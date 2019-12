Spending your hard-earned cash on something new for your bike can be a daunting prospect. The mountain bike market is awash with products, all claiming to be the hottest thing since the last hottest thing.

Sure, you can check out the online peer reviews, but these can be misleading, as they usually say the product is either amazing, or rubbish – there are rarely any shades of grey. And then there’s the very real possibility that the review is written by a bot, harnessed to bump up the overall ratings.

One thing you can rely on to be thorough, trustworthy and unbiased are the tech reviews in mbr. We have a team of experienced and highly regarded testers with a comprehensive overview of the market. If it’s worth considering, chances are we’ve ridden it.

Hence our 10/10 rating is the most coveted seal of approval in the industry. It’s the kitemark for quality that ensures you are spending your money wisely. All of the bikes and products awarded this perfect 10 are showcased here.

Welcome to our Editor’s Choice 2019 – home of the best bikes and products on the market.