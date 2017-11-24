The final Black Friday bargains from Wiggle have been revealed

Last Black attack of the year

Wiggle have upped their game with their Black Friday bonanza for this final week. We’ve updated this special page top bring you the best deals.

Our pick of Black Friday mountain bike deals Week 4 at Wiggle

Some quick ‘n’ dirty links to the best deals from Wiggle’s final Black Friday blow-out. You don’t need piccies when the prices are this good! Check ’em out…

Easton Haven 325 Aluminium Riser Handlebar – £69.99 – £24.76!

Race Face Agent Softshell Jacket – £149.95 – £71.97!

Nukeproof Horizon Endurance Grip – £19.99 – £9.99!

X-Tools Pro Logo Apron – £17.99 – £8.99!

Wiggle Complete Bike and Wheel Bags – £89.99 – £45.00!

Chappelli Vintage Three Speed Limited Edition Bike – £649.00 – £399.99! (Bear with us on this one! It’s cool!)

LifeLine Professional Track Pump – £40.00 – £29.99!

Our pick of Black Friday mountain bike deals Week 3 at Wiggle

Crank Brothers Candy 3 pedals – £109.99 – £64.99

Save 40%! Cunning rotating four sided entry mechanism held within the usual two sided pedal body. Plenty of folk moving to Crank Bros these days and loving it.

Gore Bike Wear Alp-X Pro Windstopper Softshell shorts – £119.99 – £60.00

Save 49%! Waterproof shorts are all well and good but they aren’t exactly thermal and often they ‘wet out’ and become bone chillers. These softshell shorts keep the chilling wind out and a lot of water spray too. Genius really.

Gore Bike Wear Power Trail Gore-Tex Active Shell Shorts – £119.99 – £59.99

Save 50% Yes we just ragged on waterproof shorts in the paragraph above BUT they do still have a place. If the wind is absent and the temperatures are mild but there’s still loads of splash around then a light pair of Gore-Tex shorts are great.

POC Do Blade – £180.00 – £75.00

Save £58%! POC style combined with Carl Zeiss optics, these are some of the most in-demand eyewear around in cycling circles. A very rare deal to snap up fast!

Castelli Procaccini Wool Long Sleeve Base Layer – £110.00 – £22.00

Save 80%! Castelli are like the Gucci of road cycling apparel. Don’t let the roadie tag put you off. Base layers are base layers and quality is quality. You might want ot size up from your usual as Castelli stuff is notoriously undersized.

Our pick of Black Friday mountain bike deals Week 2 at Wiggle

Fizik Tundra M7 Mag Saddle – £89.99 – £34.99

Save 61%! Long, flat and narrow. Typically lightweight and well made saddle from the Fizik bods. Ideal for cross country and sturdy enough for enduro and general abuse.

Five Ten Impact VXi – £115.00 – £57.49!

Save 50%! AWOOGA ALERT! Half price Five Tens! The slimmed down new version of the Impact makes for ideal option over the more-coomon Freerider as rufty tufty autumn-winter flattie footwear.

Brand-X Ascend XL 150mm dropper post – £164.99 – £109.99

Save £33%! A long drop dropper for a tad over a hundred squid? Where do we sign? Well, you don’t sign anything. You just put the order in at Wiggle and they send it to you in the post. Simple.

MET Lupo helmet – £89.99 – £45.00

Save 49%! Like pretty much all MET helmets the Lupo is lighter than most and breezier than most. And for once this sale isn’t restricted to the awfuyl colourways that no one wants. Plenty of nice looking Lupos here.

X-Tools 37pc Bike Tool Kit – £69.99 – £34.99

Save 50%! What are the best tools in this kit? The tools that you currently don’t really have and are bodging jobs with pliers and hammers? Chain whip. Pedal spanner. Proper chain tool. BB preloader. Ball ended Allen keys. Admittedly there are some redundant tools here (headset spanners anyone? And how about that crank puller?) but this is forgiveable bearing in mind the overall saving.

