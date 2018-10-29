Dirty Deals: helmets, bike frames, stems and much much more!

Not Black Friday

No Halloween theme. No Bonfire Night theme. No pre-Black Friday theme. Just the very best cream-of-the-crop MTB deals on t’internet today.

dhb Aeron Body Map Sleeveless Baselayer – £28.00 – £14.00

Save 50%! Circular knit seamless construction. Zoned breathability to maximise sweat transfer. 3D Tuck Knit zones – gives higher rates of moisture transfer. Micro-rib lower torso adds light compression muscle support. Next-to-skin fit. Antibacterial treatment.

Thomson Elite X4 MTB stem – £79.99 – £36.25

Save 55%! Thomson’s Elite X4 MTB Stem is manufactured from one solid piece of 7000 series aluminium. This piece is precision machined by Thomson in the Macon, Georgia factory. Built and tested to the same standards as the Thomson aerospace parts. Lengths: 40mm to 130mm.

POC Cortex Flow Helmet – £220.00 – £75.00

Save 66%! Multi-impact EPP liner. Fibreglass outer shell. PC inner shell. Ear chambers designed for balance and hearing. Chin bar constructed for optimised protection and easy breathing. Certifications: EN 1078, CPSC 12.03, AS/NZ 2063:2008. Weight: 1kg.

Nukeproof Mega 275 Frame 2018 – £1,599.99 – £749.99

Save 53%! Material: Custom triple butted hydro-formed Aluminium tube set. Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe RC3 MLS1 230x65mm. Headset: Nukeproof Warhead, 44-56IITS. Custom tuned rear shock configuration. Threaded bottom bracket shell. Internal dropper seatpost cable routing. Boost 148mm rear axle spacing. 3D contoured frame protection.

Levi’s Commuter Pro Travel Pants – £85.00 – £59.50

Save 30%! Four way stretch denim for increased mobility. Woven with CORDURA® fibres for enhanced durability. Water repellent finish. Zip fly with button closure. Classic five pocket styling. Built in gussets for full range of motion. 3M® reflective tape at cuffs.

Giro Switchblade MIPS MTB Helmet 2018 – £250.00 – £124.99

Save 50%! he Switchblade™ MIPS is Giro’s ASTM downhill certified full face helmet with a removable chinbar. Everything about the Switchblade is optimised for the descent, and that’s why it’s certified to CPSC, EN-1078 and ASTM-1952-DH with and without the chinbar. The chinbar is easy to remove – just push the buttons under the chinbar, rotate up, and remove—and it’s just as easy to reinstall.

dhb Aeron Lightweight Gilet – £40.00 – £24.00

Save 40%! Super lightweight, windproof protection. Micro-volume, packable into integrated pocket. DWR coating for rain protection. Side entry openings to access jersey pockets. Mesh side panels for breathability. Full length YKK zip. Reflective dhb logos on front chest and upper back. Refelctive hem for added visibility.

Nukeproof Sam Hill Series Riser – £54.99 – £39.99

Save 27%! Material: 7050 Aluminium. Finish: Acid dipped micro shot-peened. Bar Diameter: 31.8mm. Back-sweep: 9°. Up-sweep: 6°. Built for: Trail, All Mountain, Enduro, Downhill, Freeride. Weight: 292g (780mmx25mm rise).