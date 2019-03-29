The best mountain bike clothing deals

Clothing, apparel, soft good, kit... whatever you call it, these are the current best buys

Mountain biking is harsh on clothing – especially in the UK. Refresh your battered riding clobber collection with some of these ace mountain bike clothing deals.

>>> The best mountain bike drivetrain deals

All of the products here are ones we’d recommend from the regular, independent testing that we carry out every week. These are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

On to the mountain bike clothing deals…

Here we round up our hand-picked selection of the best deals on decent mountain bike clothing that we’ve found on the internet this month.

Under Armour Atlas Gore-Tex Active Jacket – £250.00 – £149.97

“It’s usually after the first mile in the rain, when you feel soaked down to your bones, that the little voice in your head telling you to turn back is the loudest. This jacket will silence it once and for all. GORE-TEX® Active fabric is incredibly light, breathable and totally wind- and waterproof. No storm can slow you down.”

Under Armour Vanish Seamless Short Sleeve – £36.00 – £24.97

“Using levels of mesh mapped to your body, you get incredible ventilation, plus the comfort of fewer seams. It’s pretty much the most comfortable thing that you’ll ever train in.”

PBK Origin Bib Shorts – £49.99 – £29.99

Save £20.00! “A high quality, reliable bib short that has all the key features to ensure comfort in the saddle. Breathable lycra panels and mesh bib-straps prevent overheating when climbing and riding in even the warmest of conditions. A simplistic design means the PBK Origin bib-shorts will complement any jersey.”

Oakley Wind Jacket 2.0 Prizm Trail – £125.00 – £89.99

“Inspired by our athletes riding in Eyeshade on the mountain, this new design combines the best of both purpose and style. Built to withstand all of the performance standards of being on the mountain, this eyewear also feels at home in the apres ski scene ot other off-mountain activities.”

Oakley Flight Jacket Prizm Low Light – £175.00 – £104.90

“Aerodynamic engineering makes this speed specialist the ultimate eyewear for cycling, running and beyond. An open-edge brow maximizes the upper field of view, and our new Advancer nose bridge instantly opens airflow to combat fogging and overheating. Two included lengths of interchangeable temples make Flight Jacket compatible with helmets.”

Morvelo Series Emblem Socks – £10.00 – £6.49

“Constructed predominantly from a Coolmax fabric to wick excess moisture away from the skin whilst retaining a high degree of breathability. A lightweight, anti-odour skin life fabric significantly reduces unpleasant odours and drastically extends the sock’s longevity. A high elastane content allows the sock to fit snugly to the contours of your foot.”

Pearl Izumi Pursuit Attack 3/4 Bib Tights – £79.99 – £55.99

Save £24.00! “The pursuit attack ¾ tight is refined for this season, with cleaner lines and our SELECT Pursuit 1:1TM Chamois, which provides streamlined comfort and control in the saddle. Eight-panel construction creates a seamless feel, and the versatile ¾ length is ideal for transition seasons.”

Giant Proshield Anorak Rain Waterproof Jacket – £135.00 – £59.99

Save 55%! “The ultra-lightweight (240g) Proshield Anorak Rain Jacket folds down into its own front pocket – a super easy to carry solution for potential showers on the trails. Constructed in close fitting but unrestrictive Club Fit cut using waterproof and highly breathable ProTextura™ Plus fabric Proshield Anorak features a removable hood which fits over your helmet and a half length locking waterproof zip. A staple garment in any mountain bikers wardrobe.”

Madison Protec Waterproof Trousers – £49.99 – £24.99

Save 50%! “The Protec overtrousers make a great additional layer on those winter commutes and also pack away nicely into a backpack for emergency use when the weather takes a turn for the worse.”

Ion Scrub AMP 3/4 Jersey – £64.95 – £25.98

Save 60%! “The Scrub_Amp 3/4 features a unique fabric mix: The front body consists of DriRelease® jacquard mesh fabric offering some extra ventilation with the casual look of a regular cotton shirt. Keep in mind: the very soft DriRelease® fabric also dries four times faster than classic cotton. The sleeves and the back of the body section are made of light and very breathable pique jersey. An integrated goggles/glasses wipe and lift pass pocket make the Scrub_Amp ¾ sleeve your perfect buddy for shredding the bike park or having an easy going tour.”

