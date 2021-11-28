Best Cyber Monday mountain bike deals 2021

Cyber Monday marks the end of the 'Black Month' sales season bonanza (TFFT!)
What follows Black Friday? Why, Cyber Monday of course! The final day of wide-eyed flogging. Here’s what we can tell you at moment about 2021’s Cyber Monday mountain bike deals. When is Cyber Monday 2021? Monday November 29th.
There are so many deals that they’re hard to keep track of, so we’ll scour through the list to pick products we recommend at prices that offer genuine savings.
Cyber Monday mountain bike deals 2021:
Strider 12 Classic Balance Bike
$109.99 $89.99
“Meant for children aged 18 months to 3 years, this pedal-free ride is driven one-foot at a time to teach your child balance and coordination before speed.”
Cleary Bikes Meerkat 24in Kids Bike
$630.00 $535.50
“A 5-speed hub, internally geared, is tough enough to withstand the rigors of rough riding, and kids can count on reliable shifting for a smooth ride every time. Sealed hydraulic disc brakes.”
Cleary Bikes Owl 20in Kids Bike
$430.00 $365.50
“Careful construction and reliable components combine to create a bike that is ready to accompany little rippers and future stars from the driveway to the bike path and all of the locales they’ll pass in between.”
Kask Rex Helmet
$245.00 $183.75
“Kask Rex Helmet is there to help protect your dome through it all so you come out of it with a clear mind, a bit of adrenaline, and a few scratches for future battle scar comparisons.”
Exposure Link Plus DayBright Light Combo
$92.40 $59.98
“While compact, it offers both front and rear light, either individually or simultaneously, so you can see and be seen on your way home.”
Ride Concepts Livewire Shoe
$100.00 $70.00
“Tacky DST 6.0 rubber that grips your pedals firm to keep your stance solid when the trail gets a little hairy. To keep you protected, custom molded toe and heel guards, while a fully gusseted tongue shields.”
Ride Concepts Wildcat Shoe
$120.00 $84.00
“They feature durable synthetic uppers with anti-abrasion mesh that withstands loose rocks and stray branches, as well as tacky DST 6.0 rubber tread.”
Ride Concepts Hellion Shoe
$120.00 $84.00
“This design combines their tackiest rubber with a grippy honeycomb tread pattern, working together to ensure your feet stay locked in place through even the chunkiest terrain.”
PNW Components Range v3 35 Handlebar
$69.00 $54.99
“30mm rise. 800mm width. Orange decals. Aluminium. 35mm diameter. Claimed weight: 310g.”
Backcountry Hero Dirt Hoodie
$99.95 $74.96
“This synthetic pullover is lightweight enough for a full day of pedaling, while supplying the perfect level of warmth and weather protection with a water-resistant finish.”
Smith Squad XL Chromapop goggles
$85.00 $44.97
“Massive molded carbonic-X lens is built to be tough. Fog-X technology prevents things from steaming up. Keep your view clear in different lighting with ChromaPop lens.”
Crank Brothers Mallet Enduro pedals
$179.99 $120.94
“A durable pedal with a wide platform for enduro racing. Platform ribs and pins enhance traction when unclipped. Four-sided entry for superior mud shedding.”
SRAM X-Sync 2 Eagle chainring
$101.00 $69.30
“For SRAM Eagle 12-speed groups. 6mm offset for ideal chainline with standard hubs. Updated tooth profile provides confident chain retention. Direct-mount interface.”
Ride Concepts Powerline cycling shoe
$150.00 $105.00
“Mid-height flat pedal shoes are packed with features for versatility. DST 4.0 rubber outsole offers sticky grip for enhanced pedal feedback.”
Dakine Hot Laps Stealth hip pack
$39.95 $27.96
“Durable poly fabric withstands abuse on the trail. Micro-stretch waist belt snugly conforms to your body. Zippered interior and pockets organize the essentials.”
Giro Tyrant Spherical helmet
$169.95 $119.98
“MIPS Spherical redirects impact energy during a crash. EPS foam outer layer protects against high-speed impacts. Softer EPP inner layer takes care of low-speed impacts. 14 vents.”
Shimano XTR Di2 RD-9020 rear mech
$719.99 $360.00
“Electronic XTR 11-speed rear derailleur for Di2 systems. Synchronized Shift offers automatic, progressive shifting. Shifting pattern can be programmed to your preferences.”
Vittoria Air-Liner tire insert
$90.00 $45.99
“Technical foam tire insert for added protection on the trail. Made for tubeless and tubeless-ready tires with sealant. Air-Liner adds grip, protection, and allows for lower PSI.”
Dakine Syncline 12L hydration pack
$124.95 $68.72
“Low-profile hydration pack with a stabilizing design for the trail. 3-liter lumbar reservoir keeps the load low for a more stable ride.”
Mercury Wheels X1 Carbon 29
$1,899.00 $1,234.99
“Built for enduro abuse. New Axis hubs offer responsive 3.5-degree engagement. 30mm internal width works well for modern trail rubber. 1700g claimed weight.”
Bell Super DH MIPS helmet
$300.00 $162.45
“Breakaway chin bar lets the helmet transform for whatever riding you want to do. MIPS keeps the rider protected from rotational energies. Goggleguide accommodates both goggles and glasses.”
Maxxis Shorty 27.5 x 2.4 DH tyre
$92.99 $51.14
“Mid-spike tread pattern that can handle dry, loose, blown-out corners as well as a bit of mud. Dowhnhill casing Dual-ply carcass layer with two, 60 tpi layers and wire bead with reinforced sidewall.”
Smith Squad Clear Lens MTB goggles
$60.00 $36.00
“Fitted with tear-off/roll-off posts to get you through the dirty days. Super clean lenses provide a clear and well vented view. 3-layer sweat management foam prevents sweat buildup on your face.
