Every DJI-powered e-bike we know about right now, plus what I think comes next for the Chinese power house

In the market for a DJI-powered e-bike? Here are the six mountain bikes (so far!) using the Avinox motor in 2025, including a run down on prices, spec, sizing and geometry

Megamo Reason

The Megamo Reason will probably be something of a mystery for UK and US riders, as the brand is distributed in mainland Europe only. That’s a real shame because – on paper at least – the Reason looks like it could one of the best best electric mountain bikes you can buy in 2025.

Just like Forbidden, there are two bikes to pick from, one targeting enduro or all mountain riders, and one aimed at long distance trail riders. The Megamo Reason uses 29er wheels front and rear, but gets big travel at 160mm in the fork and back end. The geometry is suitably aggressive too, we’re talking a 63.5º head angle and a 348mm BB height. There’s a flip chip too, but as it only changes that head angle by 0.2º and raises the BB 3mm I’m not sure anyone will actually be using it.

Then there’s the range machine, the Megamo Reason Air. It gets less travel at 140mm front and rear, and 29in wheels too, which seem more appropriate at this level of travel. The geometry is a little more upright too, 1º steeper on the head angle.

Your choice is between four carbon models in each of the bikes. The Reason Air uses a Fox 36 or 34 fork and Float shock, while the burlier 160mm Reason gets a 36 fork and Float X or X2 piggyback shock.

14 different Megamo Reason models!

What’s really cool though is you can also opt for an alloy framed version called the Reason AL and the Reason AL Air, lopping around €1,000 off the pricetag. And with three versions of each variant that makes for a whopping 14 different Megamo Reasons to pick from.

Prices then… the cheapest Reason AL 07 costs just €4,999 with a Fox 36 AWL HD fork and Fox Rhythm shock. The priciest Reason is called the CRB 01 and sells for €11,499 with a Fox 36 Factory fork and X2 shock, SRAM XX drivetrain and DT Swiss carbon wheels.

Amflow PL Carbon

The Amflow is the bike that started it all, built by DJI as a showcase for its new Avinox motor, it went on to prove itself as one of the best electric mountain bikes you can buy in 2025… in part thanks to its sheer power.

There are currently three bikes in the Amflow range: The entry level Amflow PL Carbon with 800Wh battery at £5,999; a top spec Amflow PL Carbon Pro with 600Wh battery for £8,849, and a big 800Wh battery Pro version costing £8,999. Each now delivers 1,000W power boost for the Avinox motor in turbo mode, and 120Nm torque, following an update earlier this year.

It takes more than just muscle to make a good mountain bike though, which is lucky for Amflow because it’s not just the 1,000W motor that shines here. When Muldoon tested the entry level Amflow PL Carbon model it certainly didn’t prove perfect, with an overly high BB height and tall seat tube.

But by switching out the 29in rear wheel for a 27.5in and thereby dropping the BB height, Muldoon “achieved a riding position on the Amflow that’s as good as any other e-bike I’ve tested.”

The Amflow was DJI’s first go at any bike, period. It’s incredible it manages to make such a good one then, and at such a killer pricepoint, with the entry level bike coming in under £6k. At present this is the only mountain bike with the DJI motor you can actually get your hands on, but that’s set to change…

Teewing Turbo Force

Teewing is another Chinese brand that’s seemingly come from nowhere, and is now using the DJI Avinox motor on its bike. That’s not the only similarity between the new Turbo Force and the Amflow either because, despite the very different looking frames, they’re not miles apart.

Let’s take the differences first though, you could easily mistake the Teewing’s silhouette for a GT Force, thanks to its vertical shock, rocker link, and top tube brace. Perhaps Teewing was paying homage to the US brand when it named its bike the Turbo Force.

Why does it make me think of the Amflow too? Rumour has it Teewing had help from Amflow to develop the bike, and while it wouldn’t comment on the idea there are plenty of similarities. Both bikes have a four-bar suspension design, the same travel, and near identical geometry, while some of the spec is shared too – including the flimsy Maxxis tyres.

Why look at the Teewing then, rather than just plumbing for the Amflow? I’m only one ride in, but Teewing’s made some active and fun suspension, and anyone can adjust the geometry with the same mullet wheel trick we tried on the Amflow. Most importantly, it’s cheaper than the Amflow and still gets the big 800Wh battery, with prices yet to be confirmed but rumoured to be just north of £5,500.

There are three bikes in the range: the Turbo Force Pro at €8,699 with RockShox Ultimate suspension and a SRAM AXS drivetrain; the mid-level Turbo Force for €6,699 with RockShox mechanical GX and more basic RockShox suspension, and the entry level Turbo Force XT at €5,499 with a Shimano build.

