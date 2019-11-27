Save £900 on Vitus E-Sommet VRS e-bike in Wiggle Black Friday sales

Save nearly a grand on one the very best electric mountain bikes out there at the moment

Save nearly a grand on one the very best electric mountain bikes out there at the moment: the 2020 Vitus E-Sommet VRS down from £4,299 to £3,399.

>>> The best Black Friday deals on electric mountain bikes

Black Friday‘s official date is November 29, with mega deals expected to last until Monday December 2. There’s plenty of offers floating around already, and we’re doing the hard part by wading through them, to find the best deals on products our tech team recommends.

Buy Now: 2020 Vitus E-Sommet VRS from Wiggle for only £3,399.15!

‘Buy Now’ links

In our Black Friday deals content, we include links to retailers. If you click on one, then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

MBR verdict

“E-enduro bikes aren’t as different to regular bikes as one might imagine. All of the fundamentals are the same and by nailing the geometry and sizing Vitus has produced an amazing e-bike with the E-Sommet there are a couple of little things we’d probably change, like the STEPS Di2 mode shifter and rear tyre, but that’s about it. And given how much cheaper the Vitus is compared to the competition, you can easily afford to make these changes and even buy a spare battery. The E-Sommet VR is no golf buggy, but Vitus has it’s certainly hit a hole in one with this bike.” – mbr review of the E-Sommet.

Buy Now: 2020 Vitus E-Sommet VRS from Wiggle for only £3,399.15!

2020 Vitus E-Sommet VRS spec

_ SHIMANO STEPS E8000 Motor

_ Alloy 27.5” frame with aggressive enduro geometry

_ Eco, trail or Boost Power modes

_ Fast charging battery, 80% in 2hrs

_ E8010 Shimano Battery

_ 170mm Fox Float 36 Performance eBike Tune

_ 160mm Fox Float DPX2 Performance Elite

_ Shimano XT M8100 1X12 gearing

_ SRAM Guide RE Brakes, 200mm rotors

_ Tubeless Ready Maxxis 3C Tyres

_ DT Swiss H1700 Wheelset

_ Weight – 22.63kg

RRP: £4,299