Does it matter that the YT Industries Capra 29 CF Pro Race hasn’t racked up Enduro titles like the YT Tues downhill bike? We don’t think so.

MBR Editor’s Choice 2019: YT Industries Capra 29 CF Pro Race, £4,799

When YT launched the original Capra back it 2014, it transformed the small, sales-dmbrirect brand from Germany, into the global player. Breaking all of the rules, the 27.5in Capra delivered an unprecedented level of performance straight to your door.

Fast forward to 2019 and the Capra 29 CF Pro Race continues in that vein. With 170mm travel and outstanding Fox Factory suspension, this 29er enduro bike has numbers and the ability to rival a modern downhill rig. Numbers that can be conveniently reeled in with a flip-chip in the shock mount, for times when you actually need to earn your turns.

And YT is still breaking with convention. Shunning 12-speed SRAM Eagle for a hybrid drivetrain that combines a more compact and lighter e13 cassette with a Shimano 11-speed XTR shifter and low profile derailleur.

Other aspects of the specification are unique too, at least on a carbon race bike costing £4,799. Take the custom colour carbon Renthal Fat Bar for example, or the carbon e13 wheelset. The Capra even comes with genuine ODI lock-on grips fitted as standard. So while other brands are scrimping and saving to keep the price in check with unbranded components, the Capra 29 CF Pro Race is as close as you’ll get to a factory level 29er enduro race bike without having beg, borrow or steal to get it.

Still not convinced by the advantages of 29in wheels for anything other than XC? Let’s take a look at the fastest racers in enduro right now. What do they all have in common? That’s right…they are all racing 29ers. Sam Hill, Florian Nicolai and Richie Rude, all have different stature, but when the end game is to go as fast as humanly possible, bigger wheels unite them.

What’s new for 2020?

Going your own way takes courage and YT is sticking to it guns with its mix and match 11-speed Shimano/e13 drivetrain that offers a whopping 511% gear range from the 9-46t cassette. The latest version, which YT still considers a 2019 bike, gets a fresh frame finish to give you the choice of black or petrol/silver and the bike is now rolling on the latest e13 LG1 rubber.