Unno Mith

The best looking e-bike out there? Every rider I’ve asked (bar one) would agree, this bike is simply stunning, with a unique low-slung frame, tunnel-mounted shock, and futuristic looking rear end.

The new Unno Mith e-bike gets the DJI Avinox motor too, and it’s going after riders who tackle enduro-style terrain. It gets 10mm more travel than both the Amflow and Teewing, at 160mm, and there’s a 170mm fork. The bike also comes with MX wheels and Unno has specced DH-casing tyres, both of which point to proper gravity riding. It uses burley 38mm stanchioned forks and the frame will accommodate a coil shock, although the two builds on offer come with air springs.

And despite this burly looking build, Unno reckons its bikes weigh just 21.2kg. Given that all the bikes here share the same battery and battery size, that means some impressive weight savings must have come from the posh carbon fibre and frame design.

Unno’s attention to detail is first rate, I love that its incorporated the DJI speed sensor into the brake disc, which looks much neater. The Spanish brand has also integrated the Mith’s seat collar clamp into the frame, with a wedge design clamp it steady – something smart road brands have been doing for donkey’s years, buth which just hasn’t caught on offroad.

There’s an integrated rear mudguards, a chainstay protector right out of jaws to dampen the chainslap, ports on the side of the headtube for cable routing, and space for a 750ml water bottle in the front triangle.

There are two spec options to choose from, a Pro version for £9,995 and the Race spec at £8,095.

Forbidden Druid CorE and LitE

This was one of the worst kept DJI secrets, it seemed like the whole internet knew the new Druid e-bike was getting the Avinox motor… perhaps even before Forbidden did. The only thing that surprised me is they called it the Druid, not the Dreadnought.

What’s in a name though? The details are this – being Forbidden, the bike could get nothing other than a high-pivot suspension design generating a rearward axle path, said to improve square edge hits and speed over the ground. There’s an idler to loop the chain higher and thus control pedal kickback.

And while other brands are content with just one newbie, Forbidden’s new Druid with DJI Avinox motor comes in two guises: An all-mountain LitE with 140mm travel; and a longer travel CorE with 150mm and a 160mm fork.

Now I’m reckoning the CorE is the bike that’ll work best for UK riders, and 150mm travel is about the sweet spot for most of us. The CorE is well specced for it too, it also gets the 800wh battery, Zeb fork, and Vivid shock, and weighs 22.6kg. Prices start at £7,599 for the Lite 3 and go up to £10,199 for the Core 1

Velduro Rogue

The Velduro Rogue is another new DJI-powered e-bike that’s managed to wrangle a spot on the top power table. Hailing from New Zealand, it’s brought in experience from suspension kinematics firm I-Track in Australia, which should settle any doubts about its complicated suspension design.

Let’s talk about that design then, for starters it looks absolutely mint, with a top tube that’s continued into its rakishly sloping seatstays. Just like the Forbidden, the Rogue uses a mid-pivot design and an idler to control pedal kickback. What we don’t know is what i-Track and Velduro have done with the antisquat and antirise, and just how the kinematics will dictate how the bike rides.

For now the details made clear to me are that the bike has 160mm travel with a 170mm fork and a mullet wheel setup. It gets the bigger 800Wh battery and the setup weighs a claimed 22kg.

There are two models to pick from, both coming to the UK in September. And while I don’t have any details yet the prices will start around £6,000 and top out at around £7,500. There’s also a frame, shock and motor option but I’ve just learnt they won’t be brought into the UK.

Oh, and don’t worry about the washed out banana yellow finish here, this is a 3D printed mockup, the real frames will be black with gold lettering.

What’s next from DJI?

If you think DJI’s going to stop there with its Avinox motor you need to have your bolts adjusted. This is just the beginning, judging by the speed of development and just how quickly the brand is able to bring changes to the market. We’re told that a brand will request or suggest a change one week, and an update will be available the next.

We’ve already seen DJI announce its 1,000w power boost for the Avinox motor in Turbo mode, which begs the question, why stop there?

There are also rumblings that the smallest 600Wh battery is to be dropped, after low demand. That makes total sense to us, riders wanting a bike with the biggest power on the market appreciate how quickly they’ll rip through those watt hours. Potentially replacing it is a 700Wh and a massive 900Wh power pack, something we wouldn’t be averse to, to extend the range of DJI bikes.

What’s 100% coming is a review of both the Teewing Turbo Force, and the Unno Mith. Watch out for the YouTube edits dropping soon.