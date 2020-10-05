Best waterproof mountain bike jacket deals right now

Mountain biking is harsh on clothing - especially in the UK. Refresh your battered waterproof mountain bike jacket with something from these ace deals

Mountain biking is harsh on clothing – especially in the UK. Refresh your battered waterproof mountain bike jacket with something from these ace deals.

All of the products here are ones we’d recommend from the regular, independent testing that we carry out every week. These are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

Current best mountain bike jacket deals

Here we round up our hand-picked selection of the best deals on decent mountain bike clothing that we’ve found on the internet this month.

Altura Firestorm was £79.99, now £51.99

Save 35%! “Fully waterproof including taped seams. Highly breathable. All over Reflective detailing. Windproof. Semi-fitted design so this jacket does come up smaller than standard Altura clothing. Packs away into rear pocket when not in use. Shaped cuff. Race-fit sizing. Narrow silicone taped hem”

Buy Now: Altura Firestorm Waterproof Jacket from Cycle store for only £51.99!

Altura Nightvision Tornado was £119.99, now £79.99

Save 33%! “Highly reflective detailing. Helmet compatible hood with stiffened peak. Fully waterproof. Highly breathable. Relaxed fit. Lightweight. Large zippered chest pocket.”

Buy Now: Altura Nightvision Tornado Waterproof Jacket from Cycle Store for only £79.99!

Endura MTR Primaloft was £124.99, now £84.99

Save 32%! “Lightweight windproof panels with Primaloft® SILVER insulation. Durable, stretch ripstop windproof sleeves. Laser cut perforations for ventilation. Front handwarmer pockets. Silicone grip hem. Lightweight, stowaway hood.”

Buy Now: Endura MTR Primaloft Jacket from Cycle Store for only £84.99!

Funkier Cyclone was £70.00, now £52.00

Save 26%! “Fabric composition: 100% nylon waterproof. Folds away into a small bag. Reflective straps and zipper. Air vents on the back and arm pits. Inner net fabric. Sealed seams & sealed zippers. Lightweight fabric. Elastic tape binding on cuffs & collar.”

Buy Now: Funkier Cyclone Waterproof Cycling Jacket from Merlin Cycles for only £52.00!

Funkier Attack Showerproof was £70.00, now £44.99

Save 36%! “Water resistant. Windproof. Mesh lined interior. Forearm and front panel zipped vents. Dropped tail. Reflective trim on front pockets. Reflective trim on back pocket flap.”

Buy Now: Funkier Attack Showerproof Jacket form Melrin Cycles for only £44.99!

Nukeproof Outland Insulated was £120.00, now £48.00

Save 60%! “Midweight insulated windproof jacket, suitable for moderately cold days or can be layered up for the coldest winter days. 60gsm PrimaLoft insulation. DWR water repellent coating. 3 Piece hood, with elastic at back for better fitting. Front hand pockets. Elasticated cuffs and hem to help keep the wind out. YKK zips and pullers.”

Buy Now: Nukeproof Outland Insulated Jacket from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £48.00!

Nukeproof Blackline Softshell was £120.00, now £84.00

Save 30%! “Water-repellent and breathable softshell – waffle back fabric construction and PU membrane. DWR water repellent coating on the outer fabric. YKK zips. Adjustable hood fits neatly over helmet. Raglan sleeves for easy movement. 2 Front zipped pockets with storm covers. Articulated cuffs with elastic. Zip cover at chin for added comfort.”

Buy Now: Nukeproof Blackline Softshell Jacket from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £84.00!

100% Hydromatic was £129.99, now £90.99

Save 30%! “Polyester/Elastane stretch plain weave with 10K/10K waterproof/breathable 2.5 laminate. Fully taped seams to keep you dry in wet conditions. Waterproof pocket zippers for added security of essentials. Invisible side hand pocket zippers. Reflective logos for increased safety. Back venting for increased air flow.”

Buy Now: 100% Hydromatic Jacket from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £90.99!

