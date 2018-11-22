The best Black Friday deals on electric mountain bikes

These deals will have you buzzing

E-bikes are certain to be one of the most sought after things in the Black Friday bonanza bunfight. Here’s the best deals, so far.

>>> Updated 21/11/18: Black Friday mountain bike deals

There are so many deals that they’re hard to keep track of, so we’ve scoured through the list to pick products we recommend at prices that offer genuine savings.

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Mondraker E-Factor+ – £3,999 – £2,999

Save £999! Offers 120mm of full suspension. The E-Factor features Mondraker’s forward geometry. With a powerful Bosch drive unit.

Scott E-Genius 710 Plus – £4,899 – £3,429

Save 30%! Powered by the Bosch Performance CX drive system, and in unison with TwinLoc technology, allowing for three travel settings, the E-Genius 710 Plus brings capability to the mountains.

Scott E-Genius 720 – £4,398 – £3,399

Save 23%! Scott have completely redesigned the 2018 frame for the E-Genius range with dedicated E-Bike components and a better protected more compact Shimano E-Drive system.

Merida EOne Twenty 900E 27.5 Plus – £6,150 – £4,299

Save 30%! 130mm of travel and powered by the reliable Shimano Steps E8000 Drive System. With powerful Shimano hydraulic disc brakes with 203mm rotors stop you faster.

Haibike Sduro Nduro 7.0 27.5 – £5,000 – £3,499

Save 30%! The ultimate uplift service, featuring 180mm of travel and the all new Yamaha PW-X drive unit, it’s intended as big terrain electric bike.

KTM Macina Lycan 271 Bosch E-Bike – £4,649 – £2,999

Save 36%! Featuring a Bosch Performance CX motor that is well-proven within the world of E-Bikes. Front and rear suspension provided by Fox. DT Swiss wheelset with Boost hubs.

Cannondale Moterra LT 2 – £4,499 – £2,799

Save 38%! The frame hash the unique mounting approach to the Bosch motor unit and battery, Cannondale have kept the weight down low and found room for a full size bottle cage.