 19.92kg (43.92lb)

Sizes S to XL

Motor and battery

When I first slung a leg over the Elyte 150, my eyes were instantly drawn to the top tube and the rudimentary Bosch Smart System Controller. Power-on the bike and the traffic light system that displays the assist levels and battery capacity in 10% increments flicker on. Then I noticed the big blanking plate that surrounds the Controller, and a second light went off, this time in my head. Bosch must have a new top tube mounted display coming soon, but it’s not ready just yet! Thankfully, the ELyte frame is primed for the upgrade.

The wireless Mini handlebar remote lets you toggle between, Eco, Tour+, eMTB and Turbo modes. But to get the full 600 watts peak power from the Bosch SX motor – that’s hidden under the Whyte-branded motor cover – you need to keep the cranks spinning really fast. Which is nigh on impossible on choppy terrain, especially if you ride flat pedals.

In back-to-back tests with the other bikes in our 2024 SL E-bike of the Year test, the Bosch SX motor was noticeably more powerful than the TQ HPR 50 on the Trek Fuel EXe and the Specialized SL1.2 motor on the Levo SL. But with only 55Nm torque, the Elyte does not blast up hills with the same ease or finesse as the Orbea Rise LT or the Cannondale Moterra SL, with their full power Shimano EP801 motors. So if you want to be rallying up climbs and down descents, the Whyte Elyte 150 can only deliver half of that equation.

Since we finished testing the Elyte 150, Whyte launched a new version of the bike with the full-torque Bosch CX motor installed. It’s called the Whyte ELyte Evo and you can read my review of it here.

Suspension

It’s somewhat ironic that the Whyte ELyte 150 is the only SL bike in this test NOT to come with a piggy-back shock, yet it still has the best suspension. I’d even go as far as saying, the tune on the RockShox Deluxe Select + shock is so good that the 142mm rear suspension on the Whyte doesn’t just iron out bumps, it absorbs the impacts too. So I could actually feel the damping working in my favour. Okay, so the little inline shock looks less enduro than a piggyback unit, but don’t let that fool you. The rear suspension on the ELyte is first rate.

Keeping it RockShox front and rear is the 150mm travel Lyrik Select + fork. Now, it doesn’t feel as sensitive as the older Grip 2 equipped Fox 36 forks in this test. It has got decent support though, and the slender 35mm chassis is plenty stiff enough for an SL e-bike.

Whyte isn’t taking any chances where steering precision is concerned though, and has taken full advantage of the Torque Cap compatibility by fitting oversized 31mm end caps to the front hub to maximise torsional stiffness. An added bonus of the Torque Caps is that they make it way easier to locate the 15mm hub in the fork when fitting the front wheel.

Components

I’ve got to give it to SRAM here. The GX AXS T-type transmission on the Whyte has proved to be ultra reliable and pretty darn robust, especially compared to the three Shimano equipped bikes in this test. Shifting under load is impressive, and because it’s wireless, the shifting feels exactly the same on every bike, as there’s no convoluted cable routing to contend with.

Granted, T-type is not cheap, but it has rapidly become the benchmark on high-end bikes, so it’s great to get it as standard on the ELyte RSX. All Whyte needs now is to swap the Matchmaker clamp for the Infinity clamp, and ship the bikes with shifting the right way round: upshift on the bottom button please!

I also came to appreciate the SRAM Code Stealth brakes. And not because the hose runs closer to the handlebar. Compared to the Magura MT5s on the Cannondale Moterra SL, the TRP Trail Evos on the Norco Fluid VLT, and the Shimano SLX brakes on the Orange Phase Evo, the SRAM Codes offered powerful braking performance that was 100% consistent. Sure, the lever feel could be a touch lighter, and the brake would benefit from more modulation, but at least SRAM got the basics right.

It’s great that you can adjust the total amount of drop on the Whyte Drop.it II seat post from 200mm to 170mm on the size L and and XL, and 170mm to 140mm on the S and M. This is such a good feature, as it allowed me to maximise the drop, without having to fit a different seat post. Basically I was able to fine tune the amount of drop so there was virtually no exposed seat post showing from the frame. And this is doubly important on the Whyte, as the 450mm seat tube height on the size L is actually pretty tall, even if the standover height is quite low.

The bike comes stock with a lighter casing EXO Minion DHF front tyre in the MaxxGrip compound to save a little weight and boost cornering speed. And Whyte pairs it with a tougher EXO+ casing Dissector on the rear, to help prevent flats and reduce braking traction. I would have much preferred EXO+ casings front and rear, even if it nudged the Whyte over that arbitrary 20kg threshold. And while we are talking rubber, please just stick a Minion DHR II out back, as it offers way better traction for acceleration and braking than the Dissector.

