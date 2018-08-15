Maxxis Minion DHR II WT tyre review

Maxxis Minion DHR II WT arguably offers the most grip of all Maxxis models suitable for mixed conditions, and works fine year round.

Maxxis tyres are massively popular for good reason. Its rubber blends and tread patterns grip like stink on all surfaces and have proven reliability and tubeless sealing.

The latest Wide Trail models increase tread block spacing and lay down more rubber, especially up front where the older 2.3in blew up skinny. The EXO casing hits the sweet spot, being reasonably lightweight, yet tough enough for most UK trails, and the Double Down casing is more solid if you’re a harder rider but don’t need a full-on, heavier DH tyre.

Our favourite combination for totally locked on cornering grip and immediate braking response is a pair of DHR IIs, even though it’s designed as a rear-specific model. Minion rolling speed sacrifices something to the competition, and if you’re more concerned about this than pure grip, then the Maxxis Minion DHF model (sharing the same ‘L’ shaped edge blocks) turns over a fraction easier, or consider a tyre like the Maxxis Aggressor that’s noticeably quicker out back.

3C Maxx Terra (or even Maxx Grip) is the compound to go for on the front, and the longer-lasting, dual-compound rubber is fine on the back, unless you need ultimate braking and edge traction. The Maxxis casing and ride isn’t quite as slurpy as tyres like the Kenda here, but balances this by feeling supportive even if you hit stuff really hard. Braking hard into beat up corners, with massive loads placed on the edge blocks, they never tremble or fold, and grip is continuous and predictable. Minion durability is decent, but they don’t last forever, so this tyre is all about maximum confidence, rather than best value or lifespan; a trade off we’re happy to make for the most fun on the bike.

Reader reviews of Maxxis Minion DHR II

Reader review by Gary Winslow | Trail & XC

How long have you had them?

Five months.

Used on front or rear?

Front.

Durability. How well have they stood up to use?

Surprisingly well, considering they are predominantly used on trail centre hardpack and they are the softer compound. No discernible wear on side or centre lugs, and the sidewalls are still intact despite some aggressive (AKA clumsy) brushes against rocks and roots. Five months and counting, pretty good so far.

Performance. Traction, cornering, braking, puncture protection, acceleration, rolling speed etc?

TBH, my standard front tyre is the 3C Max Terra Minion DHF, but that was out of stock, so a DHR II was chanced. However, I think I’ve stumbled on a new favourite! Front end traction is fantastic in most UK conditions, even passable in off-piste mud. For hardpack, dry or wet (and my local trails are the infamous ‘Cannock Cobbles’, which when wet are slippier than a penguin coated in jelly) the grip is consistent, biting really well under braking and when leant over in hard cornering. I’m running 28mm inner-width rims so not exactly wide, but the all round grip for a 2.4in tyre is fantastic.

What sort of conditions does this tyre work best in? Dry, mud, rock, loose, firm etc

As said earlier, this tyre works well in most UK conditions. Wet or dry hardpack, loose over hard, dry dusty – it seems to excel in all. Okay, it’s no mud tyre, but it’s passable if you’re an occasional mud-plugger and don’t want to swap tyres all the time. Ideally though, trail centres or summer use… Excellent.

How is the sizing of the tyre – ie accurate, bit narrow, bit big etc?

On a 28mm wide it’s not overly wide, no. It’s slightly narrower than the 2.4 High Roller II I run on the rear. But it doesn’t seem to matter. Grips really well, nice profile.

Have you run the tyre as tubeless? If so, how was tubeless installation?

The tyre is set up on Giant XC-1 rim with Giant sealant, and it was a bit tight, but all Maxxis tyres seem the same in my experience. No better or worse than other tyres I have used (eg. Schwalbe) and it inflated okay.

Verdict Verdict: 9/10