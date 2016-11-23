Women’s specific Black Friday mountain bike deals

Female specific mountain bike clothing and components

Here’s our pick of the top Black Friday mountain bike deals for women.

>>> The best Black Friday mountain bike deals 2018

Clothing, backpacks, helmets, saddles and anything and everything designed for female mountain bikers. We’ve highlighted ten key products but have also listed a lot more stuff below.

Go check ’em out…

Northwave Katana SRS Womens Shoes – £100.00 – £49.99

“The Northwave womens Katana SRS MTB shoes offer a premium fit and high performance at a fantastic price point. The Jaws carbon reinforced sole has a natural rubber tread for outstanding grip, while the ergonomic SRS closure system ensures efficient micro-metric adjustability for a comfortable and secure fit.”

Available for only £49.99!

Chapeau Soulor Geo jersey – £49.99 – £20.99!

“With the base miles logged and winter kit safely tucked away it’s time to enjoy a jersey that will look and perform to impress. The new Chapeau Womens Soulor is that jersey! Lightweight and slim fitting, the Soulor jersey has been specially constructed with moisture wicking fabric which is highly technical and smooth to the touch, to keep you cool and comfortable during your ride.”

Available for only £20.99!

Giro Feather helmet – £69.99 – £41.99

“The Giro Women’s Feather MTB Helmet provides a little more coverage than traditional trail helmets, with vents that draw heat up and out of the helmet- perfect when you’re climbing.”

Available for only £41.99!

Fizik Vesta ladies saddle – £59.99 – £24.99

“A pressure relief channel with more padding praised by pros and enthusiasts alike.”

Available for only £24.99!

Camelbak Solstice – £99.99 – £64.99

“The Camelbak Solstice Hydration Pack is the newest women’s low-rider MTB pack from CamelBak. It’s a full-featured pack that shifts your load and most importantly, your water supply down towards your waist. That small change gives you a lower centre of gravity and a wider range of motion, which makes it easier to manoeuvre as you’re barrelling downhill.”

Available for only £64.99!

Endura Photon packable jacket – £69.99 – £24.99

“Ultra Compact 2.5-Layer waterproof breathable fabric. Contrast YKK zip on rear pocket. Slimline inner storm flap with wrap over zip guard. Reflective print trims on shoulders and sleeves. Rear pocket with structured bonded opening. Elasticated cuffs, hem and neckline. Complete with mini stuff sack”

Available for only £24.99!

Shock Absorber Active zipped bra – £26.00 – £12.99

“Secure full-length front-opening zip for easy on and off with safety hook for added reassurance. Wide inner panel underneath the zip to prevent skin contact and chafing. Plunging neckline gives an ultra feminine look. Racer back design which is great for floor work. Made from moisture-wicking, breathable, sports performance fabrics.”

Available for only £12.99!

Altura Synchro 3/4 baggy shorts – £64.99 – £29.99

“The Altura Synchro 3/4 Womens Baggy Shorts are lightweight, durable and offer a fantastic fit. Full stretch and the 3/4 length provides you with greater protection from the elements.”

Available for only £29.99!

Pearl Izumi Select soft shell gloves – £34.99 – £19.99

“The wind blows, temperatures drops. Luckily you’re wearing your Pearl Izumi Select Softshell gloves, keeping your hands totally snug and protected from the harshness of winter with a touch of softness with their fleece lined interior. Luxurious!”

Available for only £19.99!

dhb ASV merino thermal socks – £12.00 – £8.00

“With an excellent warmth to weight ratio, the ASV Women’s Race Merino Thermal Cycle Sock has a heavy duty, slim fitting, construction for protection against the cold in winter.”

Available for only £8.00!

Giro Verona MIPS helmet – £59.99 – £29.99

“Fit and feeling good. The Giro Verona Women’s MIPS Helmet combines sleek design and lightweight construction with fit and features that ride like the breeze, on the road or off.”

Available for only £29.99!

Gore Bike Wear Phantom 2.0 Windstopper soft shell jacket – £149.99 – £74.99

“One for all. The versatile and reliable Phantom 2.0 Windstopper Soft Shell Lady Women’s Jacket by Gore Bike Wear is a Windstopper soft shell jacket with zip off sleeves for the ambitious cyclist. Windproof jacket, jersey and vest all in one.”

Available for only £74.99!

>>> Best Black Friday road cycling deals from Cycling Weekly

Even more Black Friday deals for women!

Altura Transformer windproof jersey – £89.99 – £34.99

Specialized Atlas s/s jersey – £34.99 – £2.99

SealSkinz Highland XP gloves – £54.99 – £27.49

Gore Bike Wear Element Thermo jersey – £79.99 – £39.99

Giro Rain Jacket – £169.99 – £84.99

dhb Aeron Roubaix waist tights – £75.00 – £56.25

Altura Ascent MTB shorts – £39.99 – £19.99

Altura Spirit s/s jersey – £29.99 – £5.99

Specialized Lowdown gloves – £19.99 – £11.99

Specialized Andorra Comp jersey – £44.99 – £14.99

We’ll be updating this page with more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals as and when we find them. Happy shopping!