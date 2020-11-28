Black Friday deals on waterproof mountain bike jackets: mens and womens

Mountain biking is harsh on clothing - especially in the UK. Refresh your battered waterproof mountain bike jacket with something from these ace deals

Mountain biking is harsh on clothing – especially in the UK. Refresh your battered waterproof mountain bike jacket with something from these ace deals.

Read more: Black Friday deals on mountain bike trousers: from only £40

All of the products here are ones we’d recommend from the regular, independent testing that we carry out every week. These are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

View Deal’ links

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘View deal’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Here we round up our hand-picked selection of the best deals on decent mountain bike clothing that we’ve found on the internet this Black Friday weekend(!)

Current best mountain bike jacket deals for men

Altura Nightvision Thunderstorm was £139.99 now £50.00 | was $196.00 now $62.00

Engineered to keep rain out, the Nightvision Thunderstorm Jacket is fully waterproof and highly breathable, it keeps you fully protected from water getting in while at the same time letting moisture escape from the inside – this results in incredible cycling comfort and dryness, come rain or shine. View Deal UK | View Deal US

Altura Nightvision Typhoon was £99.99 now £84.99

The fully waterproofed fabric and taped seams will keep you dry when the heavens open whilst the highly breathable fabric as well as underarm and back vents will help to keep you comfortable during your commute. View Deal UK

Altura Tornado was £119.99 now £79.99 | was $?? now $87.32

The Altura Tornado Jacket is lightweight, fully waterproof and highly breathable. It has a subtle all over tonal reflective print, a functional helmet compatible hood, a large zippered chest pocket and two zippered front pockets to provide enough storage for day long rides. View Deal UK | View Deal US

Endura Windchill Softshell was £89.99 now £53.00 | was $134.99 now $79.50

Excellent winter windproof protection without sacrificing on the breathability and comfort you expect form Endura clothing. The addition of windproof panels on the front and sleeves make this product feel a lot warmer than its weight would suggest. View Deal UK | View Deal US

Endura Urban 3 in 1 was £159.99 now £95.99

The waterproof breathable Exoshell20 3 layer fabric outer shell in a fully seam sealed construction ensures you stay dry and a detachable internal primaloft Gilet provides optional insulation. A roll away hood will keep your noggin dry. View Deal UK

Madison DTE 3-Layer Waterproof Storm was £159.99 now £99.99

Built to take everything the Great British weather can throw at it the DTE 3-layer waterproof storm jacket is the ultimate mountain bike jacket. Constructed from a hard wearing fully seam sealed 3 layer fabric ensures you stay dry without overheating. View Deal UK

Pearl Izumi Select Barrier WXB was £129.99 now £89.99

The SELECT Barrier WxB Jacket delivers serious rain protection at a value price. Its cycling-specific cut allows full range of motion on the bike while fully sealed seams with 2.5 layer WxB Laminate provide durable waterproofing and maximum breathability. View Deal UK

Endura MTR Spray Pullover was £119.99 now £101.99

Made from highly breathable lightweight ExoShell40 3 Layer waterproof fabric so you’ll stay fully protected and comfortable in inclement weather. Lightweight high stretch water repel panels offer protection and ease of movement. View Deal UK

Current best mountain bike jacket deals for women

Gore Wear Womens C5 Gore-Tex Infinium Hybrid was £199.99 now £100.00 | was $240.00 now $137.49

Strikes the perfect balance of weather protection and breathability, providing you with insulating warmth combined with windproof and water-resistant protection and all the while without sacrificing moisture control. This balance is also achieved without excessive bulk. View Deal UK | View Deal US

dhb MTB Womens Trail was £150.00 now £90.00 | was $190.00 now $114.00

The semi-tailored fit has been carefully designed to offer the very best fit when you’re riding and throwing your bike around, loose enough for freedom of movement but not so much that it catches too much wind on the downhills. View Deal UK | View Deal US

Madison Oslo Womens was £69.99 now £59.99

The 2.5 layer construction is fully taped and waterproof, windproof and breathable. The tailored female cycle specific fit is both comfortable and functional. The Shield has no mesh lining making it light weight and easy to stow in a pack. View Deal UK

Madison Flux Womens Softshell was £129.99 now £79.99

Lightweight and manoeuvrable, the Flux super light waterproof softshell jacket is a great year round barrier from the elements. Neat laser cut underarm vent hole allow flow of air without bulk. Silicone print over the shoulders prevent hydration packs and rucksacks from sliding around. View Deal UK

Endura Hummvee Lite Womens was £85.49 now £57.99

Endura’s Hummvee Lite Jacket offers lightweight, versatile, and packable protection. The Hummvee Lite Jacket boasts a lightweight, breathable 2.5-layer waterproof fabric build in a fully seam sealed construction to ensure you stay dry on the trail. In addition, there is a full length storm flap inside the front zip. View Deal UK

Madison Zena Womens was £119.99 now £85.99

A versatile waterproof MTB jacket for when staying home just isn’t an option. Stretch fabric gives you the freedom of movement you need to negotiate technical trails Both waterproof and breathable the Zena jacket is well equipped to deal with torrential downpours. View Deal UK

Madison DTE Womens was £149.99 now £119.99

20k waterproof and 20k breathable fabric keeps the rain and wind out. The adjustable 3D helmet compatible hood has been designed to integrate with a peaked mountain bike helmet. The hood stows away when not in use to avoid a parachute effect. View Deal UK

Endura Singletrack Womens was £119.99 now £101.99

Waterproof and breathable ExoShell20 3 layer fabric. Relaxed fit. Grown on hood with internal retainer strap and adjustment. Zipped napoleon chest pocket and front handwarmer pockets. Pits vents for temperature regulation. Adjustable cuffs and hem. One more reason to go ride in the rain. View Deal UK

Waterproof mountain bike jacket deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.