Our pick of the best complete mountain bike deals right now

We scoured the web for the best current bike deals. These aren’t cheap, nasty bikes. These are the best mountain bikes at the best prices.

All of these 2019 mountain bikes have more than 20% knocked off their price. None cost over £2,500.

Not only that, but these are sale bikes that are available in multiple sizes. Not one-off flog bikes that aren’t in your size.

Cube Stereo 150 C:62 SL 29er was £3,499, now £2,499

Save £1,000! “This full carbon fibre long travel 29er enduro bike from Cube boasts a fully active suspension design ready to hold speed on any gradient or terrain. Large 200mm front disc rotor gives an indication of the bikes intention as a big-wheeled all-mountain heavy hitter, the excellent Rock Shock Lyric RCT3 up front, the wide Newman wheelset, Sram Code brakes and Race Face finishing kit give a composed ride that boosts confidence on any trail.”

Trek Slash 8 was £2,700, now £2,295

Save 15%! Okay, so the saving is *only* 15% but we’re including this one because it’s such a great bike that loads of folk are interested in. “Slash 8 is an aluminium enduro mountain bike with fast-rolling 29er wheels, a 160 mm RockShox fork and Trek’s exclusive RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft shock. Smart spec, high-end suspension and the burly Alpha Aluminium frame make Slash 8 a high-value ride for enduro racers and all-around trail rippers who want a bike that can rail sketchy descents faster than anyone else in their crew.”

Whyte S 150 S 29er was £2,850, now £1,999

Save 30%! “Long, slack & low, the geometry of the Whyte S-150 is the perfect shredder, utilising a wide main pivot design with oversized hardware to get the power down instantly. A custom 42mm fork offset has been developed with RockShox specifically for the S-150, this helps calm things down and keep steering predictable and smooth, without compromising on its ability to handle through rough terrain.” NB: this is the 2018 model.

Lapierre Spicy 327 was £2,799, now £1,629

Save 42%! “The Spicy 327 has been designed for enduro aggressive riding. Developed with the pro’s, the Spicy has shined on the Enduro World Series circuit with Adrien Dailly a previous current world champion. During descents, with its 165mm of travel and unique geometry that plays to the rider’s dexterity, the Spicy is capable of absorbing it all at high speed. While climbing, the OST+ suspension kicks in for optimal pedaling efficiency, allowing you to save a maximum amount of energy during transitions. This bike will fully prepare you to attack any slope on your terms, regardless of its direction.” NB: this is the 2018 model.

Ghost FR AMR 2.7 was £2,449.99, now £1837.49

Save 25%! “t boasts an impressively strong FRAMR lightweight aluminium frame making it ideal for years of long-lasting use, while its trail-ready SR Suntour Durolux forks provide phenomenal responsiveness when blasting over rocks and roots, for a more stable and smooth riding experience. Conquer every descent from the top of the hill to the bottom, with its astonishing top-quality and robust construction, finished off with all the finest technologies and components for an amazing performance boost.”

Cube Stereo 150 C:62 Race 29er was £2,999. now £2,099

Save £900! “Cube’s dedicated 29er enduro bike with 150mm of rear wheel travel and 160mm up front. This bike is the perfect for modern enduro racing, with a bespoke linkage designed for the riders of the Cube Action Team to compete at the highest level Enduro World Series. Full carbon frame with incredibly neat internal cable routing, hidden bearings, boost spacing and ISCG05 tabs.”

Mondraker Foxy 29er was £3,299, now £2,299

Save £1,000! “2019 sees a full overhaul for the Foxy alloy, mirroring the latest Foxy Carbon. Boasting 150mm travel via Zero Suspension kinematics and a trunnion mounted metric shock, paired with Stealth EVO Alloy tubing.”

Norco Sight A1 was £2,950, now £2,360

Save 20%! “The Sight Aluminum’s suspension kinematics are optimized to excel on a wide variety of terrain. The combination of a stable pedalling platform for efficient climbing and a progressive leverage ratio for grip and protection from harsh bottom outs makes the Sight Aluminum the go-to bike for gruelling climbs and high-speed descents.”

Merida One Sixty 800 was £3,150, now £2,299

Save 27%! “The Merida ONE-SIXTY 800 is one of the biggest showstoppers in the full suspension range. Fully at home on the demanding tracks of the Enduro World Series, ridden by Toni Ferreiro, the ONE-SIXTY has also gained press accolades: ‘a genuine contender as the best trail bike we’ve ridden at this price point’ and ‘it just looked right – the right angles, the right components, at the right prices.’”

Merida One Forty 800 was £2,999, now £2,099

Save 30%! “The Merida One-Forty 800, with its lightweight 6016 series triple butted hydroformed aluminium tubes with smooth welding. Tapered head tube, boost standard bolt through axles for precise handling and smart entry cable routing produces fast and fun rattle free riding.”

Marin Wolf Ridge 8 was £4,749, now £2,499

Save 47%! “The Wolf Ridge 8 successfully re-defines what a full-suspension all mountain bike can do. With a full carbon frame construction and its combination of exceptional components enables you to conquer the mountain in style while travelling at outstanding speeds with confidence-inspiring control.”

