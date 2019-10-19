MBR Editor’s Choice 2019: Endura MTR shell, £139.99

You don’t run a successful outdoor clothing business in Scotland without knowing how to make a decent waterproof jacket. Being surrounded by one of nature’s toughest test labs means you can’t take shortcuts with your products. One Endura garment that really stands out for us is the MTR shell. Lightweight, breathable and waterproof enough to handle a typical Scottish ride, this well-priced jacket can be stowed away in your pack and whipped out when the weather turns foul.

Endura MTR Shell jacket review

The Endura MTR shell is a superb lightweight, packable jacket that definitely bridges the gap between packable and all-day waterproofs.

A 20,000mm waterproof rating and 40,000g/m²/24hr breathability rating are pretty impressive numbers for a lightweight fabric, and the 3-layer Exoshell 40 really is an impressive fabric.

In the pack it’s light – 215g isn’t a lot more than a banana! And it packs down incredibly small – with the removable hood removed, it definitely fits in a pocket.

And when it’s being worn, it performs impeccably, with a good fit – long back, long sleeves and some stretch in the fabric and snug enough without being too snug.

The fabric keeps the rain out and while the zip isn’t waterproof, it is backed up with a storm flap to prevent rain getting in. The breathability in action felt every bit as good as the figures claim but it’s disappointing that you can’t pull the elasticated cuffs up past the elbows to help spill a bit of heat.

he removable hood is simple but effective and just big enough to pull over a typical all-mountain helmet, though not big enough to then come down the front and protect the face – remember with this type of jacket it all about compromise.

If you wanted to one jacket for all your riding, yet leant towards the lighter weight, packable styles most of the time, this is the one for you.

Verdict With minimum features the Endura MTR Shell jacket manages to offer serious packability and ultra-light weight with the inclusion of a good hood. And it’s this jacket that takes the honours in its class.