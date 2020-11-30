Five Ten sale on at Go Outdoors (and they actually have decent sizes in stock)

Those of you who are permanently on the lookout for cheap Five Tens will know the pitfalls; super limited range of sizes, really hideous colourways, not quite the Five Ten that you wanted etc etc.

Those of you who are permanently on the lookout for cheap Five Tens will know the pitfalls; super limited range of sizes, really hideous colourways, not quite the Five Ten that you wanted etc etc.

Well, rejoice! These sales are for proper mountain biking Five Ten shoes, in a good range of sizes (at the time of writing), in nice colourways.

Our pick of Go Outdoor Five Ten deals

Five Ten Freerider Pro was £120.00 now £96.00

Five Ten revolutionised the flat pedal market when it introduced Stealth rubber. For the ultimate fusion of weight, grip and pedal feel for trail riding, our choice remains the Freerider Pro – and yet it still costs the same as most inferior competitors. Sizes in stock at time of writing: 7, 8, 9, 10, 11. View Deal UK

Five Ten Freerider was £85.00 now £68.00

The Freerider. Full stop. No suffix. The entry level Five Ten. A single- or multi-coloured upper made from suede and mesh. Dotty tread pattern made from Stealth S1 (or Stealth Phantom if sole is coloured). Weight: 413g per shoe. Sizes in stock at time of writing: 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12. View Deal UK

Five Ten Trailcross LT was £110.00 now £88.00

Following in the Adidas Terrex Trail shoe’s footsteps, it targets ‘adventure’ activities as much as all-out mountain biking, and uses a mesh upper and the brand’s acclaimed Stealth rubber outer sole. Sizes in stock at time of writing: 7, 8, 9, 11. View Deal UK

Five Ten Freerider EPS was £100.00 now £80.00

The thermal Freerider. Insulated with Primaloft. Reduced seams in the uppers and a gusseted tongue to keep water ingress at bay. More foam around the heel. Heat-reflective footboard. Dotty Stealth S1 sole. Weight: 496g per shoe. Sizes in stock at time of writing: 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12. View Deal UK

Kids Freerider was £55.00 now £39.00

Yes, you can get kids’ Five Tens and, yes, they look adorable. Five Ten have done away with laces and added three velcro straps. They also provide long-lasting, non-marking and great grip on everything from dirt to concrete. Sizes in stock at time of writing: 1, 12, 13. View Deal UK

Five Ten deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.