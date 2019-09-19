Five of the best chainstay protectors (plus how to make your own)

Save your stay

Quieten your ride and protect your paint by using some of the best chainstay protectors — here’s our pick, plus a DIY option you can hack from an old tyre.

>>> Silence your bike in five easy steps

Of the 24 hardtails in our Hardtail of the Year test only a couple came with any sort of protection on the driveside chainstay. On the rest, the chainstay was exposed, ripe for shot peening by the chain as the bike rattled down the descents. What’s odd is we’ve been putting chainstay protectors on bikes for about 30 years so it’s shocking that modern hardtails often don’t come with them.

The simplest chainstay protector is a piece of clear tape, like sticky backed plastic. It’s thin and it will stop chipping for a while. The next option is a sort of neoprene sock, that has a seam down the middle with a Velcro closure. This means you can take it one and off for cleaning and the thick neoprene offers loads of protection and noise reduction. On modern full suspension bikes you also see more sophisticated moulded designs but these are often bike specific and aren’t cross compatible.

Size

Chainstays and swingarms come all sorts of shapes and sizes so you need a chainstay protector that fits. Stick on design go straight on the surface of the stay but you’ll need to measure the size of the chainstay if you intend to use a neoprene sleeve. To do this wrap a piece of paper round the outside and measure the circumference.

Length

Like the diameter, the chainstay length is not fixed so you’ll need a chainstay protector that’s long enough. Most are 250mm long but if you need more you can double up or cut down an extra protector to fit the gap. Some adhesive protectors also come with extra piece to increase coverage.

Security

If the chain stay protector can more it will and any dirt that’s wormed its way underneath will scuff the frame, so secure the chainstay protector with a zip tie. For full belt-and-braces stick on some tape to the stay first.

Service interval

If you’re running neoprene chainstay protector that you can remove, remove it often and clean away any debris and grit that has gotten underneath. This also allows you the opportunity to spot any wear or potential problems.

Wear

Once the chainstay protector has worn, replace it. It’s a relatively cheap component (much cheaper than fresh pain or a new swingarm) and it can also look pretty shabby. If you’re going to sell the bike fit a fresh protector or, better still, none at all.

Production Privee, £11.99

This neoprene sleeve from French firm Product Privee only comes in one size and will only fit a slender stay with a 80mm circumference but you do get a cool maxim – two are shown here and there’s a third that’s borderline NSFW.

Renthal Padded Cell, £9.99

Neoprene wraps are popular because they offer great protection, can be removed for cleaning and are relatively cheap. Renthal’s Padded Cell is double stitched for durability and is available in a range of sizes, all the way for use on slim-stayed, cromo hardtails to full suspension bikes with box section swingarms.

Lizard Skins Small Frame Protector, £9.99

This is a stick-on chain or seat stay strip made from Carbon Leather, a sort of thick nylon material with a faux carbon weave finish. There’s only one width but it curves round the tube and there’s three extension pieces, which you can fit to the chainstay yoke or elsewhere on the frame.

Beerbabe, £7.50 (+shipping)

You can build a cheap chainstay protector from a used inner tube but if you want to step it up a notch try one of these recycled designs from UK firm Beerbabe. The is custom built to match the length and diameter of your stay and Beerbabe will even accommodate any cables or end stops. Retro cool and you’re also doing a bit for the environment.

AMS Honeycomb Frame Guard XL, £24.99

To protect your frame All Mountain Style’s XL Frame Guard comes with 10-separate pieces of 380-micron, semi-rigid sticky PVC sheet but also included are four interlocking sections for the chain or seat stays. Dead easy to fit, impact and scuff resistant, and it won’t yellow like clear tape over time. It’s also available in a ton of colours and several frame sizes.

DIY chainstay protector

Chainstay protectors are relatively cheap but you can also cobble something together yourself for about flumpence. The one we’re showcasing involves attaching a couple of rubber rings to the stay with zip-ties but you can also do something with padded 3M tape, an old inner tube or heat shrink.

You can make a simple chainstay protector from a strip of Gaffa tape, which you cut to the length of your stay and neaten up the corners. However, you may want something a bit more permanent so we’re going to re-purpose one from an old tyre.

1. Measure the circumference of your chain stay using a piece of paper.

2. Using some sheers, cut 2inch wides x the circumference strips from the tyre – this can either been the sidewall or the tread, your choice.

3. Make two holes two inches from the centre and insert a zip tie as shown.

4. Attach these tyre loops every 3in along the chainstay.