Performance

With sag gradients on the shock body, getting the suspension set up on the Elyte 150 is super easy. And because the geometry and resulting riding position put me in a neutral position between the contact patches of the tyres, it’s also a really easy bike to ride fast. There are no obvious quirks to its character that need to be accommodated, so I could completely ignore the bike, and just focus on the trail ahead.

Climbing

Sit and spin as fast as humanly possible and the ELyte will get you up all but the steepest gradients. Yes, the 76.3º seat tube angle isn’t crazy steep, but it doesn’t need to be because the longer 453mm chainstays helped keep my weight forward on the climbs. So I didn’t need to have my chin on the stem, just to keep the front end down.

In the low geometry setting I did need to be careful of pedal strikes, especially when navigating chunkier climbs. But it’s a trade off I’m happy to live with given how the lower BB really unlocks the bike’s downhill potential. Also, you it’s always possible to run the bike in the high geometry position for more clearance when needed, as switching between the geometry settings takes nothing more than a multi-tool.

In the range test I managed 861m of vertical in Turbo mode on the ELyte, which is only marginally more than on the Specialized Levo SL. So if you want to take the ELyte 150 into bigger terrain, and don’t want to spend the whole day pootling around in Eco mode, then you’re going to need the 250Wh range extender – it costs another £400. But at least the range extender on the Whyte sits so low in the frame that it doesn’t impact the handling. And because it’s right in front of the charging port, the lead is really short and the connection is direct.

Descending

It definitely takes a bit of getting used to riding everywhere with such a high pedal cadence to maximise the power output of the Bosch SX motor. But one unforeseen advantage of revving it, is that I was always in a slightly easier gear than normal. So when I surpassed that 15.5mph assist limit cranking into a fast section of singletrack, I didn’t instantly find myself in the wrong gear, like I would have on a full power e-bike. Which also helps mask some of the drag in the motor.

With good chainstay protection, and well thought-out cable routing, the Whyte ELyte 150 offers a blissfully quiet ride. Yes, there’s some freewheel rattle from the Bosch SX motor when coasting, but Bosch has managed to eliminate that from the latest generation CX motor, so I’m hoping there will be a rolling change to the SX motor too.

I was really impressed with the way Whyte’s rear suspension works under braking, as the bike remains calm even when the trail gets wild. In fact, the suspension is so good it even helps mask the lack of traction with the stock Maxxis Dissector rear tyre. Off the brakes and on the gas, the ELyte 150 is simply a flying machine. It was animated when I needed it to be, but it was also composed enough to keep me safe when riding well beyond my limits. And I’m 100% convinced that it’s because the rear suspension has just the right amount of damping and progression, so I only ever used the exact amount of travel needed for the trail I was riding.

And this may come as a surprise, but the longer stays don’t seem to impact the handling negatively. If anything, I really liked the balanced weight distribution of the Elyte, as I always felt centred on the bike, and never had to second guess the traction or weight distribution. Sure, if you’re always bombing down crazy steep trails, you’re going to want to put your handlebar up a touch, or even switch to a higher rise bar and a better rear tyre. But those two things aside, the Whyte ELyte 150 RSX takes trail riding to a whole new level of fun, and shares a similar ride quality to the Works build at a significant saving.

Verdict There’s no such thing as the perfect mountain bike, but the Whyte ELyte 150 RSX comes pretty darn close. It’s got great handling, perfect proportions and sublime suspension. The full carbon frame looks amazing too, while simultaneously offering space for a full size water bottle and range extender, so you don’t need to sacrifice one for the other. Yes, I like a grippier rear tyre, but the wireless SRAM GX drivetrain, carbon 29in wheels and SRAM brakes leave nothing else wanting. So why not a perfect 10 rating? Well it’s simply not perfect. The Bosch Performance Line SX motor has a noticeable amount of drag above the 15.5mph assist limit, or when the battery is flat, and it also has that annoying rattle when freewheeling. Also the range isn’t anything like as good as the Fazua Ride 60 equipped Santa Cruz Heckler SL. Even if I know that the Bosch SX system is going to be way more reliable. So there are small improvements that can still be made, but given the current tech, I have no doubt in my mind that ELyte 150 RSX is the best bike in this test and the winner of our 2024 SL E-bike of the Year award.