Our pick of the best end-of-season mountain bike and e-bike deals right now

We scoured the web for the best current bike deals. These aren’t cheap, nasty bikes. These are the best mountain bike and e-bikes at the best prices.

>>> The best cheap mountain bikes in 2019

All of these 2019 mountain bikes have more than 20% knocked off their price.

Not only that, but these are sale bikes that are available in multiple sizes. Not one-off flog bikes that aren’t in your size.

Calibre Bossnut Evo was £1,300, now £899

Save 31%! “Lots of small changes have come together to make one big change and produce a new class killer, the Calibre Bossnut Evo. Having listened to the many magazine reviews, team riders, and customers, Calibre have updated their Bossnut V2 with a view to making the best even better.”

Buy Now: Calibre Bossnut Evo from Go Outdoors for only £899!

Specialized Stumpjumper ST Comp Carbon 29 was £3,800, now £2,774

Save 27%! “Keeping the speed you look for with 29-inch wheels. And don’t forget that with its ‘ST’ distinction, this Stumpjumper gets slightly steeper angles and less suspension (130mm front/120mm rear), so you get more nimble and responsive climbing ability and sublime descending prowess.”

Buy Now: Specialized Stumpjumper SY Comp Carbon 29 from Hargroves Ccyles for only £2,774!

Saracen Kili Flyer was £1,849, now £1,439

Save 22%! “All new alloy Kili Flyer is a killer bike. A Series 3 6013 alloy frameset is just the beginning of the buttery smooth ride. A dependable spec running 1 x 10 Shimano Deore drive with our custom narrow-wide crankset, a Rockshox Recon RL fork running 130mm travel and a dropper seatpost are all part of this well thought out performance package.”

Buy Now: Saracen Kili Flyer from Hargroves Cycles for only £1,439!

Cannondale Habit Carbon 3 29er was £3,299, now £2,499

Save £800! “Strong, light and capable. Part of the new breed of short travel 29er’s with playful and modern geometry. Far more aggressive than the travel suggests the new Habit Carbon is a trail riding dream. Long low and slack with easily serviceable parts and size specific kinematics. The all-new Habit redefines what a lightweight 29er trail bike is capable of.”

Buy Now: Cannondale Habit Carbon 3 29er from Tredz for only £2,499!

Cube Stereo 150 C:62 Race 29er was £2,999. now £2,249

Save £750! “Cube’s dedicated 29er enduro bike with 150mm of rear wheel travel and 160mm up front. This bike is the perfect for modern enduro racing, with a bespoke linkage designed for the riders of the Cube Action Team to compete at the highest level Enduro World Series. Full carbon frame with incredibly neat internal cable routing, hidden bearings, boost spacing and ISCG05 tabs.”

Buy Now: Cube Stereo 150 C:62 Racer 29er from Tredz for only £2,249!

Mondraker Foxy 29er was £3,299, now £2,299

Save £1,000! “2019 sees a full overhaul for the Foxy alloy, mirroring the latest Foxy Carbon. Boasting 150mm travel via Zero Suspension kinematics and a trunnion mounted metric shock, paired with Stealth EVO Alloy tubing.”

Buy Now: Mondraker Foxy 29er from Tredz for only £2,299!

Norco Sight A1 was £2,950, now £2,210

Save 25%! “The Sight Aluminum’s suspension kinematics are optimized to excel on a wide variety of terrain. The combination of a stable pedalling platform for efficient climbing and a progressive leverage ratio for grip and protection from harsh bottom outs makes the Sight Aluminum the go-to bike for gruelling climbs and high-speed descents.”

Buy Now: Norco Sight A1 from Evans Cycles for only £2,210!

Cannondale Jekyll 3 Carbon/Alloy 29er was £3,399, now £2,699

Save 21%! “BallisTec carbon fibre front triangle, SmartForm C1 alloy swingarm, carbon shock link. Fox Float 36 Performance fork with 170mm travel and rebound damping adjustment. Fox Float Performance DPS rear shock with EVOL canister & Gemini switchable 135-160mm travel. Shimano M8000 XT 1×11 speed drivetrain – superb chain retention and impeccable performance. Shimano SLX disc brakes with 203/280mm rotors deliver impressive stopping power and speed control.”

Buy Now: Cannondale Jekyll 3 Carbon/Alloy 29er from Leisure Lakes for only £2,699!

Specialized Stumpjumper Comp Carbon 29er was £3,800, now £2,999

Save 21%! “The new 2019 Specialized Stumpjumper Comp Carbon 29 12-Speed features the same frame with a full 11m carbon chassis and rear-end as its older brother, but with a solid list of no-fuss components, including a SRAM NX Eagle 12-speed groupset, for an everyman’s budget.”

Buy Now: Specialized Stumpjumper Comp Carbon 29er from Leisure Lakes for only £2,999!

Trek Slash 9.8 29er was £4,900, now £3,750

Save 23%! “The Trek Slash 9.8 is a carbon enduro mountain bike built to handle big hits, rail corners, and get you both down and up the mountain faster than you ever thought possible. A light-weight, and ultra-stiff OCLV Mountain Carbon frame, carbon wheels, Trek’s exclusive RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft shock and a host of high-performance parts make this 29er mountain bike a worthy contender for any enduro podium.”

