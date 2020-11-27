10 best Evans Cycles Black Friday mountain bike deals right now

Evans Cycles have so many deals this Black Friday time that it's daunting to wade through them all. So don't bother. We've done all the trawling for you.

Evans Cycles have so many deals this Black Friday time that it's daunting to wade through them all. So don't bother. We've done all the trawling for you. We've scoured through the seemingly endless sea of Black Friday flavoured savings to pick products we particularly recommend at prices that offer genuine savings.

Our pick of Evans Cycles Black Friday mountain bike deals

1. Invert Runner Lightweight Balance Bike Was £50.00 Now £35.00

Yep, Christmas is coming and there simpoy is no better gift to give than to give the gift of two-wheels to a kid. Forget naff pedal bikes with stabilisers that stop them learning how to actally ride and glide. Balance bikes are where it’s at. View Deal UK

2. Raleigh Burner Balance Bike Was £120.00 Now £80.00

And if you’re a parent of a certain age (like me) then you’ll have no trouble in justifying the extra cost of this most excellently retro reissue/tribute of teh 80s classic BMX: the Raleigh Burner in blue. Do you remember Andy Ruffel? Jumpers for goalposts etc etc. View Deal UK

3. MuddyFox Mountain Bike Shorts Was £74.99 Now £18.00

MuddyFox is a historic name in British biking circles but its recent rebirth hasn’t really got off the ground with modern day paying punters. Hence these shorts being flogged off a whacking great discount. Removable inner shorts attached to a lightweight pair of outer shorts via press studs. View Deal UK

4. Garmin Edge Explore Was £219.99 Now £178.99

A bright, responsive 3 touch display plus GPS to track how far, how fast and where you ride. The preloaded Garmin Cycle Map uses popularity routing to show you the routes cyclists like to ride, providing turn-by-turn navigation. View Deal UK

5. Garmin Edge 530 Was £259.99 Now £233.99

See how heat and altitude affect your performance and how many meters are left in an intense climb. Get proof of your epic jumps with metrics that track your jump count, jump distance and hang time. Ride like a local by using advanced navigation capabilities, on- and off-road maps and route recalculation. View Deal UK

6. Norco Fluid 20 2 FS £1365.00 Now £1000.00

The 20-inch version is created to withstand adult-level conditions combined with youthful enthusiasm. The Fluid FS youth platform provides unmatched handling, high-end features and quality that will ensure that these bikes will spend the majority of their time on the trail, and not in the shop. View Deal UK

7. Norco Sight C 27.5 Frame Was £2695.00 Now £2150.00

NB: THIS IS A FRAME ONLY. The Sight’s Fox suspension components are mated to Norco’s precisely-engineered Ride Aligned kinematics to produce 150mm of travel in back and 160mm up front. Combined with the Ride Aligned Bike Setup Guide app, the Sight’s suspension is easy to dial-in for every rider. View Deal UK

8. Norco Range VLT C3 E-MTB Was £5395.00 Now £4300.00

Everyone is scrabbling around for stock of decent electric mountain bikes at the mo. The electric boom is a big sthing in 2020. Which makes the appearance of such a good deal on such a great ebike like this one very much noteworthy. View Deal UK

9. Norco Rampage 2.2 Kids Bike Was £695.00 Now £625.00

Norco has been building dirt jump MTB’s for longer than just about anyone – and picked up a few tricks and secrets along the way. The Rampage features our most current Street/Dirt frame design and brings it to riders who need a bike that lives up to their skills and looks great. View Deal UK

10. TheraGun Mini Massager Was £175.00 Now £150.00

Portable treatment packed with power. Theragun quality, anytime, anywhere Theragun mini is your pocket-sized partner, giving you Theragun quality deep muscle treatment with unparalleled portability. Compact but powerful, Theragun mini is the most agile massage device that goes wherever you do. View Deal UK

