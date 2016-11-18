Evans Cycles’ Black Friday mountain bike deals

Jumping the gun and joining in the fun

Evans Cycles couldn’t hold on to their hats any longer it seems and today is the day that they unleash their Black Friday deals unto the world – a whole seven days before Black Friday itself.

And they’ve got some really rather good offers actually. This isn’t one of those damp squib shrugs of an early sale. There’s some ace bargains to be had here.

There’s over a hundred products on offer but here’s our pick of the pack…

Saracen Kili Flyer X frameset – £1,599.99 – £549.00

Our review says it all: “Saracen has done an amazing job with the geometry and handling to produce an out-and-out trail bike. And while it only has 120mm of travel it uses what it has sparingly, so it feels taut and reactive while always maintaining something in reserve for those ‘holy crap’ moments. The end result is a bike that’s a total blast to ride.”

You can get this lovely frame with a whopping 65% knocked off at only £549!

Exposure Joystick Mk11 – £149.95 – £104.96

The Exposure Joystick has been around for ages and it’s easy to see why. The fitting system beats every other light we’ve tested hands down: a ball-and-socket style cradle mount attaches through the vents of your helmet, holding the light steady and offering infinite adjustment. It’s also very easy to whip out of its cradle, allowing you to use it as a torch if required.

Pick up this perfect no-regrets light for only £104.96!

SealSkinz Highland XP gloves – £54.99 – £27.49

More famous for their feet-coverings than their hand-coverings, SealSkinz make arguably the best foul-weather riding gloves available. Look outside your window right now. Would you be happier heading out on a ride with these gloves?

These totally waterproof, breathable and windproof gloves are only £27.49!

Some other Black Friday deals from Evans Cycles

Giro Montaro MIPS Helmet – £149.99 – £83.99

Bontrager Race Windshell Jacket – £44.99 – £26.99

Bell Traverse MIPS helmet – £59.99 – £29.99

Oakley Frogskins Sunglasses 24k Iridium Lenses – £94.99 – £47.49