Specialized 2FO Clip 2.0 MTB shoes
$159.99 $95.99
“Landing Strip cleat pocket is optimized for effortless foot-out riding style with platform clip pedals. Extended length cleat slot (4mm) for rearward cleat set up option.”
Fly Racing Lite pants
$179.95 $109.99
“Four-way stretch panel construction for increased mobility. Pre-shaped legs. Elastic leg cuffs. BOA dial closure system. Mesh panels. Floating seat panel. Leather heat shield.”
Five Ten Sleuth DLX shoes
$120.00 $74.25
“One-piece molded rubber cupsole Non-marking, high-friction Stealth Phantom rubber outsole; Micro Dotty tread grippy and keeps your feet on the pedals.”
Leatt DBX 3.0 All Mountain helmet
$169.99 $109.99
“360° Turbine Technology reduces head impact levels and rotational acceleration. Maximized ventilation with 18 vents are also effective at low speeds and optimized for All-Mountain riding.”
Leatt DBX 5.0 All Mountain jacket
$199.99 $129.99
“Three-layer HydraDri, all-taped four-way stretch shell flexible and comfortable. 30.000mm/23.000g/m² waterproof/breathable shell keeps you well protected from the wet elements.”
Light And Motion Nip-N-Tuck Light Set
$99.99 $69.99
“500 Lumen headlight and 25 lumen tail light certified to the FL-1 Standard. Engineered with the best CREE LEDs and enhanced firmware for premium performance.”
Cane Creek DB Air CS shock
$699.00 $489.30
“Climb Switch. Twin-Tube Technology. 4-Way Independent Adjustment: Low and high-speed compression and low and high-speed rebound. Built by Hand in Fletcher, NC.”
Bolle Trackdown MIPS helmet
$169.00 $117.99
“Click-To-Fit System makes it easy to dial in the perfect fit. AViD progressive EPS combines channels for superior ventilation with progressive shock absorption. MIPS Technology.”
Maxxis Minion DHR II 3C 29 x 2.3in
$83.00 $60.30
“The center tread features heavily ramped and siped tread which offers limited rolling resistance and awesome traction. The center paddle-like knobs greatly aid in braking and accelerating.”
DVO Onyx 27.5 180mm fork
$1,049.00 $785.00
“Off The Top (OTT) provides incredible small bump sensitivity and great mid/end stroke support. High and Low speed compression. Dynamic Rebound: 14 clicks of shim-stack controlled rebound.”
DVO Diamond 27.5in 160mm fork
$999.00 $749.00
“Quick Range Low Speed Compression. Flick of the switch and the circuit is restricted for an efficient climbing platform. 30 clicks of High Speed Compression adjustment.”
PNW Bachelor Solo dropper post
$239.00 $179.99
“Compatible With a wide range of levers. DU bushing For enhanced wobble resistance. Infinite Adjust Allows you to set your saddle height anywhere in the travel.”
Pearl Izumi Summit AmFIB Convertible Pants
$225.00 $157.73
“Soft-shell fabric offers warmth and protection against wind and water. Thermal Fleece fabric with water-shedding PI Dry technology on back of knees. Tailored mountain-bike-specific fit.”
CamelBak KUDU Protector hydration pack
$200.00 $129.73
“Bring what you need in the 7-liter cargo pack, or zip the cargo pack off entirely for minimal rides requiring just hydration and protection. Load-bearing hip belt with cargo pockets optimizes fit.”
Ride Concepts Transition MTB shoes
$160.00 $119.73
“D3O high-impact-zone insoles absorb impact and help reduce fatigue; medial high-rise EVA midsoles provides support and shock absorption.
Wide 40mm cleat boxes offer ease of pedal entry.”
Ride Concepts Powerline MTB shoes
$150.00 $112.73
“Soft and grippy Rubber Kinetics DST 4.0 MAX GRIP rubber compound outsoles deliver excellent grip and connection on the pedals, regardless of conditions. Elastic lace tuck.”
Mons Royale Momentum 2.0 bike shorts
$140.00 $83.73
“Durable micro grid outer and soft merino lining will regulate temperature and stretch so you can turn the pedals without any added resistance. 4-way stretch for mobility.”
Ride Concepts Livewire MTB shoes
$100.00 $74.73
“Rubber Kinetics DST 6.0 high-grip rubber outsoles provide a transitional feel. Fully gusseted tongues prevent intake of dirt and debris.”
Pearl Izumi PRO Barrier WxB cycling gloves
$100.00 $52.73
“P.R.O. Barrier fabric with OutDry technology bonds the waterproof, breathable membrane directly to the external layer of the gloves for reliable protection from the elements.”
Sealskinz Mid Mid-Length MTB Waterpoof socks
$55.00 $37.73
“100% waterproof, windproof and highly breathable, with Hydrostop silicone-free elastic seam taping that provides an extra barrier to water ingress. Merino wool lining offers moisture control and comfort.”
Sealskinz Thin Knee-Length Waterproof socks
$52.00 $35.73
“Merino wool lining offers moisture control and comfort. 100% waterproof, windproof and highly breathable, with Hydrostop silicone-free elastic seam taping that provides an extra barrier to water ingress.”
Fabric Chamber Ratchet Head Multi-Tool
$53.00 $33.73
“Includes hex bits 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8 mm, plus 2 Philips head screwdrivers, 3 flat-head screwdrivers, a T10 and a T25. CNC-machined, double-ended stainless-steel bits.”
Fabric FunGuy handlebar grips
$21.00 $12.73
“One side has a ribbed textured and proven mushroom design for reducing vibration, while the micro-hex pattern on the other delivers added control at your fingertips.”
