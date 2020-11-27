Black Friday deals on mountain bike trousers: from only £40

If there's one item of bike apparel that has revolutionised riding in the past couple of years it's mountain bike trousers. They shouldn't work but they do. And how!

Why are modern mountain bike trousers so gosh-darned great? It’s hard to explain until you actually try them for yourself. Basically, they don’t feel like you expect them to feel. They certainly aren’t the flappy, droopy, boil-in-the-bag trousers from days of old.

A good pair of mountain bike trousers are actually comfier to wear than your typical pair of baggy shorts. There are two main reasons why this is so. Firstly, modern fabric technology is amazing. Light, stretchy, durable, protective. Secondly, better brands have learned what sort of shape and tailoring actually works for mountain bikers. Tapered below-the-knee. High-rise back sections. Slight looser fit around the knee. And so on.

Black Friday mountain bike trouser deals

Black Friday mountain bike trouser deals

Endura MTR Waterproof Trousers Was £134.99 Now £71.49 | Was $215.99 Now $81.00

Seam sealed and made with the finest waterproof ExoShell40 waterproof fabric, nothing protects you from winter weather as effectively as the MTR Waterproof Trousers from Endura. Every drop of rain is kept out, but breathability is also kept high. View Deal UK | View Deal US

Alpinestars Techstar Pants Was £135.00 Now £70.00 | Was $160.99 Now $88.00

Why should that always come at the cost of fit and performance? Rather than hang off you like a stiff suit of armour, the Techstar Pants are perfected fitted to your body thanks to a multi-panel and ergonomic profile that feels speedy while still allowing room for you to add extra knee protection. View Deal UK | View Deal US

Alpinestars Tahoe Pants Was £130.00 Now £119.87 | Was $151.49 Now $139.99

With a seam sealed-waterproof shell, designed for riding straight through wet, wintery conditions, keeping you on the road or gravel throughout the seasons. With a pre-curved shape, the pants are ergonomically designed for comfort and with a waist regulation buckle, it provides an optimal fit. View Deal UK | View Deal US

100% R-Core X Pants Was £129.99 Now £84.49

DWR polyester/spandex 4-way stretch woven fabric the R-Core X Pants offer uninhibited movement on the bike and excellent comfort as a result. Form-fitting shape to work when in the riding position and a race-ready fit. Fit is super secure thanks to the addition of the BOA Fit System dial. View Deal UK

Gore Wear C5 Windstopper Trail Pants Was £149.99 Now £134.99 | Was $179.99 Now $168.74

Reinforced against the rough and tumble of the trail as well as cycle chains, the C5 Windstopper Trail Pants from Gore Wear are perfect for anyone looking to make the most of the great outdoors in the saddle. Windstopper technology contained within brushes off a chill with ease. View Deal UK | View Deal US

Endura MT500 Waterproof One Piece Suit 2 Was £419.99 Now £365.95

The next-gen ultimate foul weather mountain bike onesie that packs all of the tech needed to protect you from day long downpours that turn your favourite trails into a full blown rivers. Exceptionally breathable and durable ExoShell40DR 3-Layer waterproof fabric. View Deal UK

Endura Hummvee Waterproof Trouser Was £79.99 Now £71.99

Lightweight, breathable 2.5-Layer waterproof fabric in a fully seam sealed construction. Extra durable stretch fabric panels on the seat. Seam-free inner leg panel, curved stretch panel back yoke. Pre-curved knee articulation. Ankle Zip with storm flap and Velcro adjustors. View Deal UK

Endura MT500 SprayWaterproof Trouser Was £114.99 Now £103.49

Lightweight, durable, 4-way stretch front panels with DWR finish. Waterproof, 3 layer seam taped rear panels for tyre spray protection. Stretch, wicking waistband with Velcro side waist adjusters. Durable inner ankle panels. Zipped thigh vents with snap down pullers. View Deal UK

Endura MT500 Freezing Point Trousers Was £139.99 Now £123.77

Fleece backed softshell construction. Insulated PrimaLoft GOLD panels for extra warmth. Zip fly with popper closure. Stretch wicking waistband with internal silicone grip and Velcro adjusters. Large thigh vents for effective temperature regulation. Two zipped hand pockets. View Deal UK

100% R-Core Downhill Pants Was £99.99 Now £89.99

R-Core represents 100%’s Downhill DNA with a premier line of technical riding apparel enabling you to attack your run with confidence and style. Crafted from durable yet lightweight materials R-Core is engineered to offer comfort and protection run after run. View Deal UK

Pearl Izumi Launch Trail Pants Was £149.99 Now £134.99

Whether youre defending against cool temps or itchy bushes this full-length pant is ready for the trail. We use 4-way stretch Cordura to make the pants tough enough for serious trail riding without restricting pedaling. A tapered leg keeps you out of the chain but still has room for knee pads. View Deal UK

Rockrider All-Mountain Bottoms Now £39.99

Okay, okay… these pants aren’t actually in a sale but they are very much a screamingly good value deal. Forty quid for a sorted pair of mountain bike trousers? Yes please! Water-repellent in drizzle. Triple-layered waterproof membrane fabric, breathable stretchy fabric. View Deal UK