Buy Now: Trek Slash 9.8 29er from Leisure Lakes for only £3,750!

Merida One Sixty 800 was £3,150, now £2,299

Save 27%! “The Merida ONE-SIXTY 800 is one of the biggest showstoppers in the full suspension range. Fully at home on the demanding tracks of the Enduro World Series, ridden by Toni Ferreiro, the ONE-SIXTY has also gained press accolades: ‘a genuine contender as the best trail bike we’ve ridden at this price point’ and ‘it just looked right – the right angles, the right components, at the right prices.’”

Buy Now: Merida One Sixty 800 from Leisure Lakes for only £2,299!

Merida One Forty 800 was £2,999, now £2,099

Save 30%! “The Merida One-Forty 800, with its lightweight 6016 series triple butted hydroformed aluminium tubes with smooth welding. Tapered head tube, boost standard bolt through axles for precise handling and smart entry cable routing produces fast and fun rattle free riding.”

Buy Now: Merida One Forty 800 from Leisure Lakes for only £2,099!

Commencal Meta Trail 29 Race was £3,499, now £2,699

Save 23%! “Fast-paced for frenetic forays through the forest, this trail-ready 29er by Commencal makes the most of its size and shape, as well as its high-end componentry to shoot you through the most challenging of routes. With a RockShox Pike RC Fork and Super Deluxe RCT shock on hand to take care of every bump, bang and landing, achieving the most comfortable ride is made easy. A SRAM NX drivetrain and robust WTB SL8 Race wheels with sturdy Schwalbe tyres make ever ride across the mountain efficient and exhilarating.”

Buy Now: Commencal Meta Trail 29 Race from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £2,699!

GT Sensor Carbon Expert was £3,299, now £2,474

Save 25%! “Built for riders looking to take on more vigorous and challenging rides, the Sensor Carbon Expert allows you to go aggressive on any terrain. Equipped with a SRAM X01/GX Drivetrain, 12-speed, Stan’s NoTubes Flow S1 rims and Flip chip tunability for ultimate ride adaptability, this Sensor model knows exactly how to push your ride all the way.”

Buy Now: GT Sensor Carbon Expert from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £2,474!

Marin Wolf Ridge 8 was £4,749, now £2,999

Save 37%! “The Wolf Ridge 8 successfully re-defines what a full-suspension all mountain bike can do. With a full carbon frame construction and its combination of exceptional components enables you to conquer the mountain in style while travelling at outstanding speeds with confidence-inspiring control.”

Buy Now: Marin Wolf Ridge 8 from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £2,999!

Focus Jam2 6.7 Plus E-Mountain Bike was £3,599, now £2,699

Save 25%! “The Jam2 was designed to be an all-mountain bike, with the 140mm travel making the bike as good uphill as it is down.The geometry was designed to be agile and aggressive with light and responsive steering without compromising on control. This model features 27.5+ tyres for extra grip and control.”

Buy Now: Focus Jam2 6.7 Plus E-Mountain Bike from Rutland Cycling for only £2,699!

Merida EOne Twenty 900E 27.5+ E-Mountain Bike was £6,150, now £3,999

Save £2,151! “Trail riding at its best. The Merida EOne Twenty 900E is an electric mountain bike that delivers all the fun and excitement you could wish for on the mountains. Shimano STePS delivers a powerful motor and long lasting battery, so you’ll never be wanting for that extra capability when on the trails. RockShox shocks front and rear give complete control when it gets rough and XT disc brakes offer speed management when heading downhill.”

Buy Now: Merida EOne Twenty 900E 27.5+ E-Mountain Bike from Tredz for only £3,999!

Merida EOne Sixty 900 27.5+ E-Mountain Bike was £5,200, now £3,999

Save 235! “The Merida eOne Sixty 900 Electric Mountain Bike features 160mm of travel thru Rockshox components. The Merida eOne Sixty 900 is powered by the reliable Shimano Steps E8000 Drive System, a Shimano 500Wh E8010 battery provides you with enough juice for a days ride. With powerful Shimano hydraulic disc brakes, this bike isn’t short on stopping power either. 203mm rotors offer maximum assistance.”

Buy Now: Merida EOne Sixty 900 27.5+ E-Mountain Bike from Leisure Lakes for only £3,999!

Cube Stereo Hybrid 120 HPC SL 500 E-Mountain Bike was £3,799, now £2,999

Save 21%! “This trail slaying E-Bike is a trail-orientated mountain bike that will have you soaring up the climbs with ease, cruising over the top and blasting down the other side with supreme confidence. It’s equipped with Shimano SLX drivetrain and a Bosch pedal assisted motor drive, including a Kiox display unit, so can shift smoothly through the gear range, receive a boost when pedalling while reserving energy for the descent.”

Buy Now: Cube Stereo Hybrid 120 HPL SL 500 E-Mountain Bike from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £2,999!