OMM Aeon Jacket – £125.00 – £62.50

Save 50%! OMM aren’t really a mountain bike brand (they’re more for runners and fell runners) but that shouldn’t stop you from considering this jacket as a super lightweight, minimalist jacket for high exertion rides.

Endura SingleTrack jacket – £114.99 – £64.99

Save 43%! If you prefer your jackets from a mountain bike brand and like them to be a little bit featured in the way of pockets and venting then here’s Endura’s excellent offering at half price.

Craft Active Extreme 1.0 Base Layer – £40.00 – £20.00

Save 50%! Craft base layers are generally regarded as pretty much the best your can get. Available in boring black or impractical white they aren’t the most glam or techno of apparel to get excited about but they are the garment that all comfort springs from.

Camelbak MULE hydation system – £99.99 – £40.00

Save 59%! The venerable classic MULE is one of Camelbak’s longest running and best selling models. It strikes that perfect balance of being pretty much capable of doing any mountain bike ride with the minimum of repacking and fuss.

That’s it for week 2 but here’s the listing from last week’s opening salvo…

Black Friday mountain bike deals Week 1 at Wiggle

There might be some left if you’re quick.

Mobi V-15 Portable Bike Pressure Washer – £99.99 – £54.99

Save 45%! Smaller, more portable than some other mobile jet wash things. Still more than capable of ridding your pride of joy of the worst coatings of winter filth before slotting it into the back of your car.

Brand-X HT-01 27.5 frame – £149.99 – £74.99

Save 50%! Tempted by a hardtail again? Fancy a winter bike build project to keep your spirits up now that the darker days are upon us? Just like a good old fashioned bargain? Check out this little number.

Selle Italia C2 Genuine Gel saddle – £57.99 – £19.99

Save 65%! A posh perch for not a lotta dosh. Contains silicone gel padding inside to absorb trail buzz and protect your body and bottom from a harsh battering.

Endura Helium jacket – £89.99 – £44.99

Save 50%! If you’re Small or XXL then keep on scrolling, this jacket is not available in your size. But if you’re a Medium to XL sort of shape then fill yer boots.

Superfeet FLEXlow Insoles – £25.00 – £12.50

Save 50%! Now then, insoles may not seem all that exciting. Or even have anything to do with mountain biking altogether. But hold on, hear us out here. The insoles that comes with cycling shoes are often very basic (afterthoughts anyone?) so a pair of insoles can totally transform the comfort and feel of uninspiring footwear.

Endura Thermolite Bib Knickers – £89.99 – £44.99

Save 50%! These are cosier and more weatherproofed than your usual 3/4 length bibs. Bib knickers like these can sometimes look like a bit of pointless halfway house between shorts and full tights. Until you get some. Then you never stop wearing them!

Endura Hummvee II Long Sleeve Jersey – £49.99 – £34.99

Save 30%! Are you spotting a theme here? Not just that Wiggle’s opening Black Friday salvo leans heavily on apparel but also said apparel has a strong Endura flavour. Fair dos. Good stuff at good chopped prices.

Garmin Edge 1000 GPS – £499.99 – £275.00

Save 44%! Proper GPS units are often more popular with road cyclists than mountain bikers but the key thing here is that little orange rectangle in the pic above. Yep, Strava. This GPS talks with Strava in real-time and tells you how you’re doing on the segments as you ride them.

Happy shopping and we hope you get want you want!

Who are Wiggle? Wiggle is an online retail phenomenon. Closely associated with road cycling, there are plenty of Wiggle mountain bike deals too.

The full history of Wiggle dates back to before their 1999 online birth. The whole thing started out at a relatively humble bike shop called Butler Cycles in Portsmouth. Wiggle founder Mitch Dall bought Butler Cycles in 1995 and from then on expanded and relocated premises numerous times.

In 2015 the company moved its main warehouse premises to Wolverhampton where it runs a massive 323,000 square feet ‘super-warehouse’ which is ram packed with bikes, clothing and components. Wiggle also have a number of own-brand labels such as dhb clothing, Lifeline tools, Verneti and Eastway bicycles.