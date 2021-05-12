Best mountain bike clipless pedals for 2021

Find the best mountain bike clipless pedals. Including what to look for when buying the new breed of bigger platform trail clipless pedals.

We test the best mountain bike clipless pedals for both XC efficiency and wide-platform support for trail and enduro riders. For a long time, riders wanting the efficiency and security of clipless pedals had to put up with running smaller, cross-country oriented systems. While these pedals were light and performed well in the mud, they didn’t offer much in the way of foot support when riding more technical trails, and required stiff-soled shoes that were awkward to walk in.

When we last tested a batch of trail-friendly clipless pedals a couple of years ago there were limited examples, with Shimano and Crank Brothers being the front runners. But the good news is that more pedal brands are getting in on the act, and consumer choice is now fairly broad.

The advantages to these platform pedals extend beyond simply looking more appropriate on modern trail bikes. With shapes inspired by flat pedals, they also provides considerably more foot support. This improves ride comfort, pedalling efficiency and bike control. That larger platform also makes a better target to aim for when needing to clip-in after a dab, and, worst-case scenario, you can actually rest your foot on them until you get clipped in.

Best mountain bike clipless pedals

We have shortlisted five caged clipless pedals and five non-caged (or traditional) clipless pedals.

Crank Brothers Mallet E – WINNER CAGED



Shimano XT Race M8000 – WINNER NON-CAGED

Nukeproof Horizon CL CrMo DH

Shimano XT Trail M8020

Time MX6

Shimano DX M647

Look X-Track Race Carbon

Shimano M540

Funn Tactic

Crank Brothers Candy

Crank Brothers Mallet E

Slimmed down take on the classic Mallet DH

Price: £149.99 | Weight: 445g | Platform: 80 x 90mm

Pros: Not too hulking. Great in the mud.

Cons: Pricey. Cleat setup often requires spacers.

Thanks to the four bar, rotating mechanism you can pretty much engage in any direction, even straight down. Plus, the open design makes the Mallet the best performing pedal in mud, the action of engagement seems to squeeze any mud away from the cleat. But it’s the shaping of the Mallet E that hinders performance, the cut away edges, combined with the added play of the mechanism leaves the foot feeling less supported even than the much smaller XT Trail.

Shimano XT Race PD-M8000

Unrivalled reliability and durability

Price: £74.99 | Weight: 390g

Pros: Long life pedal partner

Cons: Not a mud specialist

Shimano pedals tend to be a benchmark for value, durability and performance at any given price tag. Basically, you can’t go wrong buying a Shimano SPD pedal, and this current XT model is no different as we have found out time and time again. The XT is not the lightest, or cheapest option on the market, but it will continue to perform to a high level over years of service.

Nukeproof Horizon CL CrMo DH

New brand knows what it’s doing

Price: £100 | 523g | Platform: 109 x 83mm

Pros: Large platform, positive engagement and good durability

Cons: Large platform – watch for pedal strikes!

The CL offers the largest platform of any pedal out there today, just shading out the HT X2 and foot support is second to none. Three pins each end help with that support and unlike many of the other systems, the pins had just enough clearance to minimise any fouling of the sole.

Shimano XT Trail PD-M8020

Great bumpers for rocky riding

Price: £94.99 | Weight: 405g | Platform: 91 x 68mm

Pros: Typically crisp clicks combined with rock-protection

Cons: Cage offers minimal foot support

Even though the body and ‘cage’ is smaller than all of the other pedals they still feel supportive under foot thanks in part to the stiff axle and wide stance. The forged aluminium body is as tough as old boots and despite the sorts of pedal strikes that have you looking for shattered pedals they have survived relatively unscathed.

Look X-Track Race Carbon

Clipless inventors giving XC riders what they need

Price: £99.99 | Weight: 351g

Pros: Reliable, light, supportive

Cons: Strong retention not for newbies

Look’s X-Track range of clipless pedals signifies a radical departure from its previous off-road iterations. Gone is the distinctive twin-bar retention system of the old S-Track, to be replaced with a mechanism heavily influenced by the classic Shimano twin-jaw SPD design. In fact, there are a lot of similarities with pedals from the big ‘S’, including a new SPD compatible cleat design. The X-Track Race Carbon differs from the standard X-Track through its use of a carbon reinforced body to reduce weight but otherwise superficially retains the same design.

