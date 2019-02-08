Giro Terraduro shoe review

If we were to categorise the Giro Terraduro shoe, it would be as a Jack of all trades. But does that make it the master of none? Absolutely not.

This is one pair of shoes that can turn its hand, if you’ll forgive the expression, to any form of riding. It’s equally at home racing XC as Enduro, as well as weekly trail riding duties.

It manages to look sleek and technical without resembling a road bike ballet shoe that only works when you’re wearing Lycra. The upper uses a ratchet buckle and two offset Velcro straps to keep it in place. I’m not normally a fan of buckles as they forgo the ability to make minute adjustments to tension, in order to maximise comfort as your foot expands and contracts during a ride. However the position of the Terraduro’s strap and the thickly padded tongue works well in this regard.

The upper has a healthy layer of protection around the toe and heel, something I was grateful for on numerous occasions, as I have a habit of smashing my feet into rocks, a lot. What makes the Terraduro really stand out is the level of comfort on all-day epics. The nylon sole is plenty stiff enough to impart excellent pedalling efficiency but still boasts sufficient flex in the toe to make walking a pleasant experience. The full Vibram outsole also provides plenty of sure-footed grip for hike-a-bikes.

The fit is a little narrower than many endure-oriented shoes, so it’s worth trying before you buy, especially if you have a broader foot shape. It has proved to be a highly durable shoe and even after hundreds of miles of abuse they still look almost as good as new.

Verdict Over the last few months the Terraduro has become a firm favourite of mine, whatever form of riding I’m doing, and it has to be one of the comfiest shoes both on and off the bike I have ever used. It’s converted me back to the simplicity and security of Velcro and buckles and really cannot be faulted.