Renthal Traction Ultra Tacky grip review

Renthal Traction Ultra Tacky handlebar grips are developed for extreme conditions and for those that want additional mechanical grip.

There is a lot going on with Renthal’s Traction Lock-On grip – first off, it is left and right specific but also orientation specific, which means you have one side facing up. This puts the ridges at the correct angle for maximum mechanical grip. Thing is, we’ve used them the wrong-way round and also upside down, and they still work great and that’s because they use an incredibly soft rubber compound – it’s almost fresh-out-of-the-mould tacky. The downside of this soft rubber is it wears quickly but it’s amazing in the dry and just as good in the wet, with or without gloves.

There are a couple of things we’d like to see – the bolts all face one way and replacement cartridges (the grip part) so you can replace them when they’re worn.

It only last half as long but the grip is off the chart and in our book that’s a price worth paying.