Shimano DX PD-M647

An icon that STILL delivers

Price: £74.99 | Weight: 574g

Pros: Composite cage material shrugs off impacts

Cons: A bit on the heavy side

With its stubby cage, the DX is starting to show its age. It’s also not particularly low profile and it is the heaviest pedal by nearly 100g. But the pop-up binding is probably one of the best features here. The DX also uses a similar bearing set to XT, and it will easily run for years without needing any attention.

Shimano PD-M540

Arguably all you need in a SPuD

Price: £44.99 | Weight: 405g

Pros: Does everything it needs to

Cons: Possibly outshone in value by its slightly heavier M520 sibling!

The PD-M540 pedal continues that tradition, and we couldn’t fault its dependable bearing quality, durable materials and positive action. Clipping in results in a definite click, while the release is predictable, with plenty of feel and feedback when you twist out. The tension adjustment works a treat too, with a wide range, from extremely light to almost locked.

Time MX6

True mud specialist

Price: £89.99 | Weight: 384g

Pros: Still a great option for wetter conditions

Cons: Slightly muted engagement

The open design and twin bar system means the Time MX6 is a solid performer in muddy conditions; muck is simply squeezed out of the way when clipping in. Rather than spinning freely, the bars are do not rotate in relation to the pedal body, and as such, make engagement quicker and more predictable.

Funn Tactic MTB

Something a bit different

Price: £79.99 | Weight: 364g

Pros: Very secure. Nice looking SPuD.

Cons: Too secure for some. On the pricey side.

A beautifully cut and polished platform stands either side of the mechanism — it was noticeable how it supported softer shoes in demanding riding. While the pedal has a super-positive engagement (some riders would probably prefer it if the action was a little lighter at times!)

Crank Brothers Candy 1

Impressively lightweight and low profile

Price: £49.99 | Weight: 316g

Pros: Light in weight, light in action

Cons: Release can be too easy for fidgety riders

The super-light Crank Brothers Candy 1 is basically an Eggbeater with a small platform added. We found the platform provides more support when riding with flexible shoes and also makes engagement much easier — no more rolling off the pedal when you place your foot slightly off-centre. Plus the platform is a larger target to aim at.

What to look for in the best mountain bike clipless pedals:

Cleats

The cleat is the physical link between pedal and shoe. Normally made of steel or brass alloy, all mountain bike cleats use a two-bolt design to attach them to the shoe. They have special shaping to enable them to engage with the pedal mechanism. Many cleats are based on Shimano’s original SPD design and are cross-compatible. But some brands such as Crank Brothers use a specific, unique design.

Release tension

This is how much force it takes to release your foot from the mechanism. Most of the pedals on test allow for some form of adjustment to make them easier to release or less likely to unclip accidentally. On pedals such as Crank Brothers, with its twin-bar mechanism, tension cannot be adjusted. In this case, release angle can be mounting the cleats on different sides.

Platform size

The bigger the platform around the clip mechanism, the better the foot support. A larger platform will give you somewhere to rest your foot if unclipped, especially on a technical section of trail. A larger contact patch will also make pedalling more efficient and much more comfortable, especially with softer soled trail shoes.

Grip

Many of the larger, trail-style pedals take inspiration from flat pedals and include adjustable height pins to alter grip. In most cases these need to be finely-tuned to balance traction and the ability to unclip safely.

Bearings and sealing

Most pedals use a combination of bearings to keep them spinning smoothly and prevent lateral play. The typical set-up is a combination of one or two cartridge bearings combined with a plastic or ceramic bushing. Sealing is very important due to the location and forces that go through the pedals in order to keep mud and water from penetrating.

Float

All of the pedals here have floating cleats. Float is the free movement you feel when you are clipped into the pedal. For the majority of systems float is a good thing, as it helps to reduce the stresses of being clipped in on your joints and can prevent unwanted release.