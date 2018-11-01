We're into the first week of CRC's Black Friday deals!

Chain Reaction Cycles’ Black Friday mountain bike deals start… today! It’s fair to say that CRC have gone to town a bit early this year.

The online retail giant will be releasing new Black Friday deals every week each Thursday leading up to big day itself. (And you can be fairly certain the deals will continue on Cyber Monday too)

Chain Reaction Cycles will also be running 24 hour Wild Card Deals every Tuesday on November 6th, 13th and 20th.

Not only have they started the sales much earlier than everyone else, the quality and range of the things on offer are already seriously impressive.

Chain Reaction Cycles Black Friday deals Week 1

The grand opening. Here’s our pick of the deals from CRC’s first week of Black Friday discounting…

Five Ten Freerider MTB Shoes 2018 – £90.00 – £49.00

Save 44%! The Five Ten Freeride must surely be the most popular mountain bike shoe of all time – and that’s including clipless shoes too. If you ride flats, you’ll have tried Freeriders at some point and probably stayed with them. If you don’t ride flats (yet) these shoes are The Way Forward.

Brand-X Ascend II Dropper Seatpost – £139.99 – £89.99

Save 36%! Not only is this dropper post good for the price, it’s an excellent performer in its own right and can more than hold its own against far pricier models from the bigger brand names. Extra kudos for the nicely designed remote lever too.

LifeLine Pavo 2000L Front Light – £170.00 – £85.00

Save 50%! In this era of eBay lights a lot of folk have been tempted and burned (metaphorically mainly bt sometimes literally!) by cheap LED bike lights. Stop buying a new set of £30 eBay lights every season. Invest in something that will last.

Oakley Jawbreaker Prizm Sunglasses – £175.00 – £99.99

Save 43%! Although the title and description of these shades bangs on about road cycling (Mark Cavendish yadda yadda yadda), Oakley Jawbreakers make for excellent mountain biking eyewear. Massive coverage and intelligent venting and lens interchangeability.

Cube Reaction TM 27.5 Hardtail Bike 2018 – £1,599.00 – £899.99

Save 44%! Far from being an end-of-season flog-off of an oddball or underspecced bike that nobody bought, this bike is a great excellent a modern hardtail. It ticks loads of boxes. 2.6in tyres, Fox 34 Rhythm forks, Shimano 1×11 SLX drivetrain, dropper post and everything. Bargain Black Friday bike!

Park Tool Home Mechanic Repair Stand PCS-9 – £114.99 – £74.99

Save 35%! Folding leg system creates a stable base to work from. Simple screw type clamp adjusts to fit many different shaped tubes, 7/8 inch to 3 inches (24mm to 76mm) in size. Clamp rotates 360 degrees with the bike installed. Adjustable clamping pressure helps to prevent damage to thin-walled tubes.

Garmin Edge 520 GPS – £239.9 9 – £149.99

Save 37%! As our sister site Cycling Weekly sums up: “A handlebar friendly sized bike computer that provides all the data and information you need. Fulfils all basic requirements, as well as providing some very clever training tools”

dhb Merino Long Sleeve Jersey – £80.00 – £48.00

Save 40%! Merino Wool fabric: soft, light and durable. Naturally anti-bacterial and odour resistant

Fast wicking fabric to keep you dry and comfortable. YKK full length zip. Three vertical pockets with secure YKK zip pocket. Silicone hem grip to keep the back of the jersey from rising. Sustainably sourced Merino Wool.

