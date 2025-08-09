Bored of Jelly Babies? The new Torq Energy Jellies deliver a punchier energy hit and taste delicious, but they’re not cheap

Torq Energy Jellies deliver 5g of carbs per chew, meaning you can microdose your fuelling for more riding time

I bumped into Richard from Torq up at a cool gravel bike event called Dalby Grit, and like some dealer of illicit substances, he hooked me up with my first hit of Torq’s latest biking fuel, these Energy Jellies. They are essentially soft energy chews, but are every bit as tasty and addictive as sweets.

You get six Jellies in each pack, and that equates to the same carbohydrate intake as one of Torq’s gels or energy bars, or 30g. This means each chew, which looks about the same size and shape as an American Hard Gum, has 5g of carbohydrate.

There is also around 4g of carbs in one typical jelly baby, Google tells me, but Torq reckons is delivers the energy in a better way. Apparently it’s “multi-transportable” thanks to a 2:1 blend of glucose to fructose, which is claimed to supply energy faster.

There is plenty of information on Torq’s website about this ratio and its potential benefits, but I’m not clued up enough on nutrition to comment… you’ll just have a look for yourself.

All I do know is these things are totally delicious and, after sampling all the flavours, it’s hard to choose a favourite between the Berries, Lime or Orange.

I find I prefer the lighter texture here to the slightly chewier and more gelatinous Clif Bloks I’ve used a lot and would say the consistency is a bit like a fruit jelly sweet, but a little smoother.

I ended up chomping through a few packets while riding round shooting the gravel event and pretty much got hooked on the spot. I’ve eaten loads more since out riding and find they never make me feel too thirsty like normal sweets can. And while I’ve always had a bit of a sweet tooth, these Torq Jellies also aren’t as sickly sweet as some normal sweets.

The Jellies are plant-based and suitable for Vegans and also don’t contain any colouring, either natural or artificial. As the brand simply says, why use it if it isn’t needed?

For the same reasons, Torq also doesn’t believe in the use of artificial sweeteners that are hundreds of times sweeter than sugar and offer no performance benefit.

Verdict If you’re the type of rider that loves to munch Haribos or Jelly Babies for energy while riding, these Torq Energy Jellies will be right up your street. I prefer the slightly toned-down sweetness here and Torq’s flavours and texture are spot on tangy and give a proper pick-me-up without leaving me craving a drink or feeling like a visit to the dentist. One potential drawback compared to similar products like Clif Bloks is there isn’t as much carbohydrate in each chew here, so it can work out more expensive to fuel.