Pre Black Friday mountain bike deals 2021

There'll be plenty of Black Friday mountain bike deals this year. Way before Black Friday itself (Nov 26). We'll wade through to bring you the best deals.

Black Friday mountain bike bargains will be going down waaay before Black Friday’s official date if November 26. And it won’t stop there; with the mega deals fest expected to last until Cyber Monday November 29.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Friday 26th November 2021

But the sales will start earlier. As you know, it’s become more than just a single day. You can expect Black Friday sales to kick off at the start of the final week of November – at least.

The best Black Friday mountain bike deals may well be reserved for the big day itself but Black Friday stuff is already flying around from the very first days of November.

And let’s not forget Cyber Monday three days after Black Friday. Yet ANOTHER big day for online shopping. Cyber Monday typically sees retailers bringing out a fresh batch of new deals to tempt you with.

Even if you’re not typically drawn into the whole Black Friday bunfight, this year might be different. The potential bike shop stock crisis may make this Black Friday period a good time to get your Christmas gifts for mountain bikers sorted out before it’s too late.

Mountain bike deals USA

Chances are you’ve landed on this page because you want to check out some deals right now, not at the end of the month. Well, the best place to start is to head on offer to our Deals Pages and fill your boots, as it were. Or check out the clearance departments of the following retailers:

Pre-Black Friday deals: USA

Santa Cruz Megatower Carbon GX (XL) $6245 $5619

“Santa Cruz’s long-travel 29er tackles enduro trails at warp speed. Aggressive geometry ensures stable and confident handling. Flip-chip tweaks the geometry, shock progression, and wheelbase.” View Deal at Backcountry

Clothing deals: USA

Gore Wear C5 Gore-Tex Trail Hooded jacket $280 $179

“Lightweight, packable jacket for rainy trail days. Stay dry in a downpour with the Gore-Tex membrane. Breathable material keeps sweat wicked away.” View Deal at Backcountry

Pearl Izumi Sumit AmFib Pants $225 $157

“ELITE AmFIB® soft-shell fabric offers warmth and protection against wind and water. Thermal Fleece fabric with water-shedding PI Dry® technology on back of knees.” View Deal at REI

Giro Tyrant MIPS helmet $160 $109

“Hardshell with in-mold polycarbonate creates a sturdier helmet. MIPS Spherical technology redirects impact energy. EPP and EPS impact foam absorbes impact energy.” View Deal at Jenson USA

Tech deals: USA

Light & Motion Seca 2000 Race $324 $279

“Bright light for enduro races and long rides. Up to 2000 lumens brighten the trail. IP67 rating resists dust and moisture. Mount to your bars, helmet, or GoPro mount.” View Deal at Backcountry

Fabric Chamber Ratchet Head Multi-Tool $53 $33

“Includes hex bits 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8 mm, plus 2 Philips head screwdrivers, 3 flat-head screwdrivers, a T10 and a T25. CNC-machined, double-ended stainless-steel bits.” View Deal at REI

Garmin Vivoactive 4 $349 $262

” All-day fitness and health monitoring for more mindful goal setting. On-screen workouts and coaching fine-tune your fitness progression.” View Deal at Backcountry

Component deals: USA

Shimano XT RD-M8000 Rear Mech $106 $85

“Shadow RD+ with stabilizer switch prevents dropped chains. Direct-mount option with compatible frames (without link). Compatible with conventional derailleur attachment (with link).” View Deal at Backcountry

Fabric Scoop Elite Radius saddle $80 $51

“Radius profile has the roundest rear section and the most padding of the Scoop line. Bonded microfiber cover is easy to clean, with smooth lines and superb durability.” View Deal at REI

Spank Oozy Trail 760 Vibrocore handlebar $100 $57

“Material Zirconium Doped 7-series Alloy. Weight 245-250g (depending on width). Diameter 31.8mm. Rise 5/15mm. Width 760mm Geometry 4° up, and 6° back.” View Deal at Jenson USA

Mountain bike deals UK

We know why you’re here. You want a deal now, not at the end of the month. Well, we have our top picks highlights below broken into categories but first of all, visit our Deals Pages and pore over our carefully curated collections. Or check out the sales sections on these worthwhile retailers:

Pre-Black Friday deals: UK

Yeti SB5+ Frame Large £3599 £2150

“Turq-Series carbon construction. Designed to work best when used with 150mm of fork travel up-front, this frame comes supplied with a 130mm Fox Factory DPS rear shock.” View Deal at Chain Reaction Cycles

Clothing deals: UK

Mavic Deemax Pro Flat Off Road £149 £59

“Toe and heel protection. Internal ankle protection. Spider sole geometry – flexible but solid grip on any flat pedal. Dual-density midsole. Wide front and back flex grooves for off-the-bike grip.” View Deal at Chain Reaction Cycles

