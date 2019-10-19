Light and Motion Seca 2500 light

MBR Editor’s Choice 2019: Light and Motion Seca Race light, £249.99

In terms of bar mounted lights, the Light and Motion Seca Race turns night into day. The custom reflector makes the best use of the four Cree LEDs to produce a crisp, clear beam with a blueish tint. So well-designed is the lamp unit that it easily competes with units boasting much higher lumen counts. It’s hooked up to a three-cell battery with a rubberised casing that lashes securely to your frame with a wide Velcro strap.

Light and Motion Seca 2500 Enduro light review

Very little to complain about the simple yet effective Light And Motion Seca 2500. If they could just tweak the cable layout it would be perfect.

Over years of testing lights, the Seca range has always been our go-to light for beam pattern quality.

They aren’t always the brightest, but intelligently placed, smoothly gradiated light with plenty of diffusion around the front wheel has always more than made up for that.

They are still one of the best in that respect, but others are catching up fast with the Exposure Maxx-D providing almost as even a spread but with noticeably more grunt – and for less money.

There is enough cable to run as a helmet mount, but considering we wouldn’t consider it for that purpose it would be nice if there was an extender for this rather than the hugely untidy, overlong fixed cable provided.

It needs wound round tubes and stem multiple times just to keep it from sprawling everywhere, and that is a pain when fitting and removing.

A shame as the rubber band mount for the head unit is fast and convenient, and there is even a GoPro compatible mount included to open up other options if you already have fittings.

At 2500 lumens it has more than enough beans for fast and loose riding – and the burn time at 2.5 hours is adequate for most at full bore, with the option to cycle down through the 3 brightness settings or pulse mode.

We also liked the slightly cooler beam colour, helping with definition on the trail.