Fox Attack Water Gloves – £35.00 – £17.50

Save 50%! “The glove features a 100% waterproof construction to stay dry through rain, wet branches, and puddles. The slip on closure provides a tight seal, keeps the glove light and eliminates the need for a hook and loop strap. Plus, you can stay connected through it all, thanks to the conductive thread in the palm which provides touchscreen compatibility.”

Race Face Ruxton Long Sleeve Jersey – £79.96 – £40.00

Save 50%! “The Ruxton Long Sleeve Jersey is a fully sublimated racing jersey with a moto style collar. The silky feeling warp knit Cool Touch fabric is comfortable next to the skin and to keep you fresh, hour after hour, features moisture wicking technology and quick-drying properties.”

Race Face Stash Tank Storage Vest – £76.96 – £40.00

Save 50%! “STASH gives riders the option to carry a bladder, spare tube, tool, pump, snacks, etc without having to wear a traditional pocketed XC jersey. The Tank is constructed of a mesh and Lycra that provides excellent levels of manoeuvrability and breathability whilst flatlock stitching is used throughout to eliminate chafe. The STASH back pocket system provides you with plenty of storage solutions.”

Troy Lee Designs XC Gloves – £27.00 – £13.50

Save 50%! “A new evolution of the original, the XC is a big favorite amongst Troy Lee Designs team riders. A combination of stretch Spandex and Airprene material make the XC a fantastic, lightweight, all-purpose glove.”

Troy Lee Designs Ruckus 3/4 Jersey – £50.00 – £25.00

Save 50%! “The Troy Lee Designs Ruckus Jersey was already trusted as the go-to trail gear for serious mountain riders and enduro racers, its now even better. The new Ruckus jersey offers improved comfort with a revised neckline and a new polyester knit fabric that is both lightweight and durable. This 3/4 sleeve jersey also provides ample ventilation with its perforated rear panels and vented mesh side panels. The redesigned Ruckus line is also much better for our environment using fabrics that are certified as Bluesign approved, utilizing materials produced by eco-friendly methods that conserve resources and minimize the impact on the environment.”

Sealskinz Waterproof MTB Mid Socks – £42.00 – £19.99

Save 52%! “A performance mid weight, mid length waterproof sock featuring Hydrostop, designed specifically for MTB offers a perfect balance of warmth and breathability.”

Troy Lee Designs Ruckus MTB Shorts – £95.00 – £47.50

Save 50%! “This is the Shell only version of the Ruckus Enduro short. Wear with your Troy Lee Designs Premium liner or over your favourite lycra. Already trusted as the go-to trail gear for serious mountain riders and enduro racers, the TLD Ruckus shorts have now been further improved. The updated Ruckus shorts feature a redesigned waistband with a new double button enclosure. The shorts’ distinctive two-way rear stretch panel is repositioned, with slim, easy-to-pull adjuster tabs available to fine-tune fit. The redesigned Ruckus short now also uses fabric that is certified as Bluesign approved, utilizing materials produced by eco-friendly methods that conserve resources and minimize the impact on the environment.”

Troy Lee Designs Ace 2.0 Shorts – £90.00 – £45.00

Save 50%! “The Ace 2.0 Shorts are the lightest shorts Troy Lee Designs have ever designed, XC Race inspired minimalist features are at its core, but it’s still built to meet the demands of all disciplines of modern mountain biking and riding.”

Troy Lee Designs Skyline Long Sleeve Jersey – £60.00 – £27.00

Save 55%! “The Skyline Long Sleeve Jersey uses a soft and lightweight, eco friendly fabric that does a great job of keeping you sweat free and comfortable. It’s quick drying too so no sudden sweat-induced windchill on the downhills. The neck and sleeve design is lifted from the highly regarded SE PRO moto jersey, giving you an impeccable fit and maximum freedom of movement.”

Altura Attack 180 Waterproof Shell Jacket – £89.99 – £36.00

Save 60%! “Ready for the elements every time, the Attack 180 Waterproof Shell Jacket from Altura combines excellent protection against wind and rain with a lightweight performance that won’t slow you down.”

Craft Active Extreme CN Base Layer – £40.00 – £18.00

Save 55%! “Craft’s Active Extreme CN Base Layer is designed to keep you dry and comfortable when exercising in cooler conditions.”

Don’t forget, we’ll be updating this page every month. So if your riding wardrobe is in a bit of a state then it might be worth thinking about bookmarking this page and checking back every now and then to keep on top of the best clothing sales out there.