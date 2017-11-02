The best Black Friday mountain bike deals 2017

How to bag a Black Friday bargain when the end of November finally rolls in - it'll be here before you know it!

It’s time for Black Friday mountain bike deals! It’s becoming the new Christmas. November is the biggest time for online purchasing of the year.

Our pick of the current Black Friday mountain bike deals

It probably comes as no surprise that the big two online cycling retailing giants – Chain Reaction Cycles and Wiggle – have ALREADY kicked off their Black Friday sprees.

Here’s our shortlist of the headline deals…

Five Ten Impact VXi – £115.00 – £57.49

Save up to 50%! Five Tens are never in the sale are they? Except now they are. Rejoice!

7 iDP M4 helmet – £59.99 – £20.99

Save up to 50%! A modern day mountain biking helmet for half (an already impressive) price. Plenty of colourway choices available too.

SRAM GX Eagle 12sp Groupset – £425.00 – £299.99

Save 29%! By far, far, far the most cost effective way of moving on up to the twelve speed wide range drivetrain, GX Eagle is being punted out with almost a third knocked off its SRP.

Mobi V-15 Portable Bike Pressure Washer – £99.99 – £54.99

Save 45%! Clean your bike. Save your car’s boot from an early death. Extend the life of your drivetrain. Multiple wins all round.

Endura Helium jacket – £89.99 – £44.99

Save 50%! Endura are another brand are seemingly never in the sales, so this makes this jacket something of a rarity. Pounce ‘pon!

What is Black Friday?

Yep, it’s an American thing (or should that be thang?). It’s the first Friday after Thanksgiving. It’s essentially the start of the Christmas shopping season. In a practical sense, Black Friday is usually the last pay day before Christmas Day.

Black Friday gets the tabloid headlines for the fights that break out in ASDA over big tellies but for most normal folk it’s an explicitly internet shopping phenomenon. For us mountain bikers it means the big online cycling retailers like Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles and Evans Cycles are visited in our browsers even more than they are already.

When is Black Friday in 2017?

Now.

Theoretically Black Firday is Friday, 24th November 2017. But the sales have started already.

As you know, it’s become more than just a single day. You can expect Black Friday sales to kick off at the start of the week – at least.

The best deals may well be reserved for the big day itself but Black Friday stuff is already flying around from the very first days of November.

And let’s not forget Cyber Monday three days after Black Friday. Yet ANOTHER big day for online shopping. Cyber Monday typically sees retailers bringing out a fresh batch of new deals to tempt you with.

What have previous Black Fridays been like?

Black Friday is a new concept over here in the UK but the last couple of years have seen it become an established and accepted (albeit grudgingly) phenomenon in Britain. According to 2016’s stats, in the four days from Black Friday onwards, the British spent nearly £6 billion! Which is about a 15% increase on 2015’s numbers. As is typical, online sales make up more than half of the total Black Friday spend.

After a confused and confusing couple of years in 2014 and 2015, last year saw the cycling retailers finally get together some good deals that weren’t just piles of unsold tat or deals that simply weren’t very impressive.

In 2016 the more clued-up retailers seemed to order in Black Friday-specific stock and specific product. Much in the same way that supermarkets bulk-buy in big televisions and use them as attention-grabbing loss-leaders, some bike shops were seem giving away high-ticket items at rock-bottom prices.

Having said that, it is still hard to predict and summarise what is likely to be on sale. The variety is immense. From a punter’s point of view, Black Friday is great time to buy things like frames, forks, helmets, jackets and brakes. It’s also a good time to buy those sort of items that you don’t tend to buy but you know you probably should do; bike maintenance and repair stuff. Proper tools and workstands and so on.

What sort of Black Friday mountain bike deals will there be?

The general vibe of Black Friday is for big discounts on electronic and techno gadgets as well as high-value products such as complete bikes or suspension forks.

Some retailers will have strategically purchased in bulk certain one-off items – perhaps items that are bespoke to them or otherwise limited edition stuff.

Other retailers will strictly see it as a way off offloading the remaining 2016 components and bikes. And lastly, some retailers may just offer a flat discount for baskets totalling a certain amount ie. ‘10% off orders of £100 or more’ type of thing.

The bottom line is that the bike industry doesn’t really have any set trends or tactics for Black Friday. Each retailer will be doing something different. Which makes it really good for consumers as there’s bound to something somewhere worthwhile and relevant.

Some Black Friday handy hints

Write a shopping list

Stick to it!

Set a budget while you’re at it

Stick to it!

You can’t forget Amazon

Amazon pretty much invented Black Friday and while they obviously aren’t a cycling-centric retailer they do carry pretty much anything and everything. Black Friday 2016 at Amazon

What about other cycling retailers?

Everyone and anyone in the online retailing world will be doing some Black Friday discounting.

Check out all our Black Friday stories below…

Cyber Monday

