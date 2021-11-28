Best Cyber Monday mountain bike deals 2021

Cyber Monday marks the end of the 'Black Month' sales season bonanza (TFFT!)

What follows Black Friday? Why, Cyber Monday of course! The final day of wide-eyed flogging. Here’s what we can tell you at moment about 2021’s Cyber Monday mountain bike deals. When is Cyber Monday 2021? Monday November 29th.

There are so many deals that they’re hard to keep track of, so we’ll scour through the list to pick products we recommend at prices that offer genuine savings.

Cyber Monday mountain bike deals 2021:

Strider 12 Classic Balance Bike $109.99 $89.99

“Meant for children aged 18 months to 3 years, this pedal-free ride is driven one-foot at a time to teach your child balance and coordination before speed.” View Deal at Backcountry

Cleary Bikes Meerkat 24in Kids Bike $630.00 $535.50

“A 5-speed hub, internally geared, is tough enough to withstand the rigors of rough riding, and kids can count on reliable shifting for a smooth ride every time. Sealed hydraulic disc brakes.” View Deal at Backcountry

Cleary Bikes Owl 20in Kids Bike $430.00 $365.50

“Careful construction and reliable components combine to create a bike that is ready to accompany little rippers and future stars from the driveway to the bike path and all of the locales they’ll pass in between.” View Deal at Backcountry

Kask Rex Helmet $245.00 $183.75

“Kask Rex Helmet is there to help protect your dome through it all so you come out of it with a clear mind, a bit of adrenaline, and a few scratches for future battle scar comparisons.” View Deal at Backcountry

Exposure Link Plus DayBright Light Combo $92.40 $59.98

“While compact, it offers both front and rear light, either individually or simultaneously, so you can see and be seen on your way home.” View Deal at Backcountry

Ride Concepts Livewire Shoe $100.00 $70.00

“Tacky DST 6.0 rubber that grips your pedals firm to keep your stance solid when the trail gets a little hairy. To keep you protected, custom molded toe and heel guards, while a fully gusseted tongue shields.” View Deal at Backcountry

Ride Concepts Wildcat Shoe $120.00 $84.00

“They feature durable synthetic uppers with anti-abrasion mesh that withstands loose rocks and stray branches, as well as tacky DST 6.0 rubber tread.” View Deal at Backcountry