Massive Black Friday deals 2018: complete mountain bikes at bargain prices

Forget the accessory trawling, here's the best complete MTBs in the Black Friday sales

The best way to use Black Friday is to bag big deals on big ticket items. That’s what it’s all about. Here’s some big deals on some great bikes.

What about E?

Kona Process 111 DL – £4,399 – £2,099

Save £2,299! “Designed to conquer a wide variety of terrain the Kona Process 111 DL is a short travel 29er MTB that is as fast as it is fun to ride. A dialled trail geometry is combined with rapid rolling 29” wheels and a deluxe component spec to make this a fun and efficient full sus mountain bike.”

Mondraker Foxy Carbon R – £3,799 – £2,499

Save £1,299! “The Mondraker Foxy Carbon R full sus MTB is made for both enduro racing and to take on challenging mountain trails.”

Kona Process 134 – £2,699 – £1,599

Save 40%! “Featuring the exact same frame as the DL, this bike is more than able to make the gnarliest of trails an absolute dream to ride. And the spec features on this bike are a laundry list of trail-worthy parts.”

Ghost Teru B5.7+ E-Bike – £3,349.99 – £1,999.99

Save 40%! “The Ghost Hybrid Teru B5.7+ 27.5″+ E-Bike is built around a high-quality alloy frame and features the high-torque and lightning-quick Bosch Performance CX motor. It’s designed to offer you precise handling and stability of a standard hardtail mountain bike, but with the added benefit of E-Bike power, so you can blast up the climbs!”

Cube Aim SL 27.5 – £579.00 – £379.00

Save 35%! “The range-topping aluminium Aim 27.5 Hardtail MTB has earned the SL tag. With a high-quality, lightweight and precise-handling aluminium chassis and blend of durable, high performance components, it’s the perfect choice for everything from an evening blast on your local trail to longer weekend adventures in the hills. Equipped with a 27-speed Shimano transmission, powerful hydraulic disc brakes and easily adjustable Suntour suspension fork with remote lockout, this aluminium hardtail is all you need to explore the trail.”

Cannondale Moterra LT 2 E-Bike – £4,499.99 – £2,799.99

Save 38%! “Agile handling, killer stiffness, and the electron fuelled power of Bosch, the Moterra LT 2 2018 purrs up the mountain and descends like a demon.”

Cube Kid 200 – £299.00 – £179.99!

Save 40%! “Kids get more adventurous as they get older – instead of being limited to the pavement, they may want to venture off-road. That’s why the Kid 200 has a simple 7-gear transmission and rim brakes front and rear.”

Kona Process 153 AL 29 – £3,099.9 9 – £1,999.00

Save 36%! “The Process 153 AL really is built to handle any riding situation. Not only does it come with a simple, yet wide-ranging SRAM GX 1×11 drivetrain and SRAM Level T hydraulic brakes, it features a dropper seatpost. This means you can get into the perfect position for efficient climbing and then drop the saddle out of the way for the way back down.”

Scott E-Aspect 20 Electric Bike – £3,399 – £1,999

Save 41%! “The SCOTT E-Aspect 20 features proven electric assist technology in a comfortable off-road package. Now with an integrated battery, and powered by a 508Wh Brose drive system, the E-Aspect will give you hours of trail riding energy.”

Specialized Camber Comp 29 – £2,400 – £1,499

Save 38%! “We’re firm believers that a trail bike needs to be able to cover the entire trail at speed, and when it comes to sending it, it’s tough to beat a 29er. Even more so, it’s tough to beat our Camber Comp 29. With its fast 29-inch rolling stock, this Camber is designed for speed over the entire trail.”