Giro Fixture MIPS £69 £35

“In-Mold polycarbonate shell with EPS liner. Full Hardbody shell. Roc Loc Sport MIPS fit system. 18 vents. Quick-dry padding. Removable visor. Reflectivity.” View Deal at wiggle

Pinnacle Cycling Jacket £119 £60

“Featuring an innovative fully waterproof 2.5 layered stretch fabric to keep you dry plus adjustable cuffs and elasticated hem for a comfortable fit. An adjustable hood, waterproof front zip.” View Deal at Evans Cycles

Tech deals: UK

LifeLine Digital Vernier Callipers £24 £14

“A highly accurate gauge that measures to within +/-0.02mm to ensure you have the ideal dimensions for your repair jobs, replacement work and modifications.” View Deal at Chain Reaction Cycles

LifeLine Pro Torque Set w/ 4-5-6Nm Bits £49 £34

“Features a precise mini-ratchet, L-bar tool, ten high-quality tool bits and 4, 5 & 6 Nm pre-loaded torque sleeves. This Wrench Set ensures you are covered for the majority of mechanicals.” View Deal at Chain Reaction Cycles

Knog Trail Light 1000 Lumen £109 £78

“The light boast’s 1000 lumens with an elliptical beam for wide view. Constructed from CNC-machined aluminium for that sleek looking finish and durable strength.” View Deal at Evans Cycles

Component deals: UK

Maxxis High Roller II 29 x 2.3 tyre £54 £44

“An extremely open and aggressive tread the delivers excellent soil penetration and mud-clearing ability. The dual compound tread utilises a hard base layer to reduce rolling resistance.” View Deal at Evans Cycles

What is Black Friday?

Yep, it’s an American thing (or should that be thang?). And yep, it’s got out of hand. Essentially is almost a whole month of sales. The old skool dictionary definition of Black Friday is that it is the first Friday after Thanksgiving. It’s essentially the start of the Christmas shopping season. In a practical sense, Black Friday is usually the last pay day before Christmas Day.

Black Friday gets the tabloid headlines for the fights that break out in ASDA over big tellies but for most normal folk it’s an explicitly internet shopping phenomenon. For us mountain bikers it means the big online cycling retailers like Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles and Evans Cycles are visited in our browsers even more than they are already.

What have previous Black Fridays been like?

Black Friday is a new concept over here in the UK but the last couple of years have seen it become an established and accepted (albeit grudgingly) phenomenon in Britain. According to previous years’ stats, in the four days from Black Friday onwards, the British spend nearly £6 billion! With about a 15% increase year on year. As is typical, online sales make up more than half of the total Black Friday spend.

After a confused and confusing couple of years in 2014 and 2015, the cycling retailers finally get together some good deals that weren’t just piles of unsold tat or deals that simply weren’t very impressive.

In 2016 and 2017 the more clued-up retailers seemed to order in Black Friday-specific stock and specific product. Much in the same way that supermarkets bulk-buy in big televisions and use them as attention-grabbing loss-leaders, some bike shops were seem giving away high-ticket items at rock-bottom prices.

Having said that, it is still hard to predict and summarise what is likely to be on sale in the era of Covid. The variety is immense. From a punter’s point of view, Black Friday is great time to buy things like frames, forks, helmets, jackets and brakes. It’s also a good time to buy those sort of items that you don’t tend to buy but you know you probably should do; bike maintenance and repair stuff. Proper tools and workstands and so on.

Some Black Friday handy hints

Write a shopping list

Stick to it!

Set a budget while you’re at it

Stick to it!

What sort of Black Friday mountain bike deals will there be?

The general vibe of Black Friday is for big discounts on electronic and techno gadgets as well as high-value products such as complete bikes or suspension forks.

Some retailers will have strategically purchased in bulk certain one-off items – perhaps items that are bespoke to them or otherwise limited edition stuff.

Other retailers will strictly see it as a way off offloading the remaining 2016 components and bikes. And lastly, some retailers may just offer a flat discount for baskets totalling a certain amount ie. ‘10% off orders of £100 or more’ type of thing.

The bottom line is that the bike industry doesn’t really have any set trends or tactics for Black Friday. Each retailer will be doing something different. Which makes it really good for consumers as there’s bound to something somewhere worthwhile and relevant.

Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is three days after Black Friday. Yet ANOTHER big day for online shopping. Cyber Monday mountain bike deal-slinging typically sees retailers bringing out a fresh batch of new deals to tempt you with. This is more along the lines of how Wiggle do things usually, for example.

