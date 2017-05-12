Clothing, apparel, soft good, kit... whatever you call it, these are the current best buys.

Mountain biking is harsh on clothing – especially in the UK. Refresh your battered riding clobber collection with some of these ace mountain bike clothing deals.

Here we round up our hand-picked selection of the best deals on decent mountain bike clothing that we’ve found on the internet this month. Keep checking back here often as you may get to see the sales before everyone else does – and before they sell out!

Mountain bike clothing deals

Lizard Skins Monitor 1.0 gloves – £29.99 – £8.49

Mountain bikers can never own too many riding gloves. We go through them at a rate of knots and/or they going missing and/or they’re in the wash when you need them. You should always buy a good set of gloves in the sale when you see them. These Lizard Skin Monitor gloves are a total steal.

Endura Hummvee Lite shorts – £54.9 9 – £27.49

Some lighter weight 4-way stretchy baggy shorts from Endura. Before you ask, yes these do include a liner short. Which makes them some sort of double bargain doesn’t it? Loads of pockets. Double layer seat for reinforcement and durability.

Gore Bike Wear Universal Gore-Tex socks – £39.99 – £19.99

Finally! Waterproof socks from the original masters of moist weather clothing. They ain’t much to look at – and you can have any colour you want so long as it’s black – but when you have cosy feet when all around you are suffering with soggy tootsies, you’ll not regret getting a pair of these.

Altura Mayhem waterproof jacket – £109.99 – £54.99

Yes, it’s technically spring. Almost summer in fact. But this just means that it’s time to stock up and grab your autumn-winter clothing bargain now. And after all, it’s not like it’s not going to rain between now and October is it? Check out this protective and adaptable jacket from Altura. Multiple colourways available if you’re not digging the blue and orange combo shown here.

Oakley EVZero Range Prizm Trail sunglasses – £140.00 – £63.04

Frame-less Oakley glasses with their latest Prizm lens technology. These aren’t exactly pub-friendly casual shades. These are proper cycling sunnies. They do actually look a lot less oddball and aggro when you’re actually on a bike and pair them with a helmet.

Cube Action Team knee pads – £79.99 – £39.99

Knee pads appear to be one of those new must-have things that have gone up in price significantly over the past couple of years. There’s a reason for this; they’re massively better than they used to be. More sophisticated in both design, tailoring and construction. Consequently, they’re a premium garment that most people prefer to buy in the sales rather than at full whack.

Happy shopping!

Don’t forget, we’ll be updating this page every month. So if your riding wardrobe is in a bit of a state then it might be worth thinking about bookmarking this page and checking back every now and then to keep on top of the best clothing sales out there.