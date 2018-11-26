One last blast

This week’s Dirty Deals is a Cyber Monday special. Just because. Here are the top mountain bike products that are on offer this Cyber Monday.

No doubt you’re a little bit sales-fatigued by now. Black Friday feels like it’s been on all month! (Because it has) Anyhoo, the sales sesh is nearly over. One more day of wide-eyed flogging and then we can return to our normal lives.

The best Cyber Monday mountain bike deals 2018

There are so many deals that they’re hard to keep track of, so we’ve scoured through the list to pick products we recommend at prices that offer genuine savings.

Moon X-Power 1300 Rechargeable Front Light – £182.99 – £82.99

Save 55%! “A super powerful light, the Moon X-Power emits 1300 lumens to light up even the darkest nights and with its light.”

Exposure Six Pack Mk9 Front Light – £434.99 – £348.00

Save 20%! “With a maximum output of 4750 lumens and weighing in at 386g, the Six Pack Mk9 really is a certified beast. The headlight’s runtime ranges from 2-36 hours at a time and features Reflex+ Technology, which enables the light to intelligently adjust its own brightness to suit your riding.”

IXS Xact Helmet – £129.99 – £49.99

Save 62%! “The IXS Xact is a perfect “cross over full face” helmet. The integrated Vortex ventilation channels guarantee continuous air circulation and therefore make the Xact an optimal solution for Enduro riders.”

Oakley Flight Jacket Prizm Trail – £185.00 – £99.00

Save 46%! “Oakley’s Flight Jacket glasses come with a large, plutonite lens which is a super durable material that also provides premium level optics. The single lens design comes with a brow-less design that provides a hugely extended, uninterrupted, peripheral vision.”

Mavic Crossride Light Wheelset – £219.99 – £159.99

Save 27%! “Designed for upgrading your mountain bike with lightweight and strong 650b wheels. Tyres are included (Crossride Quest 27.5×2.2).”

CatEye Volt 400 and Rapid X2 Lightset – £106.99 – £47.49

Save 56%! “The Cateye Volt 400 Front USB Rechargeable light will light the path or road ahead of you illuminating any avoidable obstacles. Simply double click to turn the light on and press once to change between different light modes.”

RockShox Reverb Stealth Dropper Post – £379.99 – £258.99

Save 32%! “Neat new looks, same great performance. RockShox’s Reverb Stealth features all new internals to improve on it’s legendary performance and allow the use of stealth cable routing through your frame.”

Magura MT Trail Carbon Brakeset – £487.31 – £360.00

Save 26%! “The performance of the MT7 was superb. With a little less weight at the back and modified trail performance it has been optimised even more. Weighing in at 332 grams the MT Trail Carbon is 15% lighter than the MT7 and just 5% heavier than the MT8 (299 grams), but still provides 100% trail performance.”

Exposure Lights Diablo Mk10 Limited Edition – £214.99 – £159.00

“Aggressive riding demands no margin for error and the Diablo MK10 floods the trail with light to take in all the detail you need. Effortless control using TAP allows you to swiftly change mode with a mere tap to the light, so you can unleash the 1500 lumens when you need it.”

Lezyne Micro Colour Navigate GPS Loaded – £209.99 – £139.99

Save 31%! “The Micro Colour Navigate GPS is an incredibly advanced and super compact cycling computer with a vibrant colour screen. To enhance the built in features Lezyne developed the free Ally app (iOS or Android) which, when paired with the device, turns it into a feature-rich system offering services such as turn-by-turn navigation, live tracking, Strava Live Segments as well as email, text message and phone call notifications.”

Exposure Joystick Mk12 – £159.95 – £114.99

Save 28%! “The Exposure Joystick MK12 Front Light. The Joystick in an original Exposure model and has never stopped getting better. Ultra compact, super light at only 88g and ready to unleash 1000 lumens for any adventure makes it an essential bit of kit.”

Shimano XT M8020 4-pot Front and Rear Disc Brakeset – £310.00 – £199.00

Save 36%! “Providing a 20% increase in braking power as well as much improved heat dissipation compared to the standard XT M8000 brakeset. The M8020 XT with 4-Pot caliper disc brake offers high performance stopping power for aggressive trail, enduro and e-bike riders.”

Evoc Bike Travel Bag – £339.99 – £298.99

Save 12%! “Evoc’s Bike Travel Bag is the ideal solution for taking your beloved bicycle to an event via plane, train, or automobile. It doesn’t matter if you have a Road Bike, Cyclocross Bike, or Mountain Bike – Evoc’s Bike Travel Bag fits them all!”

Cane Creek DBAir Inline Rear Shock – £384.99 – £286.99

Save 25%! “For their DBAir Inline Rear Shock, Cane Creek has introduced a host of advancements over their previous models to make it far more robust and offer even better performance.”

What is Cyber Monday?

Who knows any more really! It’s essentially a continuation of the modern-day late-November sales period with an online twist.

It’s the Monday that follows Black Friday to give you a simple answer.

The ‘cyber’ tag is partly a charming throwback to the days when buying online was not the multiple-times-a-day-with-your-phone novelty, and partly a nod to the high tech nature of the goods being hawked.

Surprising as it is to some folk, Cyber Monday is still unusually huge day for buying stuff online. Even though the Black Friday jaded naysaying begins sometime around mid-November, it still really is the extended weekend of Black Friday itself through to Cyber Monday that sees a bonkers £5.8 billion being spent by British consumers.

With stats like that, Black Friday and Cyber Monday isn’t going to go away.

