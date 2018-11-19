Dirty Deals: helmets, grips, Camelbaks and much more!

Not every deal has to be Black

A relative paucity of product this week – blame Black Friday – but this little lot here is still well worth a perusal.

All of the brands and products here are ones we’d recommend from the regular, independent testing that we carry out every week. So these are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

Fabric Millibar Dual Valve Mini Pump – £34.99 – £21.99

Save 37%! Extendable hose & head system. Protects valves and easy to use. Fits Schrader and Presta. Lever activated head. Snap fit frame mount included.

Cube Race Grips 31X132mm – £19.99 – £11.99

Save 40%! No-nonsense lock-on grips that nevertheless have some good, standout features. Namely, they’re single clamp design and their 31mm mid-fat diameter.

Camelbak Lobo Bag – £89.99 – £39.99

Save 56%!Magnetic Tube Trap keeps your tube secure. Air director back panel. External hooks let you carry your helmet while still allowing full access to your pack. Stretch overflow storage compartment.

Camelbak Podium Bottle 620ml Dirt Series – £14.99 – £8.99

Save 50%! For those of you who prefer to ride without a backpack, you’ll appreciate a bottle that comes with an effective cover for the mouthpiece.

Specialized Ambush Helmet – £115.00 – £69.99

Save 40%! Equally suited for trail rides, enduro races, and anything in-between, the Ambush provides Trail and All-Mountain riders with the lightest and most ventilated, extended coverage helmet available.